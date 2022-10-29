ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

2nd Dom’s Kitchen & Market opens in Chicago

CHICAGO — Local grocery store entrepreneur Bob Mariano has opened the second location of his newest venture: Dom’s Kitchen & Market. Mariano was joined Tuesday by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for a ribbon cutting in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. The event took place just a few hours after sources tell WGN that Lightfoot’s security […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Where to Donate Leftover Halloween Candy in the Chicago Area

If you find yourself with heaps of leftover Halloween candy, you may be wondering what you can do with all the extra treats. Donating candy is a great way to spread the sweet spirit. Nonprofit organization Soldiers' Angels runs a Treats For Troops program that collects candies and sends them...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

11 Rabid Bats Found Across Cook County

So far in 2022, 11 bats have tested positive for rabies across Cook County, the county's Department of Animal and Rabies Control (ARC) said in a press release on Monday. According to Dr. Tom Wake, DVM, administrator of the Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control, a "significant" number of the bats were found inside people's homes. And though rabies is a preventable disease, it is "always fatal to unvaccinated pets," and "almost always fatal to humans if left untreated," Wake said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: Pat’s grocery store etiquette

CHICAGO – Whenever you are going there, whether to do some heavy-duty shopping or just to pick up a quick snack, there are ways you are supposed to act at a grocery store. Pat Tomasulo thought of this when creating “The List” for Tuesday’s WGN Morning News as he came up with some rules of etiquette for when you head out shopping.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: Chicago Pet Rescue

-Chicago Pet Rescue (foster-based rescue)-DESPERATELY need foster homes, so we can take in more dogs, cats, guinea pigs, birds, etc.. We provide all of the veterinary care & supplies. Please submit foster applications to: https://www.chicagopetrescue.org/foster-home-application.html. -Our next adoption & information event is Saturday, November 12th, 11A-3P, at Petsmart (5485 Touhy...
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

Here’s How a Family Indian-Pakistani Restaurant Became a Twitter Sensation

Mohammed Bozai had no idea how popular his family’s restaurants were in Chicago until the emergence of a fan Twitter account. The first Ghareeb Nawaz opened in 1994 on Devon Avenue. Over the next three decades, it has added three more locations across Chicagoland, with the most recent opening in Lincoln Park two weeks ago. That opening was rebranded on Twitter as the “Chicago Met Gala” — thanks to the tasty, inexpensive and large-portioned meals — and to the restaurant’s unofficial feed, @ghareebnawazCHI, which has racked up over 5000 followers since June.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Marcella visits the Schaumburg Halloween carnival

WGN’s Marcella Raymond visits the Schaumburg Halloween festival for their fun rides and different activities. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
fox32chicago.com

Park Ridge house transforms into pirate heaven for Halloween

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - For 17 years, Park Ridge resident Ken Hogue has been spending weeks each October turning his house and front yard into pirate heaven. There is a pirate ship, a pirate graveyard and lots of pirate booty. "My son decided he really liked Pirates of the Caribbean....
PARK RIDGE, IL
NBC Chicago

The Hideout Announces it Will Close Until 2023

Chicago bar and music venue The Hideout will head into a hiatus following concerns of a toxic work environment that were voiced by a former employee. The Bucktown venue will close Nov. 7 and plan to reopen in 2023 with "new leadership and a commitment to a healthy, supportive and respectful organizational culture," according to a statement released Monday from owners Tim and Katie Tuten and Mike and Jim Hinchsliff.
CHICAGO, IL

