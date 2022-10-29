Read full article on original website
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Release Depth Chart for Trip to Purdue
After looking lost for most of the season, the Iowa offense got a get right game on Saturday as they demolished the Northwestern Wildcats in their most impressive offensive outing of the season. The Hawkeyes put up a season-high 33 points - all from the offense - while amassing almost 400 yards of total offense, also a season high.
Charlie Jones is the Punishment for the Iowa Offense’s Sins
Iowa football is about to be haunted by the ghost of wide receivers past. While the Hawkeye passing game had its most efficient outing in its recent victory against Northwestern, Iowa’s next contest will see them face a Purdue offense whose passing attack makes Iowa’s look like a relic of another century. Two of the key cogs in the Boilermaker passing attack are wide receivers who suited up for the Hawkeyes last season, and one of those players has emerged as one of the most dynamic wide receivers in college football.
Iowa Basketball: How to Watch the Hawkeyes vs Truman State + Game Thread
While we wait to turn our calendars to November and push what has been a disappointing football season toward the rearview mirror, basketball season has crept up to save us all from our hand-wringing over a lack of offense. The Big Ten’s most prolific offense (for four years running) is back and ready to take center stage for the 2022-2023 season as they kick things off tonight with an exhibition matchup with the Bulldogs of Truman State.
The Morning After: We Won and That’s Okay
On a warm and sunny Saturday a few days before Halloween, the Iowa Hawkeyes came dressed to the party as a completely different football team. After a three game losing streak with a listless offense and a defense doing everything it can to hold it all together, the good guys finally put together the most complete performance of the 2022 season against one of the conferences worst teams.
