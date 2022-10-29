Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Natural gas shortage could impact winter energy supply, experts say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials are warning New England may not have enough energy to keep homes warm if temperatures turn frigid this winter. The dependence on natural gas throughout New England could cause problems if we experience a longer period of extremely cold temperatures. Eversource's CEO is warning...
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: McKee's proposed cabinet raises moves to legislature
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee's proposal to sweeten the salaries of department heads is now in the hands of the state legislature, which has less than 30 days to reject it. If no action is taken, the proposal will take effect as is, clearing the way for...
Turnto10.com
Major US diesel supplier warns of potential supply shortage for East Coast
WASHINGTON (TND) — A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier is issuing a warning, saying businesses should prepare for a shortage on the East Coast. According to Mansfield Energy, the East Coast fuel markets are facing diesel supply constraints “due to market economics and tight inventories,” causing high prices in the Northeast and sporadic shortages throughout the Southeast.
Turnto10.com
Massive federal grant brings money for Pell Bridge improvements
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A massive influx of federal dollars is coming to Rhode Island for improvements and renovations at the Newport Pell Bridge. State and congressional leaders announced Monday $82.5 million in INFRA (Infrastructure For Rebuilding America) grant program money for upgrades at the iconic bridge, which connects Newport and Jamestown.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island leaders spotlight improvements made to school facilities ahead of bond vote
(WJAR) — Rhode Island leaders highlighted on Tuesday the improvements made to school facilities using previously passed construction bonds. Governor Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green were among the leaders that gathered at Hope High School Tuesday morning to highlight the progress made using funds from the 2018 statewide school construction bond approved by voters.
Comments / 0