psychologytoday.com
Do Abusers Know Their Behavior Is Wrong?
Due to their high tendency towards projection, abusers with NPD often project their behaviors onto their victims. But not all abusers have NPD. While some might have some insight but still justify their actions, others believe they have done nothing wrong. Those who go along with the abuser's narrative and...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Antisocial Behaviour and Psychopathy
Antisocial behaviours include aggression, lying, stealing, and destroying property. Psychopathy includes a lack of empathy and a callous, unemotional, and remorseless way of interacting with others. Psychopathy and antisocial behaviours often go hand in hand but can occur independently. Defining and diagnosing disorders that involve antisocial behaviours or psychopathy can...
Psych Centra
Emotional Neglect in Childhood: Signs, Effects, and How to Cope
Childhood emotional neglect involves overlooking and dismissing some or all the emotional needs of a child — whether deliberately or inadvertently. Emotional neglect can exist on a spectrum. Some caregivers may be attentive to certain emotional needs of a child but not others, while others may completely neglect the minor’s emotional needs.
psychologytoday.com
Is Confrontation Dread Causing You Unnecessary Anxiety?
Confrontation dread, a state of apprehension and anxiety about speaking up, can lead to anxiety and relationship distress. Prevalent phenomena like ghosting in relationships and "quiet quitting" at work seem to show how challenging confrontation is. Confrontation dread isn’t a moral failing; rather, it is an indication of a need...
psychologytoday.com
How to Stop the Yelling in Your Relationship
Yelling is an unhelpful behavior in a conflict. We can reduce or stop yelling with self-soothing. It's important to tell your partner how you feel in a calm way to avoid escalating a conflict. Do you or your partner yell when you're in a conflict? Raising your voice can be...
Heavy Alcohol Use Makes Emotions Fragile
I’m almost seven years sober, and even though most areas of my life have improved without alcohol, I still struggle to feel my emotions appropriately. Most of us who engage in heavy alcohol use do so to self-medicate. And we self-medicate because we don’t know how to feel, process, and sit with our uncomfortable emotions. There are many ways to avoid uncomfortable feelings; heavy alcohol use is just one way (among many) to numb out, avoid, or escape.
psychologytoday.com
Lying to My Therapist Caused Me to Quit
I want to return to therapy. The holidays are nearly here, which can be challenging, and I know I’m prone to seasonal depression. Going back to therapy is a smart idea. Recently, I emailed my therapist who I hadn’t seen in years just to see if he was still practicing. I asked if he would be able to meet with me. I received a welcoming response stating he was happy to hear from me and scheduled a session for the following day.
psychologytoday.com
The Encouraging News About Trauma and Recovery
It's been 30 years since the publication of Trauma and Recovery, and it seems that the basic concepts have held up remarkably well. It is clearer than ever that public and professional awareness and understanding of trauma require a movement that recognizes and honors survivors. The most encouraging news is that we are currently seeing a revival of such movements—for women’s lives, Black lives, the lives of other marginalized and subordinated peoples, and even the stirrings of a labor movement. The most discouraging news is that it has taken so much degradation worldwide—of public health, democracy, and the natural ecosystem that supports human life, to bring us to this point.
MedicalXpress
Bedtime routines and sleep strategies help autistic kids sleep, study reveals
Sleep strategies and simple bedtime routines can improve sleep in autistic children, reducing anxiety and enhancing family well-being, a new study reveals. The largest study of its kind into sleep problems in children on the autism spectrum, led by Monash University's Professor Nicole Rinehart, found clinician-led behavioral interventions helped kids get a better night's sleep. And the flow on effects were significant, resulting in better social, emotional and academic functioning in children, and less stress and improved mental health in their parents.
psychologytoday.com
Personal Space
Living together involves sharing personal space. It can bring up anxieties and fears for couples that love and care about each other. Issues with physical intimacy are often related to past experience. Recognizing the basis of uncomfortable feelings can help people move forward in a relationship. Bobby’s girlfriend, Lara, suggested...
psychologytoday.com
How to Make Group Projects Fairer
Women are more likely than men to be stuck performing non-promotable tasks—things like taking meeting notes for team projects. When the same people shoulder thankless tasks, it can lead to bruised feelings and create hesitancy about collaborating with others. To share the work more equitably, try taking turns or,...
psychologytoday.com
How Are Psychology and Social Work Different?
Psychology and social work are different but related disciplines. The names of the disciplines themselves help illuminate the differences. Both are rigorous academic disciplines ripe for application, and each has ethical guidelines and principles that point to differences. “Should I take psychology or social work? Both? How are they different?”
psychologytoday.com
How Mass Violence Affects Teen Mental Health
Research shows that exposure to mass shootings, as well as violence of any kind, can have decades of mental health implications. It's common for teens who experience mass violence (direct or indirect) to have trouble resuming their normal routines. Concerns about school violence or shootings are linked to an increased...
psychologytoday.com
Could Tutoring Help Your Child?
Each year, it's likely that more than 20 percent of students could benefit from additional academic support. Under the best circumstances, the purpose of this support is to close the gap between a struggling student and his or her peers. For parents, the resistance to the idea of tutoring is...
How Discrimination Affects Your Mental And Physical Health
For members of marginalized communities, discrimination is not only unjust but physically and mentally harmful.
newsymom.com
How to Identify Substance Abuse
As a parent or family member, you may wonder when substance use gets to a point where it is a medical disorder. Is it the amount or how frequently alcohol and other substances are consumed? The answer may surprise you. What is substance use disorder?. Substance use disorder, which has...
psychologytoday.com
How Does My Grief Affect My Children? 5 Tips on How to Cope
After a loss, first try to understand and manage your own reactions. Children are keen observers and will be alert to your words as well as your attitude and actions. Check in with yourself and with your child as you talk to assess what they are understanding and how they are doing with this loss.
Bad Marriages Put Heart Attack Recovery in Peril
MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A bad marriage can break your heart -- literally. Heart attack survivors in a stressful relationship are more likely to have a rocky recovery, a new study reports. "We found there's an independent association between severe marital stress and worse outcomes within their first year of recovery," said lead researcher Cenjing Zhu, a doctoral candidate in chronic disease epidemiology at the Yale School...
psychologytoday.com
Perinatal Depression: What Is Technology's Role for Better Care?
Perinatal depression is complex and common. A researcher and reproductive psychologist shares insights on how technology can change postpartum mental healthcare. From wearables to artificial intelligence, technology holds promise for anxiety and depression. More than half a million new moms will suffer from depression within the first year. Even though...
