Raven Trio Named All-Superconference
Three members of the Hillcrest Academy Raven volleyball team were recognized for their work this season by the Southeast Iowa Superconference. Sophomore Malia Yoder was named a second team all-conference utility player. Yoder piled up 254 digs, best on the team and seventh in the conference to go with her team best 152 kills, eighth highest in the league. Her .247 kill efficiency was fourth in conference. Yoder finished the season with 89 assists and 28 aces.
WMU Tops Super Conference All-North Volleyball
Along with a number of other area players, the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves led the way with six selections to the South East Iowa Super Conference All-North Division volleyball team. WMU went 24-10 overall and was perfect in conference play on their way to winning the Super Conference North championship again. Head coach David Pieart was named the league’s Coach of the Year.
11 WACO Football Players Make All-District Team
Another example of the WACO Warriors’ dominance on the football field is in their accolades. Nine WACO players made first team all-district in the IHSAA’s District 6 for 8-man football, and 11 total Warriors were named all-district. Leading the way is senior linebacker Drew Diers, who was named...
Five area teams readying for state football playoff quarterfinals
The High School football playoff quarterfinals are set for this Friday and several area schools are competing. In 5A, Cedar Falls hosts West Des Moines Valley at the UNI-Dome. In 4A, Waverly-Shell Rock is at home against North Scott. In 3A, Independence plays at Humboldt. In Class A, Grundy Center...
Washington Girls Finish 6th, 2 Demons Medal at State Cross Country
The Washington Demon cross country team concluded an outstanding season with nine total runners participating at this year’s Class 3A State Championships in Fort Dodge Saturday. Of those nine, seven represented the girls’ team and helped Washington finish sixth in the team standings. One girl, freshman Iris Dahl,...
Photo Gallery: Football Recruits for Northwestern Game
Iowa Plays Host to Large Group of Prospects Saturday at Kinnick
Charlie Jones is the Punishment for the Iowa Offense’s Sins
Iowa football is about to be haunted by the ghost of wide receivers past. While the Hawkeye passing game had its most efficient outing in its recent victory against Northwestern, Iowa’s next contest will see them face a Purdue offense whose passing attack makes Iowa’s look like a relic of another century. Two of the key cogs in the Boilermaker passing attack are wide receivers who suited up for the Hawkeyes last season, and one of those players has emerged as one of the most dynamic wide receivers in college football.
What Jeff Brohm Said Ahead of Purdue Football's Upcoming Game Against Iowa
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Monday ahead of the team's game against Iowa. The two programs are scheduled to kick off at noon ET on Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium.
Ex-Hawk Jeff Horner Returns To Iowa As A Head Coach
The Iowa men's basketball team will play an exhibition game tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. October basketball games usually don't get much attention. But tonight's game will be special, especially for the opposing head coach. Iowa will host Truman State at 7 p.m. tonight in Iowa City. Truman State is a...
Marianna E. Hackbarth
Memorial services for 85-year-old Marianna E. Hackbarth of Mount Pleasant will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Morgan Methodist Cemetery in Dows, Iowa. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Marianna and her family.
OWI 12-Hour Program Classes This Week at Kirkwood Regional Center
The Kirkwood Regional Center in Washington will be holding classes this week for those that were arrested for an OWI over the age of 18. These classes aim to help reduce the risk of alcohol or drug problems by helping attendees identify the necessary changes they need to make. The class meets state requirements under sections 321J.2 and 321J.17, Subsection 2, and is open to anyone wishing to understand their problem better. Students with limited English proficiency must provide their own interpreter.
Argument leads to stabbing outside Iowa college dorm
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An argument led to a stabbing early Monday morning outside a dormitory at William Penn University, according to the Oskaloosa Police Department. Officers were called to Eltse Hall around 12:34 a.m. on the report that a male victim was stabbed in the upper chest/lower neck area. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.
Nancy Ann Noel
Celebration of life services for 65-year-old Nancy Ann Noel of South English will be at 2p.m. Saturday, November 5th at the First Baptist Church in South English. A general memorial has been established. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Chef Spotlight Fundraising Dinner this Month
The Community Foundation of Washington County (CFWC) will host its Thirteenth Annual Chef Spotlight Fundraising Dinner on Monday, November 14th, at 5:30 pm at the Wooden Wheel Winery in Keota. Tickets for the event can be purchased for $50 from any Community Foundation Board member, with contact information at the bottom of the article.
Fumigation Continuing Instruction Course Registration Deadline Next Week
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office in Washington will host a Fumigation Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial and private fumigant pesticide applicators on Tuesday, November 15th. Pre-registration is required for the classes, with walk-ins on the day of the course only being admitted if room allows. The course will be from 9:00-11:00 am, and the registration fee is $35 on or before November 8th and $45 after November 8th.
Parkview Home Honored By Residents With Dining Award
On Thursday, October 20, Parkview Home in Wayland was the recipient of a Quality Dining and Nutrition Services Award. The award is voted on by the residents several times throughout the year, and is a nod to the home’s willingness to adapt menu options based on resident feedback. Ron Semler is the Director of Parkview Home, and he credits the staff with this achievement.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
Anglers were treated to great bite opportunities last week with Trout stocking in several fishing areas. Discovery Park Pond in Muscatine County, East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, and Wilson Lake in Lee County were stocked with 1,000 Trout each last Saturday, with plenty of Trout left. Fishing is excellent in Discovery Park Pond. Bobber and bait or lures have been effective for catching Trout. Conditions are good in East Lake Park Pond and Wilson Lake. A valid fishing license and paid Trout fee are still required to fish in these locations.
Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
Iowa City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident
An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
