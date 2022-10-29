ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Do Abusers Know Their Behavior Is Wrong?

Due to their high tendency towards projection, abusers with NPD often project their behaviors onto their victims. But not all abusers have NPD. While some might have some insight but still justify their actions, others believe they have done nothing wrong. Those who go along with the abuser's narrative and...
psychologytoday.com

The Unaddressed Moral Dimensions of Trauma

The current models for psychological trauma ignore the essential moral dimensions of experiencing trauma. When a traumatized person feels the injustice or violation of a trauma, it is not sufficient to help them find ways to relax or forget. Often, victims of trauma feel a moral responsibility to respond to...
psychologytoday.com

The Encouraging News About Trauma and Recovery

It's been 30 years since the publication of Trauma and Recovery, and it seems that the basic concepts have held up remarkably well. It is clearer than ever that public and professional awareness and understanding of trauma require a movement that recognizes and honors survivors. The most encouraging news is that we are currently seeing a revival of such movements—for women’s lives, Black lives, the lives of other marginalized and subordinated peoples, and even the stirrings of a labor movement. The most discouraging news is that it has taken so much degradation worldwide—of public health, democracy, and the natural ecosystem that supports human life, to bring us to this point.
psychologytoday.com

Is Confrontation Dread Causing You Unnecessary Anxiety?

Confrontation dread, a state of apprehension and anxiety about speaking up, can lead to anxiety and relationship distress. Prevalent phenomena like ghosting in relationships and "quiet quitting" at work seem to show how challenging confrontation is. Confrontation dread isn’t a moral failing; rather, it is an indication of a need...
Amarie M.

Feeling Alone In A Relationship Is Common

It is entirely possible to be with someone and still feel single. You may have thought that just having a partner should mean that you wouldn’t have to deal with loneliness. But to your surprise, you may have also found this is not the case. But it is not unusual though, studies show that many people feel alone despite being in a marriage or relationship.
psychologytoday.com

3 Things an Emotionally Intelligent Parent Does

An emotionally intelligent parent empathizes instead of enables, listens instead of lectures, and looks inward to find accountability. A parent who corrects a child's behaviors instead of his or her feelings may help a child with emotional regulation. A parent who listens to understand rather than lecture may be a...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist Follows Their Own Set Of Love Languages

As far as I’m aware,a romantic relationship doesn’t begin withabuse, silent treatment, and neglect.Who wouldstayand tolerate that kind of behavior with someone that you’ve just met?If you aren’t emotionally invested it’s easy to leave without a second thought.
psychologytoday.com

Lying to My Therapist Caused Me to Quit

I want to return to therapy. The holidays are nearly here, which can be challenging, and I know I’m prone to seasonal depression. Going back to therapy is a smart idea. Recently, I emailed my therapist who I hadn’t seen in years just to see if he was still practicing. I asked if he would be able to meet with me. I received a welcoming response stating he was happy to hear from me and scheduled a session for the following day.
Newsweek

Ignorance Powers the Latest Anti-Transgender Talking Points | Opinion

The hysteria about gender detransition threatens to wall off the public from the scientific truth and the treatment they need. From conservative news outlets to massive echo chambers on social media, from eye-catching headlines to somber pictures of tearful teens, stories about a person's journey first to identifying as transgender then re-identifying as their assigned sex abound.
Psych Centra

Approval-Seeking Behavior: Signs, Causes, and How to Heal

Low self-esteem and neglectful experiences with your first caregivers may make you constantly need and seek approval as an adult. If you have a hard time deciding on your own or feel unhappy when others disagree with you, you might be an approval seeker. A need for approval now and...
psychologytoday.com

3 Steps for Creating Healthy Boundaries in Relationships

The relationship boundaries one shares with others in close proximity are perhaps the most complex. Research shows that boundary management in households is positively related to relationship satisfaction. The first step to boundary setting is to identify one's own emotions and whether they're triggered by a history of past boundaries...
psychologytoday.com

How to Stop the Yelling in Your Relationship

Yelling is an unhelpful behavior in a conflict. We can reduce or stop yelling with self-soothing. It's important to tell your partner how you feel in a calm way to avoid escalating a conflict. Do you or your partner yell when you're in a conflict? Raising your voice can be...
Psych Centra

How to Find Happiness in 3 Steps

Finding happiness within yourself can start with self-awareness. But that’s just the first step. Happiness is something you may be looking for or trying to find in your life. What makes you happy may look different from what makes someone else happy. While some people may define happiness as...
Psych Centra

Pathological Liar Test

We all cover up the truth from time to time — whether that’s telling your partner that they look good in those jeans or your boss that you’re late because of traffic when you just overslept. But when do those little white lies or omissions become a...
psychologytoday.com

Why Relationships Fail

Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
psychologytoday.com

How Mass Violence Affects Teen Mental Health

Research shows that exposure to mass shootings, as well as violence of any kind, can have decades of mental health implications. It's common for teens who experience mass violence (direct or indirect) to have trouble resuming their normal routines. Concerns about school violence or shootings are linked to an increased...
Psych Centra

What Are The Common Faces of Schizophrenia?

The faces of schizophrenia are many — defined by predominant features unique to you. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that typically develops in adolescence or early adulthood and continues to progress over time. Not everyone’s experience of schizophrenia is the same, however. Living with schizophrenia may mean having...
psychologytoday.com

How Shadow Becomes Personality and Society

The shadow contains repressed memories and qualities which, while remaining hidden from us, wield control and may provoke defense. When unveiled and integrated, the shadow may enliven and contribute to the resolution of fear, dread, and a vague sense of disingenuousness. Repressed aspects of a person are the most stubborn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy