VOLLEYBALL: No. 1 Nebraska Hosts Maryland Tonight

Huskers hope to bounce back after their Wednesday loss in Madison

Now we see what this team is made of.

After being swept at No. 5 Wisconsin Wednesday, No. 1 Nebraska returns home to host Maryland tonight.

Nebraska is 18-2 on the season and 10-1 in Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers had their 11-game winning streak broken earlier this week.

Maryland is 13-10 this year, including a 4-7 Big Ten record. The Terrapins beat Iowa in four sets in their last outing and have won four of their last six matches.

Nebraska is 17-0 all-time against Maryland, including a 3-1 road win earlier this month.

The match will be streamed online at BTN+.

On the radio, John Baylor and Lauren Cook-West will call the action for the Huskers Radio Network, including in Lincoln on B-107.3 FM.

Tonight's match is set for an 7:30 p.m. first serve.

