Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
18-wheeler carrying produce rolls over on I-37 South
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler full of produce rolled over on a San Antonio highway, stopping traffic early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 15100 block of Interstate 37 South. According to police, the big rig for an unknown reason...
Loop 410/I-10 ramp remains shut down after officers respond to northwest San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A major northwest-San Antonio highway interchange remains temporarily shut down as of 11:30 p.m. after authorities responded to the area for an emergency Tuesday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. SAPD said the closed ramp is located on eastbound I-10 heading to westbound Loop...
KSAT 12
Halloween house fire overshadows trick or treating on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A family on the Northwest Side got more than just a scare on Halloween after their home caught fire as trick-or-treaters were hitting the street. San Antonio firefighters and police responded to the fire on Timewilde near Timber Glade Monday evening. Officials blocked off a part...
Parts of Stone Oak Parkway open following gas leak
SAN ANTONIO — Parts of Stone Oak Parkway were shut down following a gas leak, officials say. San Antonio Fire officials said there was a vapor leak at Knights Cross Drive and Stone Oak Parkway. It happened when construction crews hit a gas main, officials said. There were no...
KSAT 12
SAPD seeking information in fatal ambush of teen outside North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in arresting the person who fatally shot a 17-year-old on the North Side two years ago. Darnilio Garza was ambushed around 4:30 a.m. on July 31, 2020, in the 7600 block of McCullough...
KTSA
Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
KTSA
San Antonio police: Road rage shooter fired more than 20 rounds, hit driver outside vehicle
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a Monday morning road rage shooting that has left one man hurt. Investigators say someone driving a white truck near the Toyota manufacturing plant fired at least 20 rounds at another truck around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The victim told police he had seen the driver of the white truck shooting at another vehicle, and when the white truck stopped in the middle of the road, the victim got out of his truck. He tells police the shooter then aimed his gun at him on Watson Road and opened fire.
Salazar describes 'cause for concern' after officials search for vehicle involved in shooting of two teens
SAN ANTONIO — BCSO is searching for suspects following a Tuesday-afternoon shooting that left two teens hurt on the northeast side, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies initially responded to the area along the 8200 block of FM 78 near Converse around 1:45 p.m., where Salazar said two teens ages 15 and 18 were fighting while a crowd watched from the sidewalk.
Man reunites with SAFD crew who saved him after having stroke
SAN ANTONIO — A man rescued by crews with the San Antonio Fire Department reunited with the team who saved him. The department posted a photo on Facebook showing the man holding his Baptist Health System medical records with the EMS crew. The post details that SAFD responded to...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters pull driver from big rig after rollover accident in Far Southeast Bexar Co.
SAN ANTONIO - A truck driver had to be pulled from his big rig after a it rolled over on Far Southeast Bexar County highway. The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday along Interstate 37 near Donop Road and Braunig Lake. Police said several drivers stopped to help the...
KSAT 12
SAPD call taker charged with DWI after vehicle nearly collides with highway median
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who answers emergency phone calls for a living was arrested early Monday after police said he was driving while intoxicated. Lee Martinez Jr., 27, was taken into custody by San Antonio police after an officer witnessed Martinez’s vehicle drifting between lanes in the 10500 block of Interstate 10 West, just before 1 a.m.
Man shot at by suspect inside vehicle in south San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 47-year-old man was shot by a suspect inside a vehicle, and the shooter took off, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 5:50 a.m. on Monday on Highway 16 South and Watson Road. The victim reportedly told police that he saw the...
KSAT 12
At least 1 arrest in Sunday morning robbery, theft spree at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Tenants at an apartment complex near the University of Texas San Antonio are feeling scared after a rash of thefts -- at least some at gunpoint -- happened over the weekend. The San Antonio Police Department logged nine calls for service Sunday morning for burglaries, robberies,...
KTSA
House destroyed, several pets die in fire on the Northwest side of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are homeless and lost several of their pets in a fire Thursday night. The call came in at around 9:30 P.M. from a home in the 4800 block of Bucknell Street. It took just a few minutes to put the fire out but the flames had a pretty good head start and caused significant damage to the home.
BCSO is searching for a vehicle after shooting at two teens
SAN ANTONIO — BCSO are searching for a vehicle after shooting at two teens on the northeast side Tuesday afternoon, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The incident occurred after a call for shooting around 1:45 p.m. along the 8200 block of FM 78 near Converse on Tuesday.
BCSO trying to identify man who allegedly assaulted southwest-side homeowner Monday morning
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are hoping homeowners in a far-southwest side neighborhood may have captured surveillance footage that can help them identify a sexual assault suspect. A man standing about 5 feet 9 and wearing a Black T-shirt with dark-colored sweatpants and black-and-blue-colored tennis shoes is believed...
Inmate dies after 'medical episode' in cell unit, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A 65-year-old inmate is dead after what the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says resulted from a "medical episode." Around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, a unit deputy found the man unresponsive in his cell. University Health staff responded and attempted lifesaving measures. But, the man died.
KSAT 12
Woman playing with gun at Halloween party shoots, wounds 18-month-old baby, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say was mishandling a gun at a Halloween party, causing it to fire and wound an 18-month-old baby. Eloisa Fraga, 33, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault Monday in connection with the incident, which happened Sunday.
Two young men shot during a disturbance at east-side apartment complex, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two young men were shot in the leg during what police said was a disturbance at some apartments on the east side of town Saturday night. It happened on the 4800 block of Lord Rd at the Stella Apartments around 9:38 p.m. Police say it began...
KSAT 12
Shooter fired more than 20 times at man during road rage incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say it appears a shooter who was experiencing road rage fired more than 20 times at another driver on a South Side road. The shooting happened before 6 a.m. Monday. Police found the 47-year-old victim of the shooting suffering from a gunshot in...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0