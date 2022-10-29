ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

VOLLEYBALL: No. 1 Nebraska Hosts Maryland Tonight

By Kaleb Henry
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWtUy_0irHWf8M00

Huskers hope to bounce back after their Wednesday loss in Madison

Now we see what this team is made of.

After being swept at No. 5 Wisconsin Wednesday, No. 1 Nebraska returns home to host Maryland tonight.

Nebraska is 18-2 on the season and 10-1 in Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers had their 11-game winning streak broken earlier this week.

Maryland is 13-10 this year, including a 4-7 Big Ten record. The Terrapins beat Iowa in four sets in their last outing and have won four of their last six matches.

Nebraska is 17-0 all-time against Maryland, including a 3-1 road win earlier this month.

The match will be streamed online at BTN+.

On the radio, John Baylor and Lauren Cook-West will call the action for the Huskers Radio Network, including in Lincoln on B-107.3 FM.

Tonight's match is set for an 7:30 p.m. first serve.

Get your Huskers tickets from SI Tickets here .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sand Hills Express

Huskers Host Hoosiers Wednesday on KBBN

The fourth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team is back in action at the Bob Devaney Sports Center with an 8 p.m. match against Indiana on Wednesday. At 19-2 overall and 11-1 in the Big Ten Conference, Nebraska is tied for the league lead with Ohio State and Wisconsin. Nebraska is hitting .253 as a team and is holding opponents to .119 hitting, which leads the nation. The Huskers rank seventh nationally at 2.83 blocks per set. Indiana is 13-11 overall and 6-6 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers are coming off a 3-1 loss at Purdue on Sunday that snapped a four-match win streak. Nebraska is 21-1 all-time against Indiana and has won the last 21 meetings dating back to 1988. NU beat Indiana twice last year and is 10-0 all-time against the Huskers in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph

Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph confirms position change coming for Nebraska DL

Mickey Joseph had something new to reveal at the weekly presser on Tuesday. Jailen Weaver is having his position changed. Weaver will now be playing on the OL for the Huskers. It was actually Weaver who came to Joseph with the idea to change positions. Joseph confirmed the switch and stated that Weaver is going to be playing tackle.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach

We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Volleyball player Bekka Allick wins fourth DN Freshman Athlete of the Week

The lead up to Halloween was eerily tame for Husker athletics. Only seven total events were held for Nebraska across the week, excluding two exhibition matches for men’s and women’s basketball. This week’s winner competed in two of these events and topped the performance that awarded her last...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Vs. Colorado Game Thread

Welcome back to another fun filled Sunday afternoon with Nebrasketball. We missed you and welcome you back with open arms. Believe it or not, basketball season is right around the corner and today we have an old conference friend on the scheduled. The Huskers have headed to the great state...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Gretna star racking up P5 offers

Nebraska football recruiting efforts are starting to focus in on Gretna star Mason Goldman as other teams around the country have noticed him as well. While the Huskers didn’t give him an official offer until earlier this month, it still appears as though they have the inside track for the interior offensive lineman.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Alumnus returns to Nebraska with ‘STOMP’ at the Lied

LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus Alan Schuster returns to campus this week with the U.S. touring company of “STOMP.”. An off-Broadway producer with 30 years of experience, Schuster is a 1975 Nebraska U graduate. He was a dual major, mixing history and theatre, with minors in political science and English. His work in the theatre program and the Nebraska Repertory Theatre rank amongst his favorite memories of college life.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District

Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska's Wildlife Safari Park extends season due to mild weather

ASHLAND, Neb. — The Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland is staying open an extra week because of the mild weather. People can drive through the park every day this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. After that, it'll be open Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting. “The mild fall...
ASHLAND, NE
AllHuskers

AllHuskers

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
689
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

Comments / 0

Community Policy