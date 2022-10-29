ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yahoo!

Alzheimer's vs. normal memory loss: here are 5 things to know right now

An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and up are living with Alzheimer's disease. The progressive disease is devastating and can cause symptoms ranging from memory loss to seizures, according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA). With that, it's understandable to be nervous if you find you or a...
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall

Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
MedicineNet.com

What Happens if You Take Too Much Vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 plays an essential role in many of your body's functions. Because vitamin B12 is important for maintaining your energy levels, some people promote taking high doses of vitamin B12, far beyond the recommended dose, to improve your health. Others say vitamin B12 is water-soluble, so your body just flushes out what it doesn't need.
Health Digest

Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More

Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
ohmymag.co.uk

Dark circles under your eyes could be a sign of a bigger issue

A tell-tale sign of tiredness and inadequate sleep is the formation of dark circles under the eyes. However, did you know that the bags under your eyes could signal certain medical conditions? Typically, you should not worry the dark patches under your eyes, but in some instances, you might want to consult your doctor.
MedicalXpress

Quit removing wax from your ears

It can be a common habit—after a shower or getting out of the pool, grabbing a cotton-tipped swab to clean out one's ears to help get rid of excess water, or to remove what one thinks is earwax build-up. And while the cotton swab is the most common instrument,...
The List

How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?

Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
shefinds

4 Supplements Experts Say You Should Start Taking Every Day To Stop Hair Loss

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 06/13/22. If you struggle with thinning hair, you may have tried every product under the sun to combat the issue— from thickening shampoos to scalp exfoliators to hair oils. However, it’s important to remember that while the products you use on your hair play a role in its health, the nutrients you put into your body are just as important. Luckily, if your diet is lacking a particular vitamin or mineral, supplements are a great solution.
Yahoo!

Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take

So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
shefinds

2 Junk Foods Dermatologists Say Women Should Avoid Because They Speed Up Aging

There’s nothing wrong with the occasional fun food — we’re talking about these chips, dips, and sugary treats that deserve a place on holiday and party tables. Moderation is key — but if you are looking for ways to ramp up your skincare and keep your complexion smooth and more youthful-looking and glowy, don’t sleep on the importance of food and beverages. A diet packed with nutritious vegetables, fruits, and protein sources is the way to go for great skin, and keeping “junk” foods to a minimum is wise advice.
