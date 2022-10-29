Georgia man killed in West Pensacola after falling off the side of a pickup truck

A Georgia man was killed in Pensacola early Saturday morning after falling off the side of a vehicle and striking the roadway, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of New Warrington Road and Martha Avenue in West Pensacola, according to the release.

The deceased, a 33-year-old man from St. Simmons Island, Georgia, was reportedly hanging onto the left side of a white pickup truck that was traveling southbound on New Warrington Road.

The man "fell from the outside of the pickup and collided with the roadway," sustaining fatal injuries, according to the release. The pickup truck reportedly left the scene without stopping.

The FHP news release does not provide any explanation for why the man was hanging onto the side of the truck or what, if any, relationship he had with the driver.

Criminal charges in the incident are pending, according to the FHP.