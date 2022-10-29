Read full article on original website
Related
farmtalknews.com
Water conservation at a Kansas feedlot
At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
KSHB 41 Action News
Gov. Laura Kelly announces $28M Olathe laboratory that will add 175 jobs
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services opened a $28 million laboratory in Olathe that will create 175 new jobs for Kansans.
Input wanted on Kansas government’s response to wildfires
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state is asking Kansans to share their thoughts on how government can better deal with wildfires in the future. The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force is currently reviewing how local and state officials respond to wildfire emergencies and how to better support communities impacted by wildfires. The task force was founded earlier […]
kcur.org
Kansas could pressure schools to dump Native American mascots increasingly seen as racist
ANDALE, Kansas — Families pack the stands on Friday nights in this small town west of Wichita to cheer for their Andale Indians. The Andale High School football team has won three straight state championships. Fans wear shirts emblazoned with a stylized Indian-head logo — the same one that graces the town’s water tower. Students call themselves “The Tribe,” and when their team does well, they move their hands in unison to the tomahawk chop.
KDOT warns about expected issues clearing highways this winter
Kansas Department of Transportation is warning drivers it could take longer to clear snow from roads this winter due to a lack of plow drivers.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Aerospace Parts Manufacturer to Invest Nearly $15 Million in Kansas Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of aerospace components plans to...
What Kansas’ constitutional amendments mean on Nov. 8 ballot
Kansas voters will decide whether to make changes to the state constitution with Amendment 1 and Amendment 2: this is what they mean.
Kansas Public Radio
The Race for Kansas Governor Is Tight. Here's Where Kelly and Schmidt Stand on the Issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas — a deeply Republican state that became the darling of national liberals by rejecting a potential abortion ban in August — heads into the November 8 election for governor with a fairly stark choice. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly comes asking for reelection...
Hays Post
Districts expected to pay more if Kansas doesn't close special ed funding gap
The state of Kansas is underfunding special education, and that is putting more pressure on local special education cooperatives, including the one that serves Hays, to come up with more money to fill the gap. Kyle Carlin, director of West Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative, gave a report to the...
Kansas secretary of state warns about wrong polling place texts
If you get a text message about where to vote, the Kansas secretary of state says it may be wrong.
kfdi.com
KDOT: Staffing Shortages Could Negatively Impact Snow/Ice Removal
Officials with the Kansas Department of Transportation are saying that staffing shortages will continue to the agency’s ability to remove snow and ice from highways this winter. The agency said that it is about 24% short of the snowplow operators needed to be fully staffed in offices statewide. Officials...
WIBW
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
Kansas Sheriff responds to misleading ballot measure claims
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is responding to backlash over a misleading Facebook post issued by his office. The post stated that “voting no” on a ballot amendment would take away the right to elect local sheriffs. “I don’t think we did a great job illustrating the whole issue, but it’s a complicated issue… […]
The Kansas Cold Weather Rule takes effect November 1
TOPEKA – The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, will begin on Tuesday, November 1 and remain in effect through March 31. With energy costs expected to rise this winter, the protections offered by the...
kfdi.com
Kansas voters warned about texts with false election information
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab is warning voters to watch out for text messages that contain election misinformation. In a press release Monday, Schwab said the messages appear to be from an out-of-state organization called Voting Futures, and they often direct voters to an incorrect polling location in their county.
Kansas GOP candidates Kobach, Johnson tripped up by spectacular advertising gaffes
GOP candidates Kobach and Johnson unleash attack ads distinguished by misleading or incorrection information designed to undercut foes. The post Kansas GOP candidates Kobach, Johnson tripped up by spectacular advertising gaffes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Hutch Post
Kan. woman used deceased personal care attendant’s ID number
WICHITA —A Kansas woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on felony charges of...
Great Bend Post
Wheat Scoop: Request your 2022 Kansas Wheat Recipe Book
Some folks may collect stamps, trading cards or gnomes, but only true Wheaties keep their eye out for a specific collectible published for the past six decades — the annual recipe book from the Kansas Wheat Commission. The 2022 edition is now available — free of charge — and does not disappoint with classic recipes for bread bowls, pizza crust and pretzels in addition to soon-to-be family favorites like campfire biscuits, lemon Bundt cake and fudge nut bars.
Man charged with threatening to kill Kansas Representative Jake LaTurner
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court. Federal prosecutors […]
KWCH.com
What really happened at the Museum of World Treasures in Nov. 2014?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you travel across the state of Kansas, you may hear a story or two of mysterious, spooky things happening. That was the case eight years ago at the Museum of World Treasures, where workers were a little unnerved by something they found on their security cameras.
Comments / 1