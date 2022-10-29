ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

State police investigating Wayne Co. murder

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uoohz_0irHX5Aq00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Several law enforcement officers are investigating a homicide that took place overnight Saturday in the Village of Newark, New York State Police announced.

The New York State Police (NYSP), the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Newark Police Department (NPD) are investigating a shooting that took place on Murray Street.

Police said the homicide took place at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. When NPD arrived on scene, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to village representatives.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is being led by the NYSP Major Crimes Unit, village officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYSP Canandaigua at 585-398-4100.

Location

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 11

Jonathan Countryman
3d ago

Go figure...lolMurray street, probably at Tommy's.They'll cover this up some how.

Reply(2)
6
 

News 8 WROC

Allure nightclub shut down after shooting, stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans ordered the Allure Nightclub on Central Avenue to be shut down, citing two violent incidents happening there in October. In the closure order, Evans says a large fight between two groups of women inside the club led to a stabbing on October 14. He says security guards […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Suspect in Rochester gang violence in court Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brandon Washington, the man police say was the leader of a large-scale marijuana operation, appeared in court Tuesday for what was scheduled to be a detention hearing. Washington’s detention hearing was supposed to take place last month but had been canceled last minute over a conflict of interest with the attorney. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead

TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda […]
FULTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Christopher Reynolds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds has black hair and brown eyes, is 5’10”, weighs 220 pounds, and has 19 prior local arrests, police say. He has three active warrants in relation to domestic-related assaults. Those include when he hit a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing From Police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning man was arrested after attempting to flee from police stemming from an alleged violation of an order of protection. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 40 year old Thomas Whitehead allegedly violated an order of protection and then attempted to avoid police. Police also said that Whitehead allegedly failed to stop for police, acted in a reckless manner and resisted arrest when stopped.
CORNING, NY
wwnytv.com

No criminal charges to be filed in Peyton Morse death

SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - A grand jury has found there’s not enough evidence to file criminal charges in connection with the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse. That’s according to Schuyler County District Attorney Joe Fazzary. Morse died after a March 3, 2021 incident at the...
WATERTOWN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating fatal shooting in Wayne County

NEWARK, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Murray Street in the Village of Newark. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The New York State...
NEWARK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy