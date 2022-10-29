Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagles Welcome Tommies for Final Home Match
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer finishes their home season on Wednesday, November 2, as they host St. Thomas University at Strassweg Field for a 2pm kickoff. The Screaming Eagles are currently 1-11-3, 1-4-1 Summit League, and finish their season on the road in Tulsa, Oklahoma to take on Oral Roberts University on November 5 at 1pm.
USI rallies to tie for 1st at KWC Invitational
OWENSBORO, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Golf rallied from nine strokes down to tie for first at the Kentucky Wesleyan College Invitational Saturday and Sunday at The Pearl Golf Club in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Screaming Eagles shot a red-hot six-under 282 during the first round, but...
Greiwe wins OVC title as USI women finish 2nd
COOKEVILLE, Tenn.—University of Southern Indiana junior Lauren Greiwe (West Harrison, Indiana) added to her historic weekend as she became the first student-athlete in school history to claim an NCAA Division I conference title by finishing first at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship Saturday morning. Greiwe was named the OVC...
Vazquez and Ruff earn MVC awards
LOUIS – On the heels of a weekend that saw the University of Evansville volleyball team earn a pair of road victories, two of its players were recognized by the Missouri Valley Conference on Monday. Alondra Vazquez garnered the league’s Player of the Week award while Kora Ruff was...
Hufnagel wins OVC title as USI men finish 3rd
COOKEVILLE, Tenn.—University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) became the first runner in program history to capture an NCAA Division I conference title Saturday as he finished first out of 94 competitors to lead the Screaming Eagles to a third-place showing at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.
Eagles Grounded at Bellarmine Invitational
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming & Diving fell to three opponents this weekend as they competed in the Bellarmine Invitational. The Screaming Eagles fell to Bellarmine University, 224-90, Florida Gulf Coast University, 265-49, and Gardner-Webb University, 254-59. USI finished the weekend with 15 top-10 finished with just one top-five finish. The top-five finish came from freshman Mattilynn Smith (Morgantown, Kentucky) in the 1000-Yard Freestlye.
VU VOLLEYBALL BACK-TO-BACK UNDEFEATED REGION 24 CHAMPIONS
VINCENNES, Ind. – The No. 1 seed Vincennes University volleyball team successfully defended their Region 24 crown Saturday afternoon at the P.E. Complex with a sweep over No. 2 seed John A. Logan College 25-16, 25-21, 25-23. The Trailblazers completed their second straight 12-0 Region 24 season, moving their winning streak to 24 matches against Region 24 opponents.
USI events and updates for the week of 10/31/2022
University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees to meet. The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, November 3 in the Griffin Center on campus. 7:30-9:30 p.m.. Thursday, November 3. USI to commemorate Día de los Muertos with celebration. The University of Southern Indiana will...
Baby Delivered on the Side of the Road Near Indiana College Campus
I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
Hoosier History Highlights: Lewis and Clark Stop in Vincennes
1806 On their return from their famous expedition, William Clark and Merriwether Lewis stopped in Vincennes. During their three-year journey, they had explored lands of the Louisiana Purchase and the Pacific Northwest. In Vincennes, they drafted a letter to send to President Thomas Jefferson in Washington. 1903 Two trains collided...
Evansville golf course plane crash ends with 3 hospitalized
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Agencies rushed to the scene Sunday afternoon after a plane crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course on 1550 Mesker Park Drive. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch tells us three of the four people inside the small plane were taken to the […]
Indiana woman goes missing after bridge crash in Kentucky
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Indiana woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say […]
Thorntons moves to pre-pay only for fuel
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big change is coming to Thorntons gas stations. Beginning Tuesday, all Thorntons locations will be moving to pre-pay only for their fueling. This went out in an email to customers early Monday afternoon. They say pre-pay will help them provide a better overall guest experience.
“Evansville Painter/Artist Sells Out London Show First Night”
Andrew “Cooper” a 30-year local /Artist recently completed his international solo gallery exhibition in London England and it was a massive success. “Cooper” studio is located in Evansville, Indiana, Cooper painted 29 canvases in 2022 that were shown at his first Exhibition. American Painter “Cooper” recently just...
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
Uniontown saves hunter in distress
Uniontown Water Rescue says they made a rescue in Shawneetown on Halloween.
Red Kettle Kickoff set for Friday, ‘new twist’ expected
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff will be on Friday, Nov 4, at 8:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army Gymnasium. That’s at 1040 N Fulton Ave. Officials say they will highlight the launch of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign with a goal of raising $310,000 over the Holiday season.
Get Help With IVY TECH FAFSA On College Goal Sunday
Figuring out how to pay for college can be a daunting task, but knowing where to start is easy. Families of high school students heading off to college and current college students can get assistance filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid during College Goal Sunday. The free statewide event kicks off at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 at these locations across the state, including here in Evansville at Ivy Tech Community College.
New Dollar General store opens in Evansville area
A new Dollar General store location is now open to customers in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Dollar General said Monday that the store at 4224 E. Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville was now open for business. A news release from Dollar General says that in addition to...
PROPERTY TAX BILLS DUE THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH, 2022
Fall payment due on or before November 10th, 2022. For information about your property or taxes, our website is engage.xsoftinc.com/Vanderburgh OR vanderburghcounty82.us. Pay at the Treasurer’s drop box in front of the Civic Center @ 1 NW MLK Jr Blvd. Evansville, IN 47708. Mail to – Vanderburgh County Treasurer...
