ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls police identify victim in fatal stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police identified the man who died in Sunday’s stabbing. Authorities identified Stewart Mousseaux as the 37-year-old man who passed away from stab wounds on Sunday morning in the hallway of an apartment building in central Sioux Falls. Mousseaux told officers who stabbed him before he passed, which helped authorities in their investigation.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

South Dakota stabbing victim names attacker before dying

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized with stab wounds after an attack at a Sioux Falls apartment Sunday night. Early this morning, police arrested a suspect and charged him with homicide. Police rushed to this small apartment building on West 9th Street after a reported stabbing.They found […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Crime Lab along with several SFPD cars are at a house in central Sioux Falls. A neighbor told Dakota News Now they heard sirens around 5 o’clock Sunday morning. The investigation is happening in central Sioux Falls around 9th and Duluth.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Two men involved in pursuit and shooting indicted on Moody County charges

The two men arrested in connection with a high speed pursuit and officer-involved shooting that ended in Madison in July have now been indicted on charges in Moody County, similar to what they are facing in Lake County. 40-year-old James Lanpher, Jr. of Sioux Falls and 45-year-old Bonner Juel of Harrisburg were both indicted by a Moody County grand jury last week.
MOODY COUNTY, SD
kiwaradio.com

Stabbing In George

George, Iowa — One person was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital after a stabbing incident in George on Sunday morning. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:00 a.m., their deputies were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Street in George for a call of a person that had been stabbed. Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the 24-year-old victim had been stabbed numerous times. The victim was transported to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids and was then airlifted to Sioux Falls.
GEORGE, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Lyon County Authorities Investigating Weekend Stabbing

George, IA (KICD)– Authorities in Lyon County are investigating after a person was apparently stabbed Sunday morning in George. Police were called to a party in the 300 block of East Indiana around eight o’clock to the 24-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were initially taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
LYON COUNTY, IA
KX News

2 people fall victim to Xcel scam in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have received two reports of scammers posing as an Xcel employee. In the first case, the caller told the victim they were late on a bill and gave instructions to get a re-loadable credit card. The person followed the directions, losing $800 before realizing it was a […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Family & authorities searching for suspect in pedestrian fatality

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls police are looking to identify a driver involved in a pedestrian fatality. Aaron Exendine was walking on the roadway of highway 42 and Cherry Lake Ave. Around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday October 25th he was hit by two cars. The driver of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Person stabbed ‘numerous times’ in Lyon County, sheriff says

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was stabbed multiple times Saturday in Lyon County before being airlifted to a hospital. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they received a report of a stabbing around 8 a.m. at the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George. Authorities arrived and found a 24-year-old victim stabbed “numerous times.”
LYON COUNTY, IA
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Things You Didn’t Know About Sioux Falls ‘Statue of David’

1)-The 18-foot tall Statue of David stands in Fawick Park just west of the Big Sioux River on South 2nd Ave. between East 10th and 11th Streets. 2)-The "Statue of David" was given to the city of Sioux Falls by Thomas Fawick in 1971. Fawick is a Sioux Falls Native who made a fortune as an inventor who invented the “Fawick Flyer” that sits in the Old Courthouse museum.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Two arrested in Brookings after allegedly crashing vehicle, then fabricating carjacking story

A juvenile and a young man, both from Brookings, were arrested after crashing a car and then telling police a bogus story about what had happened. Brookings Police Sergeant Joel Perry says a report came in Sunday evening that a vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint from the two young men on the 700 block of 8th Street Southwest. They claimed four males had carjacked the vehicle.
BROOKINGS, SD
nwestiowa.com

No one hurt; $100,000 damage to trailer

ROCK VALLEY—No one was injured, but a semi and trailer received an estimated $100,000 damage in a crash about 8:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, about five miles northeast of Rock Valley. Twenty-one-year-old Levi Gilon Lang of Tappen, ND, was driving a 2022 International semitruck pulling a Wilson cattle trailer...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a 19-year-old suspect faces multiple charges after stabbing a 16-year-old and assaulting another person. Police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 3 a.m. on Friday in southwest Sioux Falls, a 19-year-old suspect stabbed a 16-year-old engaged in an altercation in the hallway of an apartment building.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for four young men who carjacked a Buick off I-90. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday morning on N Marion Road off I-90, a driver was flagged down by four young men who said they needed a ride. When the man pulled over and stopped, the suspects dragged him out of the vehicle and stole it. It is a 2004 Gold Buick Regal, and neither the vehicle nor the suspects have been found at this time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Update on housing market in South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Buying and selling of homes continues despite a number of outside factors. Yankton realtor Mason Schramm says a very hot market has cooled some. Schramm says the market is moving back toward historic trends. Schramm says mortgage interest rates have risen considerably. Schramm, with The Move Group, says...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

$1 billion Powerball drawing Halloween night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lottery ticket holders are hoping they’re in for a treat this Halloween night. The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated one billion dollars, with a cash option of $497 million. Lewis customer Deanna Bessey picked up two tickets ahead of the drawing. “I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47

An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy