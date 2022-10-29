It's been 30 years since the publication of Trauma and Recovery, and it seems that the basic concepts have held up remarkably well. It is clearer than ever that public and professional awareness and understanding of trauma require a movement that recognizes and honors survivors. The most encouraging news is that we are currently seeing a revival of such movements—for women’s lives, Black lives, the lives of other marginalized and subordinated peoples, and even the stirrings of a labor movement. The most discouraging news is that it has taken so much degradation worldwide—of public health, democracy, and the natural ecosystem that supports human life, to bring us to this point.

20 HOURS AGO