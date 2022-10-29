ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

18-wheeler carrying produce rolls over on I-37 South

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler full of produce rolled over on a San Antonio highway, stopping traffic early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 15100 block of Interstate 37 South. According to police, the big rig for an unknown reason...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police: Road rage shooter fired more than 20 rounds, hit driver outside vehicle

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a Monday morning road rage shooting that has left one man hurt. Investigators say someone driving a white truck near the Toyota manufacturing plant fired at least 20 rounds at another truck around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The victim told police he had seen the driver of the white truck shooting at another vehicle, and when the white truck stopped in the middle of the road, the victim got out of his truck. He tells police the shooter then aimed his gun at him on Watson Road and opened fire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Salazar describes 'cause for concern' after officials search for vehicle involved in shooting of two teens

SAN ANTONIO — BCSO is searching for suspects following a Tuesday-afternoon shooting that left two teens hurt on the northeast side, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies initially responded to the area along the 8200 block of FM 78 near Converse around 1:45 p.m., where Salazar said two teens ages 15 and 18 were fighting while a crowd watched from the sidewalk.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD call taker charged with DWI after vehicle nearly collides with highway median

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who answers emergency phone calls for a living was arrested early Monday after police said he was driving while intoxicated. Lee Martinez Jr., 27, was taken into custody by San Antonio police after an officer witnessed Martinez’s vehicle drifting between lanes in the 10500 block of Interstate 10 West, just before 1 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy