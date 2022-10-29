State police investigating Wayne Co. murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Several law enforcement officers are investigating a homicide that took place overnight Saturday in the Village of Newark, New York State Police announced.

The New York State Police (NYSP), the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Newark Police Department (NPD) are investigating a shooting that took place on Murray Street.

Police said the homicide took place at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. When NPD arrived on scene, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to village representatives.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is being led by the NYSP Major Crimes Unit, village officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYSP Canandaigua at 585-398-4100.

