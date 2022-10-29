ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Police looking for suspect who stole several guns and boxes of ammunition from Fleet Farm

FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 3 days ago
FOND DU LAC - The city of Fond du Lac Police Department is looking for a man driving a light-colored Pontiac Aztec or something similar who may have stolen several guns and boxes of ammunition from Fleet Farm on Friday night.

Just before 9 p.m., police responded to the store, 800 S. Military Road, for a report of an alarm, according to a news release sent Saturday morning. Officers found a hole cute into the perimeter fence and a service door forced open.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol helped the police department clear and secure the building.

No other details were available about how many guns or how much ammunition was stolen. The release did not mention anything else being stolen.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Fond du Lac police at 920-906-5555 or the Crime Alert at 920-322-3740. Callers may remain anonymous.

Reach AnnMarie Hilton at ahilton@gannett.com or 920-370-8045. Follow her on Twitter at @hilton_annmarie.

