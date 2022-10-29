Read full article on original website
Day one complete for men’s golf
OWENS CROSSROADS, Ala. – In its final event of the fall season, the University of Evansville men’s golf team competed as two squads and one individual while wrapping up just over one round at RTJ at Hampton Cove. Evansville’s teams were divided into the orange team (veteran players)...
Eagles Welcome Tommies for Final Home Match
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer finishes their home season on Wednesday, November 2, as they host St. Thomas University at Strassweg Field for a 2pm kickoff. The Screaming Eagles are currently 1-11-3, 1-4-1 Summit League, and finish their season on the road in Tulsa, Oklahoma to take on Oral Roberts University on November 5 at 1pm.
USI rallies to tie for 1st at KWC Invitational
OWENSBORO, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Golf rallied from nine strokes down to tie for first at the Kentucky Wesleyan College Invitational Saturday and Sunday at The Pearl Golf Club in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Screaming Eagles shot a red-hot six-under 282 during the first round, but...
Hufnagel wins OVC title as USI men finish 3rd
COOKEVILLE, Tenn.—University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) became the first runner in program history to capture an NCAA Division I conference title Saturday as he finished first out of 94 competitors to lead the Screaming Eagles to a third-place showing at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.
Vazquez and Ruff earn MVC awards
LOUIS – On the heels of a weekend that saw the University of Evansville volleyball team earn a pair of road victories, two of its players were recognized by the Missouri Valley Conference on Monday. Alondra Vazquez garnered the league’s Player of the Week award while Kora Ruff was...
USI Men Fall at Bellarmine Invitational
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving fell to both opponents at the Bellarmine Invitational after the two-day meet on Saturday. The Screaming Eagles fell to Bellarmine University, 258-57, and to Gardner-Webb University, 259-55. USI finished the meet with 26 top-10 finishers on the day, including four top-five finishes. Three of those top-five finishes came in relays. The Eagles took fourth in the 200-Yard Medley Relay, they also took fifth in both the 200 and 400-Yard Freestyle Relay.
Eagles Grounded at Bellarmine Invitational
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming & Diving fell to three opponents this weekend as they competed in the Bellarmine Invitational. The Screaming Eagles fell to Bellarmine University, 224-90, Florida Gulf Coast University, 265-49, and Gardner-Webb University, 254-59. USI finished the weekend with 15 top-10 finished with just one top-five finish. The top-five finish came from freshman Mattilynn Smith (Morgantown, Kentucky) in the 1000-Yard Freestlye.
Eagles end weekend slate with three-set loss USI falls to MSU, 3-0
EVANSVILLE, Ind. –University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-23, 1-12 OVC) could not get going against Morehead State University (13-12, 9-5 OVC) Saturday afternoon at Screaming Eagles Arena, falling 3-0 (20-25, 25-27, 19-25). A late run by MSU cost the Screaming Eagles the opening set, 25-20. It was a slow...
UE Defeats Oakland City In Exhibition Opener
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Four players finished in double figures to lead the University of Evansville men’s basketball team to an 81-56 victory over Oakland City in exhibition action inside the Ford Center. Leading the Purple Aces was Antoine Smith Jr. with a game-high 17 points. He converted six...
Volleyball completes weekend with another road win
CHICAGO – Three University of Evansville players recorded double digit kills to lead the Purple Aces volleyball team to a 3-1 road victory at UIC on Saturday evening. Alondra Vazquez led the way once again with 19 kills with Giulia Cardona adding 14 and Emilee Scheumann checking in with 10. Cardona paced the team with 11 digs while Kora Ruff added 10 to go along with 45 assists. Laura Ruiz registered four service aces while Hannah Watkins picked up two solo blocks.
VU VOLLEYBALL BACK-TO-BACK UNDEFEATED REGION 24 CHAMPIONS
VINCENNES, Ind. – The No. 1 seed Vincennes University volleyball team successfully defended their Region 24 crown Saturday afternoon at the P.E. Complex with a sweep over No. 2 seed John A. Logan College 25-16, 25-21, 25-23. The Trailblazers completed their second straight 12-0 Region 24 season, moving their winning streak to 24 matches against Region 24 opponents.
Hoosier History Highlights: Lewis and Clark Stop in Vincennes
1806 On their return from their famous expedition, William Clark and Merriwether Lewis stopped in Vincennes. During their three-year journey, they had explored lands of the Louisiana Purchase and the Pacific Northwest. In Vincennes, they drafted a letter to send to President Thomas Jefferson in Washington. 1903 Two trains collided...
USI events and updates for the week of 10/31/2022
University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees to meet. The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, November 3 in the Griffin Center on campus. 7:30-9:30 p.m.. Thursday, November 3. USI to commemorate Día de los Muertos with celebration. The University of Southern Indiana will...
“Evansville Painter/Artist Sells Out London Show First Night”
Andrew “Cooper” a 30-year local /Artist recently completed his international solo gallery exhibition in London England and it was a massive success. “Cooper” studio is located in Evansville, Indiana, Cooper painted 29 canvases in 2022 that were shown at his first Exhibition. American Painter “Cooper” recently just...
PROPERTY TAX BILLS DUE THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH, 2022
Fall payment due on or before November 10th, 2022. For information about your property or taxes, our website is engage.xsoftinc.com/Vanderburgh OR vanderburghcounty82.us. Pay at the Treasurer’s drop box in front of the Civic Center @ 1 NW MLK Jr Blvd. Evansville, IN 47708. Mail to – Vanderburgh County Treasurer...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY COUNCIL NOVEMBER 2, 2022 MEETING AGENDA
1. Request to fill vacancy for a Probation Officer 10001360-136163. 1. Request to fill vacancy for an Administrative Assistant 93140000-931432. 1. Request to fill vacancy for an M/T Court Warrant Clerk 10001010-101159. (D) Sheriff. 1. Request to fill vacancy for a Deputy Sheriff 10001050-105109. (E) Prosecutor. 1. Request to fill...
