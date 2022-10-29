Read full article on original website
Sasquatch 107.7
Wisconsin – Ask Before You Order In Restaurants (BIG RECALL)
This is a Double Threat Recall for over 33,000 pounds of potstickers shipped to restaurants across Wisconsin. It's not an official name, but not only is this recall listed as High Risk by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), it's also flagged for being produced without the benefit of inspection.
KWCH.com
Kansas grocery store works to ease inflation’s impact on Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If inflation wasn’t bad enough, now it could take a bite out of your Thanksgiving pie. Greg Carlson, the owner of Carlson’s Grocery Store, said he’s been preparing his store early, to make sure he has enough product for his customers once the holiday season arrives.
klkntv.com
Sugar high: Ingredient inflation raises prices at largest Nebraska candy store
GREENWOOD, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation has affected many industries, and Halloween candy is no exception. Baker’s Candies, Nebraska’s largest candy outlet, has been facing inflation on multiple fronts when it comes to making their products. Todd Baker, one of the owners, said ingredients like cocoa, milk and...
WOWT
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
klkntv.com
Rural Nebraska fire department warns that wildfire risk is not over
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As Nebraska heads into winter, the Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department is asking farmers to be prepared for more fires. This comes just after it was called to a field fire Monday afternoon. The fire south of McCook was quickly knocked down before it...
News Channel Nebraska
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
klkntv.com
Nitrate levels in Nebraska’s groundwater are on the rise
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Known as the breadbasket of the world, the fertile soils of Nebraska and other Midwest states feed millions of Americans. But growing crops here often requires fertilizers, which often end up in our water. For more than 40 years, levels of nitrates in Nebraska’s groundwater...
Iowa couple pleads guilty in Nebraska poaching case
The Ankeny hunters who garnered fame on YouTube for their hunting content has taken a plea deal for hunting violations in Nebraska.
State pays overdue $11 million in bills to provider of health care data
The State of Nebraska has now paid $11 million in delinquent bills to a state contractor who provides critical health care data to doctors and hospitals.
Nebraska's Cold Weather Rule allows extra time to pay for utilities
LINCOLN, Neb.-Tuesday, November 1, marks the beginning of the. Nebraska Public Service Commission’s (PSC) cold weather rule. who may be facing financial difficulties are given a little extra time to pay their bills. The cold weather rule means Black Hill Energy and NorthWestern Energy may not shut off. service...
KETV.com
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Nebraska?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
klkntv.com
Another dry winter in Nebraska could mean irrigation restrictions next year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather, high winds and a lack of rainfall all worked against Nebraska’s farmers this summer. But the trouble started with much lower than average precipitation last winter. Nebraska’s water managers are keeping a close eye on the water level in the Ogallala Aquifer...
Big weekend storm system: What impacts will it bring to Minnesota?
Record warmth on Wednesday as temps on Nov. 2 (!) will blast into the 70s, and then meteorologist Sven Sundgaard goes in depth on what a significant storm system could bring to Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin this weekend. Dry conditions, fire danger, lower air quality – 0:26. Record-breaking warmth...
doniphanherald.com
Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old's speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Federal funds help add ‘affordable’ dwellings in flood-impacted Nebraska areas
About $8 million in federal funds is slated to go to four different Omaha area development projects to help deliver 159 affordable dwellings.
KAKE TV
Kansas Water Office to discuss water issues in south-central Kansas, state
Kansas (KAKE) - The Kansas Water Office’s (KWO) Equus-Walnut Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) will hold a meeting on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:000 p.m. This meeting have a meeting to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state. The meeting is open to the public,...
1011now.com
Wednesday Forecast: Warm and windy until its not...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The late summer heat that has proven hard to beat will be around for a couple more days. However, a strong cold front later this week will bring a dramatic shift in temperatures. Before the front moves through on Thursday, 10-11 country will continue to see...
klkntv.com
Nebraska education official says senator’s claim about public comment is false
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska senator is claiming that the State Board of Education “abruptly canceled” the public comment period at its next meeting. But that is untrue, according to Nebraska Department of Education spokesman David Jespersen. State Sen. Dave Murman released a statement Tuesday on...
