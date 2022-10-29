Company 7 Responds to Building Fire, Electrical Fire, Gas incident, Motorcycle Accident & Car Fire

Read full article on original website
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Pickup burned for insurance money in Fairfield
Two men are accused by state police of conspiring to set a pickup truck on fire in Fairfield in August so one of them could collect insurance money and purchase a new vehicle, according to court papers. Jerry A. Boring, 58, of Fairfield, got about $4,900 for his 1997 Dodge...
Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police
A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
Multiple catalytic converters stolen from Bedford dealership, police investigate
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after multiple catalytic converters were stolen off the lot of a Bedford Ford dealership in early October. State Police were called to Bedford Ford along Lincoln Highway where four catalytic converters were cut off and stolen from vehicles on the lot. The theft occurred sometime between […]
One dead in Mifflin County crash Monday morning
DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Mifflin County on Monday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the man’s vehicle was stopped in a driveway on the 4500 block of US 522 when he attempted to enter the roadway with a left-hand turn. During the turn, State Police […]
1 dead following three-vehicle crash
MANHEIM, Pa. — The Manheim Borough Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one dead on Saturday night. Two cars travelling eastbound on Route 283 collided when one attempted to pass the other, causing the passing car to lose control and spin into opposing traffic. The car...
wfmd.com
20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40
Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
local21news.com
Car with five passengers destroyed from crashing into tree in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated an overnight crash that occurred on the 3000 block of Union Deposit Rd. in Susquehanna Township, according to Progress Fire 32. Authorities say that the incident happened on Oct. 29 at around 2 a.m., right outside of a residence. The crews arrived...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Road To Be Closed Due To Construction
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Shadywood Drive between Brook Drive and the Briercrest Condominiums will be closed on or about Nov. 7 for approximately two weeks. The closure will allow the construction on the Stormwater Management Facility on the east side of Shadywood Drive. Detour signs will be placed along Jefferson Pike,...
local21news.com
DUI man flees on foot after smashing into utility pole in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Officials arrested a man who was allegedly involved in two separate hit and runs and attempted to flee from the second on foot, according to Chambersburg Police Department . Police say that 40-year-old Edgar Angel-Perez had been drunkenly driving his car when he lost control...
State Police trooper injured after being struck by passing vehicle in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was flown to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Franklin County Monday morning, State Police said. The incident occurred around 5:14 a.m. at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road and Black Gap Road in Greene Township, according to State Police.
WGAL
York Halloween Parade closes city streets
The York Halloween Parade steps off at 2 p.m. today from gate 2 of the York Fairgrounds. The parade will go south on Richland Avenue to Market Street, then east on Market Street to Fulton Street. The parade is expected to end around 5 p.m. The parade route and surrounding...
Motorsports Cycle Shop robbed; suspects could be responsible for string of other burglaries
HANOVER, Pa. — Three suspects used crowbars to break into and burglarize several buildings at Motorsports Cycle Shop in Hanover, police in York County said Tuesday. The West Manheim Township Police Department believes the individuals may be responsible for several other thefts at construction sites throughout Hanover. The suspects...
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbed, State Police looking for suspect
MERCERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman after a bank robbery in Franklin County on Tuesday. State Police say on Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m. a woman walked into Community State Bank on N. Main Street and demanded cash be placed into a bag.
Pennsylvania State Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning in Franklin County, according to State Police. According to State Police, troopers from PSP Chambersburg were investigating a vehicle crash on Black Gap Road at its intersection with Olde Scotland Road in Greene […]
wfmd.com
Two Shots Fired Incidents In Frederick Under Investigation
Police say they don’t appear to be related. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are seeking the public’s assistance in two shots-fired incidents last month. . In one, officers responded to the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Lucas Village at 1:30 AM Saturday, October 15th. They located numerous shell casings and evidence that a building and vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
mocoshow.com
Collision Shuts Down I-270 SB Early Saturday Morning; Residual Delays Expected
8am Update: Fuel from the leaking saddle tank has been removed by hazmat crews and vehicles have been towed from the scene. A collision that took place at approximately 4am on Saturday morning, shut down the through lanes of I-270SB between Rt. 28 (Exit 6) and Montrose Rd (Exit 4), according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene
"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
abc27.com
Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –A car crashed into a tree after it was involved in a hit and run in Dauphin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 29. According to Progress Fire 32, crews were dispatched at 2:04 a.m. to a residence in the 3000 block of Union Deposit Road in the township for a traffic accident with injuries.
Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of Route 30 In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
A multi-vehicle crash closed part of Route 30 in York County on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to PennDOT. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 between the Route 74/Dover/West York Exit and Apple Way shortly after 1:30 p.m., authorities say. At least three vehicles were involved in...
Children’s Lake drained as $4.3 million rebuilding project underway in Boiling Springs
Children’s Lake, described as the community centerpiece of Boiling Springs in Cumberland County, has been closed to the public since the middle of September as a $4.3 million rebuilding project gets underway. The project includes building a new dam, spillway and retaining wall for the six-acre lake, upgrading the...
