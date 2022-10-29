ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

One dead after Parkway Village shooting

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning and found a man who had died from a gunshot wound.

MPD arrived at the 4000 block of Chuck Ave around 4 a.m. Police said that a man was located, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

There are no suspects in this case, and MPD is now actively investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Comments / 3

Mac Atac
3d ago

No doubt the suspect is a black male, between 18 to 25 years of age, medium to dark complexion, 5'10" to 6'1" inches tall. If you see anyone fitting this description that was in Parkway Village early this morning call MPD, but be careful because we all know that "snitches get stitches."

Reply(1)
2
 

