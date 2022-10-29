The Bond County Board meets Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the courthouse. Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer will talk to the board about the creation of an office of public defender. Also on the agenda is the holiday schedule for next fiscal year, considering the request for proposals for the county Internet fiber middle mile, a discussion about the new budget, budget amendments for fiscal 2022, an appointment to the health board, and a request to use the courthouse lawn.

BOND COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO