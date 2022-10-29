Read full article on original website
Brenda Carol Himes obituary 1949~2022
Brenda Carol Himes (Miss Brenda), loving wife of 25 years to Donald L. Himes, Jr., and mother of three four, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at home in Biglerville, PA after a short but valiant battle with cancer. She was born on July 3, 1949 in Olney, MD...
George A “Bubby” Smith obituary 1947~2022
George A “Bubby” Smith, age 74, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022. Bubby was born on December 18, 1947, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of the late Lloyd Smith Sr. and Clara Cooper Smith. After graduation, Bubby served in the United States Army from...
