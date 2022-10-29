Read full article on original website
Jeanne Rae Jacobs
June 14, 1929 - Oct. 25, 2022. Jeanne Rae Jacobs of Waukesha passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the age of 93. Jeanne was born on June 14, 1929, in Madison, the daughter of Raymond and Helen Valtierra. Jeanne married Donald E. Jacobs on August 26, 1950. She was loved by many. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and being a loving mother and grandmother. She was a kind, loving and caring woman and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Ralph R. Hensel
Ralph R. Hensel, age 83, of West Bend died Thursday, October 27. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 19, at 12:00 noon at 5th Avenue United Methodist Church with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. A complete obituary will be published before the funeral. Schmidt Funeral Home,...
Jane E. Hilt
Feb. 26, 1935 - Oct. 22, 2022. Jane E. Hilt of Waukesha passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She was born in Waukesha on February 26, 1935, the daughter of Harold and Florence (nee Bellin) Parson. Jane graduated from Waukesha High...
Craig L. Piotrowski
Oct. 26, 1945 - Oct. 25, 2022. Craig L. Piotrowski passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022, a day before his 77th birthday after a nine-month battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Beverly Piotrowski (nee Boelter) for 57 years. Loving father of James (Laura), David (Ellen) and Kristine (who preceded him to heaven). Dear grandfather of Maria, Thomas, Michael and Talia, with whom he cherished spending his time. He is also survived by other loving friends and family.
Sue I. Gullekson (nee Schirmacher)
Jan. 10, 1937 - Oct. 27, 2022. Sue I. Gullekson (nee Schirmacher) went to be with the Lord and joined her beloved husband and son on October 27, 2022, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Gullekson. Mom of Darryl Gullekson Sr. (Kim) and the late Darren Gullekson. Dear grandma of Darryl Gullekson Jr. and Krista Gullekson. Further survived by nephew Chucky and other friends.
Lyle Johnston
Lyle Johnston, 77, of Greendale, died Thursday October 13, 2022, unexpectedly in a car crash. Cremated per Lyle's previous request. Preceded in death by loving parents, Lyle Johnston Sr. and Martha Essers. He is survived by his sons, Troy, Jeremy and Jeremy’s brother Patrick. Also survived by four sisters, Margie,...
Scott W. Land
July 29, 1947 - Oct. 26, 2022. Scott W. Land of Waukesha passed away on October 26, 2022, at the age of 75, after complications with diabetes. He was surrounded by loved ones. Scott was born on July 29, 1947, to Glenn and Alice Land in Waukesha. Scott is survived...
Jeffery A. Cordie
Aug. 28, 1952 - Oct. 25, 2022. Jeffery A. Cordie, age 70, unexpectedly died October 25, 2022, leaving behind a wife, Ann M. Tousignant; son David R. Cordie; daughter Elizabeth A. Bukowy (nee Cordie) (John D. Bukowy); sister Garilyn A. Truttschel (Robert W. Truttschel); and granddaughter Shelby A. Bukowy. Jeff...
Holly Anne Gray
Holly Anne Gray (nee Riekkoff) of Brown Deer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Holly is survived by her husband, Kevin, and her children Rebecca (Matt Pulizos) and Taylor. She is also survived by her siblings Ronald, James, Liz, and twin sister, Heather. She will be missed by numerous close friends and family. Holly was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Nancy Riekkoff; brother Ross and sister-in-law Cindy.
Bill Cherek
Bill Cherek passed away peacefully at the age of 83 surrounded by his family on October 24, 2022. Bill lived his life with purpose and humor and was a dear friend to many. He is survived by his children Dan Cherek, Laura Hutchins, Jeanie Brown (Barry) and Amy Falk (Andy). Bill was the very proud grandpa to eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Tom Cherek (Sally) and sister Mary Moose.
Waukesha West boys soccer - 10/29/2022
‘A lot of sunshine has come to this community’
CEDARBURG — “It all started back in 1969.”. The Cedarburg community celebrated the 50th anniversary of Cedar Creek Settlement on a recent Friday evening. Jim Pape, the inspiration behind much of Cedarburg’s reputation as a must-visit tourist venue, was, in 1969, looking at the city as a good spot for FHA-scored housing.
‘Tis the season
WEST BEND — The Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) Board and volunteers on Monday decorated downtown West Bend with Christmas garlands to get ready for the holiday season, and Thursday’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at Old Settler’s Park, 200 N....
MT Chamber honors community award recipients
MEQUON - The Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 Celebrate Your Community Awards Dinner Oct. 20 at The Watermark at Shully’s in Thiensville. The event recognizes businesses and individuals who make an outstanding impact on the community through exceptional leadership, support and involvement. The recipients were: Business of...
Wording of Nov. 2022 School District of Random Lake referendum
Residents residing in the School District of Random Lake will have the below referendum question posed as part of the Nov. 8, 2022, statewide general election. Shall the School District of Random Lake, Sheboygan and Ozaukee Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $29,900,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions at the school building, including for a secure entrance, classrooms and a cafeteria/ multi-purpose space; combine and centralize two district libraries; renovations at the elementary/middle school and the high school; district-wide capital maintenance, safety and site improvements; construction of a maintenance facility; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures, technology and equipment?
Fastest girls in the state
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The sleeping giant that is Muskego’s girls cross country program was awoken. And there would be no giant-slaying on this day. Of the six races conducted on Ridges Golf Course Saturday afternoon, five were claimed by one of the top two-ranked teams in their respective divisions according to the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association polls.
Incumbent Brooks, challenger Larsen vie for Assembly District 60 seat
Voters in parts of Ozaukee and Washington counties will vote for more than governor and senator Nov. 8. The Assembly District 60 race will pit incumbent Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, against newcomer Dan Larsen of Cedarburg. There are distinct differences between the two candidates. The Daily News spoke to them about...
Washington County teams have good showing at state meets
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — After his team put on a furious finish in the last mile to equal last year’s strong eighth place finish, the Hartford boys cross country coach Paul Horanoff happily took note of some very welcome accomplishments the Orioles checked off in the WIAA D1 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
West Allis Farmer's Market
The West Allis Farmers Market offers a wide variety of seasonal produce, fresh meats and eggs, honey and maple syrup, fresh-cut flowers and annual plants, and prepared foods. The West Allis Farmers Market is open from the first Saturday in May through the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. We open later in the day to allow the farmers to bring only the freshest produce, picked that morning, to the market. Farmers may leave early if all produce has been sold.
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he's convicted in what a prosecutor calls a “test case.”. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit...
