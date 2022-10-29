Company 7 Responds to Building Fire, Electrical Fire, Gas incident, Motorcycle Accident & Car Fire

"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO