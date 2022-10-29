Brenda Carol Himes (Miss Brenda), loving wife of 25 years to Donald L. Himes, Jr., and mother of three four, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at home in Biglerville, PA after a short but valiant battle with cancer. She was born on July 3, 1949 in Olney, MD...

BIGLERVILLE, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO