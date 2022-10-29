Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Chamber Welcomes New Member, LeAnn’s Legacy
The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. LeAnn’s Legacy is a not-for-profit organization who goal is to provide love, strength, and hope to those who are undergoing cancer treatment....
wgel.com
Greenville Pinochle Club Meeting
The Greenville Pinochle Club will gather for a potluck and card play on Friday, November 4, at 5:30 PM in the Bradford Community Room.
wgel.com
Bond County Board Meeting Tuesday
The Bond County Board meets Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the courthouse. Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer will talk to the board about the creation of an office of public defender. Also on the agenda is the holiday schedule for next fiscal year, considering the request for proposals for the county Internet fiber middle mile, a discussion about the new budget, budget amendments for fiscal 2022, an appointment to the health board, and a request to use the courthouse lawn.
wgel.com
Updated Provided On City Plaza Project
At the recent Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s New Faces and State of the City event, Greenville Economic Development Director Bill Walker gave an update on the downtown plaza project. The city learned in August it will be receiving a $1.9 million state grant through the Rebuild Illinois Downtown and...
wlds.com
Pritzker Administration Awards $8.6 Million for South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), along with local and state leaders today announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois (SCI) Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park at located at 2001 Eilerman Avenue and will create a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training (CTE) for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties.
wlds.com
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative selects new president/CEO
The Board of Directors of Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative has announced a new president & CEO. Sean Middleton has been appointed to replace David Stuva, who announced his retirement after 23 years of service earlier this year. Middletown previously worked for Illinois Electric Cooperative as master of engineering for 23...
WTHI
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Halloween Parade Will Have Huge Participation Once Again
EDWARDSVILLE - The Annual Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The line-up begins at 4 p.m. in the Woodland Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School parking lots. All parade entries should be in place no later than 5 p.m., the Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce...
newschannel20.com
Final ride for Hunter Lee Drew draws family, friends and motorcyclists
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday was the celebration of life and final ride for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed last week. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged in connection with his death. Family, friends, and motorcyclists gave...
Madison County spending tens of millions in ARPA funds
Madison County officials have finally decided how to spend the $51 million provided by the federal government.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Supervisor of Assessments announces 7-percent multiplier due to continuing rise in home costs
Marion County Supervisor of Assessments Mark Miller has announced a county-wide seven percent multiplier on all properties in the county as a result of a continuing rise in the sale prices of home during the past year. A similar increase was made last year on all properties outside of Salem Township, which received a 4.6-percent increase.
southernillinoisnow.com
Trick or Treating Monday night in Salem, Mt. Vernon and Alma
It’s Trick or Treat night Monday night in Salem, Mt. Vernon, and Alma. The event is from six to eight for those 12 and under. In Salem, a number of activities are planned to go along with Trick or Treating. The Salem Recreation Department and Marion County YMCA are...
wgel.com
Domestic Violence & Battery Charges In Fayette County
William D. Sheets, age 40, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two felony offenses. The Class 1 and Class 2 felonies allege aggravated domestic violence and aggravated battery. It is alleged Sheets strangled a female family member, and injured her by hitting her body with...
wgel.com
Operation Care Package 2022 Underway
Operation Care Package 2022 is underway to give military personnel from Bond County a merrier Christmas. As part of the program, the Military Moms of Bond County collect donations of necessity items, luxury items, and handmade cards from the community. Collection of items is underway in numerous locations throughout the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Family floats take top honors in 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade
Two family floats won top honors in the 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade. The Harley Queen Trophy was presented to an elaborate float by the Cushman Family honoring the Wizard of Oz. Grand Marshal Patty Williams selected the Timmons Family Spooky Spectacular for the Grand Marshal’s award. Two other...
fordcountychronicle.com
City investigating use of eminent domain to acquire eyesore property
PAXTON — The city is investigating whether it could use its eminent domain powers to acquire and redevelop an eyesore property containing a rundown single-family home at 404 S. Market St. in the city’s tax-increment financing (TIF) district. The city council voted 5-0 during its Oct. 26 adjourned...
southernillinoisnow.com
Mt. Vernon man injured in rollover crash on Nation Road south of Salem
A 56-year-old Mt. Vernon man was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash on the 4,000 block of Nation Road east of the I-57 overpass south of Salem early Monday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car driven by 56-year-old Rodney Taylor of 21st Street ran off the road and overturned, landing back on its wheels half on and half off the roadway.
wmay.com
McCarty Launches Bid For Springfield City Treasurer
The race for Springfield city treasurer is getting even more crowded. City budget director Bill McCarty says he is running for the seat in next spring’s local elections. McCarty becomes the third announced candidate for the seat that’s currently held by Misty Buscher, who is running for mayor next year against McCarty’s current boss, incumbent Jim Langfelder. Deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger and Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger are also in the race.
wgel.com
Meraki Florist Has Moved To New Location
Local businesswoman Kim Cruse announced recently that her Meraki Florist shop has moved a few blocks south from its original location and another business will be started in the old site. Meraki Florist has closed at 100 West Beaumont Avenue and will now be operating in the new site now...
advantagenews.com
Madison County Clerk addresses subcircuit ballot issue
The judicial subcircuit precinct 3 in Edwardsville has gotten some attention over the past week due to an issue with the early voting ballot. About 160 addresses in Edwardsville were identified as being mistakenly included in the precinct, and about 15 were given ballots including an option for that race that should not have. The Madison County Clerk says the issue has been identified and is being remedied.
