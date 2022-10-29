LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving fell to both opponents at the Bellarmine Invitational after the two-day meet on Saturday. The Screaming Eagles fell to Bellarmine University, 258-57, and to Gardner-Webb University, 259-55. USI finished the meet with 26 top-10 finishers on the day, including four top-five finishes. Three of those top-five finishes came in relays. The Eagles took fourth in the 200-Yard Medley Relay, they also took fifth in both the 200 and 400-Yard Freestyle Relay.

