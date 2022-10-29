ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rugged Blankets, Rubirosa Cucina and Seiko x Rowing Blazers

By Paolo Sandoval, @BoomBoomPaolow
 3 days ago
Our favorite releases this week include RUMPL x Carhartt, Rubirosa's Cucina Combo and Rowing Blazers x Seiko. InsideHook

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: outdoor blanket makers RUMPL team up with Carhartt, a trio of cooking essentials drop, and Rowing Blazers prep-ifies some classic Japanese watches.

Rowing Blazers x Seiko Rowing Blazers

Rowing Blazers x Seiko 5 Sports Watch

Rowing Blazers x Seiko is back and better than ever, this time with four colorful, vintage-inspired iterations of the iconic Seiko 5 Sports Watch. The trim watch, clocking in at a 40mm diameter, features the Rowing Blazers monogram and comes with both a steel bracelet and specially-designed nylon strap. Limited to just 888 per style, the Rowing Blazers x Seiko 5 released Friday morning, and what little stock is left is available now at the former’s webstore.

Rubirosa Cucina Combo Rubirosa

Rubirosa Cucina Combo

A family-owned restaurant and pizzeria on Mulberry Street in New York City known for its thin-crust pizzas and signature pastas, Rubirosa has launched an at-home line of pantry items inspired by the ingredients the restaurant’s iconic recipes call for. The first three items in the line are Marinara Sauce (a blend of plum and pear tomatoes), Vodka Sauce (made from tomatoes, spices and cream) and Extra Virgin Olive Oil (sourced form a fourth-generation family farm in Sicily.) The Cucina combo has ‘em all.

Hudson Whiskey Accutron 62 Anniversary Batch Hudson Whiskey

Accutron 62nd Anniversary Blend

The forward-thinking watch brand (they launched the first fully electronic watch in 1960) has done a few collaborations before, and this is their second with New York’s Hudson Whiskey. Only 144 bottles of this American whiskey — featuring corn and rye grown in New York — were produced. The blend (which one InsideHook editor was a part of creating) features notes of vanilla, cinnamon, and lightly salted caramel.

Sony Linkbuds S Earbuds Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S Headphones

The body and case of these new earbuds (in earth blue) are made from factory-recovered plastic and reclaimed water bottles, giving them a distinctive marble pattern. Otherwise, it’s the same noise-canceling and audio experience as the usual, very good Link Buds S.

Carhartt x RUMPL RUMPL

Carhartt x RUMPL

Find yourself exploring the great outdoors on the daily? Carhartt x RUMPL’s limited-edition collection is specially designed for those outdoor adventure-forward folk, with an eye towards rugged functionality and comfortable ease. Featuring collaborative gear and apparel like the Archival Print NanoLoft Puffy Blanket or cushy Sherpa Puffy Poncho, it’s the perfect way to outfit your next journey. Hurry — the collection is expected to sell out quick.

Cutwater Spirits Heaters Cutwater

Cutwater Spirits Heaters

With premixed ready-to-drink cocktails emerging as the sips of summer, one of our favorite RTD purveyors is embracing the chill of fall with a new line of boozy bottles. Clocking in at 40% ABV, Cutwater’s new high-proof Heaters are here to help tipplers craft warm cocktails with ease. To enjoy a bar-quality Whiskey Hot Toddy, Vodka Apple Pie or Hot Buttered Rum, just add hot water.

Tabasco Gallons Tabasco

Tobasco Gallon Jugs

Another hot sauce may use the tagline, but Tabasco is the original sh*t to put on everything — and it runs out quickly. Make sure your pantry or end-of-days bunker never lacks heat with a gallon-size jug of Tabasco hot pepper sauce. The Louisana-based brand has all the levels of the Scoville scale covered as the glass gallons are available in seven flavors: Original Red, Green Jalapeno, Chipotle, Garlic Pepper, Habanero, Buffalo and Sweet & Spicy.

Zodiac

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Ceramic

There are many iterations of Zodiac’s Super Sea Wolf design that we’ve championed here on this site and personally coveted for our own collections. This new iteration, a limited-edition automatic watch released in honor of the Swiss brand’s 140th anniversary, may just take the cake. The artisans at Zodiac broke out the ceramic for this occasion, fashioning the case out of the coveted material (over a steel core), but that’s not all. The pairing of the black case and white outline around the face make the midnight blue sunray dial sparkle like you’re looking out the porthole of a submarine. And when it gets dark, the hands and indices light up like bioluminescence. As befits an anniversary model, this one is limited to 500 pieces.

Dad Grass CBD Dog Bones Dad Gass

Dad Grass CBD Dog Bones

Who says Fido can’t partake in some fun? DTC-CBD Brand Dad Grass, best know for its easy pre-rolls, is now offering treats for your funny friend, with a canine-specific high-quality, full-spectrum Organic CBD formula that should chill your mutt out in minutes.

Huckberry x Eddie Bauer Skyliner Jacket Huckberry

Huckberry x Eddie Bauer Skyliner Jacket

If this collaboration is ringing a bell, it’s because Huckberry actually put out their own take on Eddie Bauer’s historic Skyliner Jacket (the first official down jacket ever created, made in 1936 and patented in 1940) for the first time last year. But it sold out insanely fast. So of course they had to bring it back for another round, this time in two colors: last year’s bark and the new dark smoke. If you dig the quilted bomber look, just wait until you zip this bad boy open and see that plaid flannel lining. Yeah, this is going to sell out again.

