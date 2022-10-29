Read full article on original website
Massimiliano Allegri 'angry' about Juventus Champions League exit
Massimiliano Allegri has spoken about his anger at Juventus' failure to reach the Champions League knockout stage.
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Barcelona: Player ratings as Catalans drop out of Champions League
Barcelona beat Viktoria Plzen in their final Champions League group game but it wasn't enough to prevent elimination.
Joao Cancelo responds to rumours of possible Man City exit
Joao Cancelo says he wants to remain at Manchester City for a long time.
Raheem Sterling responds to playing at wing-back for Chelsea
Raheem Sterling admits he's happy to play at wing-back for Chelsea if that's what Graham Potter wants - but it's not his best position.
Robert Lewandowski 'expected' Barcelona struggles
Robert Lewandowski has urged patience as Barcelona struggle to regain their former glories.
Is Harry Maguire playing today? Latest Manchester United injury news
Harry Maguire is in contention to start for the first time
Bayern Munich 2-0 Inter: Player ratings as Bavarians complete perfect group stage
Player ratings from the Champions League group stage clash between Bayern Munich & Inter.
Can Marcus Rashford become Man Utd's all-time leading goalscorer?
Could Marcus Rashford overhaul Wayne Rooney and become Manchester United's club record goalscorer?
Liverpool vs Napoli - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Liverpool vs Napoli in the Champions League on TV and live streaming services.
Man City vs Sevilla - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Man City vs Sevilla in the Champions League, with team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Real Madrid 1-0 Girona: Player ratings as Blancos see lead shrink at top of La Liga
Real Madrid saw their lead at the top of La Liga shrink as a second-half penalty helped Girona claim a point at the Bernabeu on Sunday. Brazilian forward Vinici
Champions League roundup 1/11/22: Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona & Bayern all win
Mohamed Salah saw to it that Liverpool finished with 15 points.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 14
The best goals from gameweek 14 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Son Heung-min suffers head injury in Tottenham's win over Marseille
Tottenham face an anxious wait to learn if Son Heung-min will miss any football due to the head injury he suffered in Marseille.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Dinamo Zagreb - Champions League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Arsenal send touching tribute to Pablo Mari during Nottingham Forest game
Arsenal's players pay tribute to teammate Pablo Mari, who was injured in a stabbing attack at a supermarket in Italy this week.
Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest: Player ratings as stylish Gunners return to winning ways
Match report and player ratings as Arsenal thrash Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the Premier League.
Marseille vs Tottenham - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Marseille vs Tottenham in the Champions League on TV and live streaming services.
Robert Lewandowski left out of Barcelona squad to face Viktoria Plzen
Robert Lewandowski has been left out for Barcelona's final Champions league match of the season.
Carla Ward: Hannah Hampton Aston Villa omission 'in best interests of team'
Carla Ward has explained that she did not include Hannah Hampton in the Aston Villa squad that travelled to Chelsea on Sunday due to an unspecified incident that occurred on Saturday.
