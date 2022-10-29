ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philly sports teams chase 2 championship titles this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saturday, Philadelphia sports fans are gearing up for an exciting weekend with two teams chasing championships - the Phillies and the Philadelphia Union. This is a dream scenario for Philadelphia sports fans.If all goes well this weekend, the city will have not one, but two titles to celebrate.Up first, the Philadelphia Union will try to win their first MLS Cup in franchise history when they take on Los Angeles FC at 4 p.m. in Los Angeles.These are the top two teams in their respective conferences so it should be a fun final on Saturday afternoon.Then, Saturday night,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wildcats Today

Staff Predictions: Kentucky-Missouri

Kentucky football is on the ropes and desperately needs a win to acquire some momentum for the remainder of the season. The Wildcats will look to capture that victory on the road, taking on the surging Missouri Tigers in Columbia. A win earns Kentucky bowl eligibility for the seventh season in a ...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy