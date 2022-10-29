One dead after Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning and found a man who had died from a gunshot wound.

MPD arrived at the 4000 block of Chuck Ave around 4 a.m. Police said that a man was located, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

There are no suspects in this case, and MPD is now actively investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

