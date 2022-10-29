Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Steam Deck's Most Popular Title Coming to Xbox Game Pass | GameSpot News
Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games arriving in November, which include a few standout indie games, a brand-new adventure from Obsidian Entertainment, and a cult-classic IP. Vampire Survivors, one of the most played games on Valve’s Steam Deck, plays like an homage to Castlevania where...
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 7 Games In First Half Of November
As it does each month, Microsoft adds and removes titles from the Game Pass library. To kick off November, Microsoft has confirmed the Game Pass titles that will exit the service over the first half of the month. A total of seven games are leaving Game Pass in the first...
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass November Lineup Adds Return To Monkey Island, Pentiment, And Vampire Survivors
Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games arriving in November, which include a few standout indie games, a brand-new adventure from Obsidian Entertainment, and a cult-classic IP. The biggest games of the new lineup include Vampire Survivors on November 8. Return to Monkey Island on November...
Gamespot
The Biggest Games Of November 2022 - God Of War, Pokemon, And More
Just when you thought it was safe to put the controller down, November has rolled around and is ready to party. The penultimate month of the year is fielding some of the biggest games around, ranging from blockbuster adventures on PlayStation 5 to curious indie games headlined by serious talent on Xbox Series X|S. In addition to those games, there's also Nintendo with a new mainline entry in the Pokemon series, the return of the Monday-hating Heathcliff clone Garfield, and a bold new direction for the Sonic franchise.
Gamespot
Best PlayStation Gifts In 2022: Games, Accessories, And Merch
After five console generations and thousands of games, PlayStation has established itself as one of the biggest and most enduring brands in the industry. Thanks to that reach, the company has branched out into merchandising, which means that finding a gift for the gamer in your house is easier than ever. Just about anything with a PlayStation logo on it will put a smile on the face of the receiver, and we've gone through the options to find some of the best gifts that you can purchase quickly and easily right now.
Gamespot
Ikea Tells SCP-Inspired Horror Game To Remove Brand References
Horror games have taken inspiration from everyday life for quite a few years now, but that might lead to some unexpected complications for indie developers. Furniture giant Ikea has demanded that the developer of the promising horror game The Store Is Closed remove all references to its stores. What's surprising...
Gamespot
Hideo Kojima's Next Game Features Deadpool 2 Actress
Hideo Kojima continues to slowly reveal new details about his next game. An update to a teaser page on Kojima Productions' website confirms that actress Shioli Kutsuna will appear in the game alongside the previously announced Elle Fanning. Kutsuna played Yukio in Deadpool 2. The artwork confirming Kutsuna's involvement in...
Gamespot
Hundreds Of Xbox Games Get Steep Discounts In New Sale
The Xbox Store has kicked off new sales to celebrate autumn, featuring deals on a wide variety of games, both AAA and indie. Hundreds of games are currently discounted on the Xbox Store across the Harvest Sale and ID@Xbox Deep Discounts Sale. Now's your chance to snag great games such as Red Dead Redemption 2's Ultimate Edition for only $35 (down from $100) and Stardew Valley for just $9.
Gamespot
Last Of Us Board Game In The Works, Promises "Dark Twist" On The Video Game
Naughty Dog has announced a Last of Us tabletop board game. The game developer is partnering with board game company Themeborne on the game, which is called The Last of Us: Escape the Dark. Players work together to overcome challenges in the board game, similar to Themeborne's other Escape the...
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Free Games For November 2022 Are Available Now
November is here, and so are the latest free games for PS Plus subscribers. November's PlayStation Plus free games lineup includes Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. The trio of freebies are available to claim until December 6. As usual, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can snag the PS Plus Essentials free games for November.
IGN
Hey, is Bloodborne a Horror Game?
What about The Last of Us? Left 4 Dead? Or Darkstalkers? Video games regularly include horror elements without getting classified as part of the horror genre. Let's discuss!
wegotthiscovered.com
A brilliantly chilling horror considered one of the best of the year returns to terrify on streaming
Horror is undoubtedly an ever-popular genre that keeps viewers coming back for more, and with a year as groundbreaking for horror as 2022, it’s certainly no major shock that genre fanatics have been eager for a particular spooky feature to make its long-awaited debut on streaming — and that would be in reference to Barbarian.
Gamespot
Best Deals In Fanatical's Massive PC Game Sale
Fanatical is celebrating its tenth anniversary by offering huge discounts on PC games from now until November 14. Most of the savings will stick around for the duration of the Birthday Bash, but the retailer is offering a pair of flash deals each day, too. So, if you're looking for the best deal, you'll want to check back often to see what's been added to the catalog.
Gamespot
EA Lands Three-Game Deal With Marvel And Disney
Last month's announcement of an upcoming game starring Iron Man was revealed to be the first of several titles based on a Marvel Comics IP, but EA didn't reveal exactly how many Marvel projects it has in development. Today, EA has lifted the lid on its collaboration plans with Disney and Marvel, and has confirmed that it a three-game deal has been signed according to to Bloomberg.
Gamespot
Phil Spencer Knows That It's Been "Too Long" Since The Last Big Xbox Exclusive
Microsoft hasn't had a very busy year when it comes to first-party releases, but Xbox users can expect 2023 to be a big year for the console and the brand, according to Phil Spencer. In an interview on the Same Brain videocast, Microsoft's head of gaming admitted that while 2022 had been a mostly quiet year, 2023 is shaping up to be a blockbuster season for Xbox.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror diehards recommend brilliant slasher films you’ve absolutely never seen
Slashers are arguably the most consistently successful horror films out there, with the likes of Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Halloween, and the various Friday the 13th movies and Nightmare on Elm Street films all prevalent in the public’s mind. There’s a whole swathe of slasher films that, while brilliant,...
Gamespot
Xbox Loses As Much As $200 On Every Xbox It Sells, Phil Spencer Says - Report
According to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Microsoft loses as much as $200 on every Xbox it sells. According to CNBC, Spencer recently disclosed that Microsoft subsidizes the production cost of a new Xbox by about $100 to $200 per console. Spencer added, the report said, that Microsoft expects to...
Gamespot
7 Free Games Available Now For Amazon Prime Members
Seven free games are currently up for grabs for Amazon Prime members. Prime Gaming's November 2022 lineup of freebies includes includes Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, WRC 9, Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, Facility 47, Etherborn, Whispering Willows, and Last Day of June. As usual, subscribers can also snag loot for popular games such as Apex Legends, Pokemon Go, and Grand Theft Auto Online.
Gamespot
Xbox Will Keep Releasing Call Of Duty On PlayStation, Phil Spencer Confirms Yet Again
Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been met with some resistance while various regulatory groups across the world have analyzed it for any anti-competitive elements, with Sony being one of the loudest voices in the room. The home of PlayStation has criticized as being potentially harmful to its business, but Microsoft's head of gaming Phil Spencer has once again dismissed the idea that Call of Duty will become an Xbox console exclusive.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
