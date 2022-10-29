Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the statusJennifer GeerIllinois State
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proudMark StarChicago, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Chicago Zip Codes Where Residents Get The Most And Least Sleep
NBC5 compiled a list of the areas around the city that sleep the best and the worst.
As many as 14 shot in Garfield Park drive-by on Halloween night, Chicago police say
Chicago police said as many as 14 people were shot in a Halloween night drive-by in Garfield Park.
WGN News
2nd Dom’s Kitchen & Market opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — Local grocery store entrepreneur Bob Mariano has opened the second location of his newest venture: Dom’s Kitchen & Market. Mariano was joined Tuesday by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for a ribbon cutting in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. The event took place just a few hours after sources tell WGN that Lightfoot’s security […]
NBC Chicago
Where to Donate Leftover Halloween Candy in the Chicago Area
If you find yourself with heaps of leftover Halloween candy, you may be wondering what you can do with all the extra treats. Donating candy is a great way to spread the sweet spirit. Nonprofit organization Soldiers' Angels runs a Treats For Troops program that collects candies and sends them...
NBC Chicago
11 Rabid Bats Found Across Cook County
So far in 2022, 11 bats have tested positive for rabies across Cook County, the county's Department of Animal and Rabies Control (ARC) said in a press release on Monday. According to Dr. Tom Wake, DVM, administrator of the Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control, a "significant" number of the bats were found inside people's homes. And though rabies is a preventable disease, it is "always fatal to unvaccinated pets," and "almost always fatal to humans if left untreated," Wake said.
Halloween 2022: West Chicago teen creates incredible display with more than 100 animatronics
"I definitely did not think it would get this big," the St. Charles East High School student said.
WGNtv.com
The List: Pat’s grocery store etiquette
CHICAGO – Whenever you are going there, whether to do some heavy-duty shopping or just to pick up a quick snack, there are ways you are supposed to act at a grocery store. Pat Tomasulo thought of this when creating “The List” for Tuesday’s WGN Morning News as he came up with some rules of etiquette for when you head out shopping.
50 Years Ago, 2 Chicago Trains Collide, 45 Souls Lost Their Lives
We've just passed the 50th anniversary of one of the most terrible days in Illinois transportation history. It was on that day in 1972 when two Chicago commuter trains collided resulting in 45 souls losing their lives. There's a Wikipedia page dedicated to what happened on a cloudy October 30,...
WGN TV
Adopt-A-Pet: Chicago Pet Rescue
-Chicago Pet Rescue (foster-based rescue)-DESPERATELY need foster homes, so we can take in more dogs, cats, guinea pigs, birds, etc.. We provide all of the veterinary care & supplies. Please submit foster applications to: https://www.chicagopetrescue.org/foster-home-application.html. -Our next adoption & information event is Saturday, November 12th, 11A-3P, at Petsmart (5485 Touhy...
Chicago area shows off creative costumes on Halloween as trick-or-treaters fill streets
From princesses to The King, goblins and ghouls, and even the occasional inflatable chicken, costumed trick or treaters filled the streets with their creativity this Halloween.
InsideHook
Here’s How a Family Indian-Pakistani Restaurant Became a Twitter Sensation
Mohammed Bozai had no idea how popular his family’s restaurants were in Chicago until the emergence of a fan Twitter account. The first Ghareeb Nawaz opened in 1994 on Devon Avenue. Over the next three decades, it has added three more locations across Chicagoland, with the most recent opening in Lincoln Park two weeks ago. That opening was rebranded on Twitter as the “Chicago Met Gala” — thanks to the tasty, inexpensive and large-portioned meals — and to the restaurant’s unofficial feed, @ghareebnawazCHI, which has racked up over 5000 followers since June.
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attention
You can help the aquarium name this beautiful creature. The Shedd Aquarium has recently rescued otter 929. They now want people living in Chicago to pick a better name for the beautiful and innocent creature.
Rabid bats — Halloween’s scariest creature — mapped across Cook County
Eleven rabid bats have been found in Cook County so far in 2022, most of which were inside people’s homes. In an effort to raise awareness about rabies prevention, Cook County released a Halloween-themed bat map.
WGNtv.com
Marcella visits the Schaumburg Halloween carnival
WGN’s Marcella Raymond visits the Schaumburg Halloween festival for their fun rides and different activities. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
A Chicago Man Said His Home Is Haunted & Is Viral For Showing What It's Like To Live There
It’s not uncommon to hear that living inside an old building sometimes includes not-so-welcomed guests that could give you a good scare. For a man living in an old residence in Chicago, IL, strange moments seem to be an everyday thing. TikTok user Dom Matigian (@dommatigian) has posted a...
fox32chicago.com
Park Ridge house transforms into pirate heaven for Halloween
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - For 17 years, Park Ridge resident Ken Hogue has been spending weeks each October turning his house and front yard into pirate heaven. There is a pirate ship, a pirate graveyard and lots of pirate booty. "My son decided he really liked Pirates of the Caribbean....
The Hideout Announces it Will Close Until 2023
Chicago bar and music venue The Hideout will head into a hiatus following concerns of a toxic work environment that were voiced by a former employee. The Bucktown venue will close Nov. 7 and plan to reopen in 2023 with "new leadership and a commitment to a healthy, supportive and respectful organizational culture," according to a statement released Monday from owners Tim and Katie Tuten and Mike and Jim Hinchsliff.
