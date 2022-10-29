Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Sonora And Summerville Football Rank High In Playoff Brackets
Sonora, CA — After meeting on the gridiron this past Friday evening, both Sonora and Summerville high schools will receive a first-round bye in the Sac Joaquin Section Football playoffs. After clinching the Mother Lode League title, the Wildcats have received a two-seed in the Division 5 bracket. Sonora...
mymotherlode.com
Bergwall, Edward
Edward William Bergwall, born August 20, 1929 in Galesburg , Illinois passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 10/28/2022. Age: 93. Residence: Columbia, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Zelinsky, Kenneth
Kenneth Stanley Zelinsky, born June 3, 1936 in San Francisco, California passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and a Memorial service will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 10/27/2022. Age:...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Rural Oakdale Area
Update at 4:30 p.m.: Fire crews have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the rural area of Oakdale in Stanislaus County. The flames broke out in some grass in the 16800 block of East Sonora Road, between Orange Blossom and Schell roads, and northwest of Knights Ferry and Highway 120/108. The blaze is reported to be about four acres in size. Ground crews will remain on the scene, working towards full containment and then mopping up. What ignited the fire is under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Over 2,800 PG&E Customers Lose Power In Tuolumne County
Tuolumne County, CA – A total of 2,885 PG&E customers are without power in Tuolumne County after a loud thunderstorm blew through. In Sonora, 504 were left without electricity in the downtown area along both sides of Washington Street/Highway 49. There are 1,324 customers in the Tuolumne area and 863 in Columbia along both sides of Parrotts Ferry Road with no lights. In Chinese Camp, 194 customers lost power in the Montezuma Junction area along Highway 49/120.
2 men shot in Stockton carjacking, deputies say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men were hurt after an attempted carjacking in Stockton, deputies said Monday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Showgirls on North West Lane just before 1 a.m. However,...
mymotherlode.com
Recognition For Citizens’ Quick Actions That Saved Lives
Sonora, CA – The CHP is recognizing a dozen citizens that helped individuals that were trapped in three separate fiery crashes in Tuolumne County. All received a Certificate of Commendation award for their bravery at a ceremony held on Thursday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. As earlier reported here, on May 8, 2020, a solo vehicle crash on Highway 120 east of Washington Street in Chinese Camp sent a pickup smashing into a power pole, bringing down live lines that sparked a grass fire. The group of eight men in the image box, Vince Hagins, Joseph Lopez, Robert Adams, Jason Dambacher, Derek Scholl, Shawn Patterson, and Andy Birrell, helped free the driver who sustained major injuries in the wreck. John Gisler is not in the photo as he was not able to attend the ceremony. On either side of the photo are Sonora Unit CHP Lieutenant Destiny Tafoya and Sergeant Randy Matyshock.
L.A. Weekly
Kyla Sartin, Marrissa Walker Injured in DUI Collision on Highway 108 [Confidence, CA]
DUI Driver Arrested after Rollover Accident near Confidence Road. The incident occurred near Confidence Road on October 20th. According to reports, Kellye Asseng, 31, of Modesto, was driving eastbound on Highway 108 when her car veered off the edge and overturned for unknown reasons. Paramedics airlifted one of the passengers,...
Teen hurt, four homes hit in three separate overnight Stockton shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three separate overnight shootings left a teenager hurt and at least four homes and three cars damaged, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. In all three incidents, police do not have information on a shooter or shooters. The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on McHenry Avenue in Modesto Area
On Sunday, October 23, 2022, the Modesto Police Department reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash on McHenry Avenue. The collision occurred around 11:00 p.m. just north of Roseburg Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on McHenry Avenue in Modesto. A Modesto PD spokeswoman reported that a...
Innocent bystander struck, killed in Modesto by suspected street racer who crashed
MODESTO – A 66-year-old Modesto man was killed after he was struck by a suspected street racer who had crashed Friday night, police say. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near Scenic Drive and Bodem Street. Modesto police say a white BMW and a motorcyclist were allegedly racing each other when they hit slower traffic. The motorcyclist tried to evade the traffic – but ended up hitting a curb and getting ejected.That's when the motorcycle and the rider crashed into a man who was walking on the sidewalk. Officers got to the scene and found a citizen doing CPR on the bystander. However, the man was soon pronounced dead. Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with "substantial" injuries. The driver of the BMW also stayed at the scene. The name of the man killed has not been released at this point. Investigators note that this crash is the second of the year where alleged street racers have killed an innocent bystander in Modesto. It's also the city's 16th deadly crash of the year, police say.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Convicted Murderer Granted Parole
Sonora, CA — The District’s Attorney in Tuolumne County opposed the state’s decision to grant parole to a man who killed his girlfriend in 2003. Michael Allen Cook pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after attacking and killing Mary Bisbing during an argument at their residence in Don Pedro. We reported in 2004 that he was sentenced by Judge Eric DuTemple to “15 years to life” in prison. Cook was 46 at the time of the homicide and Bisbing was 54.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
CHP looking for driver who disappeared after U-Haul plunged into Merced creek
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a collision reported early Saturday on Highway 99 after a U-Haul truck was located submerged in Bear Creek. No injuries have been reported and CHP investigators as of Sunday morning were still looking for the driver of the truck, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.
mymotherlode.com
Highway 4 Traffic Delays Due To Wagon Trail Work
Angels Camp, CA — The Calaveras Public Works Department is warning travelers about traffic delays anticipated this week due to the Highway 4 Wagon trail realignment project between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. There will be rolling stops, and reduced speeds, on Highway 4 between Bonanza Mine Way and Appaloosa...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Rollover Crash along Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]
Traffic Accident near Eight Mile Road Left a Woman Dead. STOCKTON, CA (October 31, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, a woman died, and her passenger was injured in a rollover crash along Interstate 5. The crash happened on October 25th, at around 2:19 a.m., in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Eight Mile Road. According to reports, the woman was driving along the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 when her car collided with another vehicle. Her vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into an embankment causing it to overturn several times. Following the incident, emergency crews declared the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene. Medics then transported her passenger to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries. Meanwhile, the other involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. At this time, further investigations into the rollover crash along Interstate 5 are currently underway. Police do not suspect DUI as a factor in the crash.
Two female students offered ride by unknown man in El Dorado County: Officials search for him
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who approached two female students at Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills bus stops and offered them rides. The man, described as an older white male with olive-colored skin, approached the two students on Thursday. The first female […]
csengineermag.com
Replacing the Hickman Road Bridge
Improving a scour-critical and seismically deficient bridge and housing local wildlife. In 1964, the Hickman Road Bridge was constructed to improve the connection of the City of Waterford to the southern part of Stanislaus County, in California, and maintain a major regional north-south roadway in the central part of the county. The bridge is located just south of the City of Waterford and crosses the nearly 150-mile-long Tuolumne River. The existing structure was approximately 58 years old and consisted of a seven-span concrete box girder with concrete abutment and pier walls supported on pile caps founded on driven piles. When a structural and seismic evaluation was conducted on the existing bridge, it was found to be scour critical and seismically deficient. Over the bridge’s almost six decades of service, the pile caps at the piers located adjacent to the main river channel had become undermined during high flow events, which led to its status of being scour critical. Because the Tuolumne River channel was continuing to degrade the structure, there was no practical solution to repairing the scour damage at the pile caps. Coupled with the fact that the bridge did not meet existing seismic design criteria, it was now eligible for replacement under the California Department of Transportation’s (Caltrans) Highway Bridge Program (HBP).
mymotherlode.com
More Burning Planned Today At Calaveras Big Trees
Arnold, CA — State park officials warn that smoke will be visible again today coming from Calaveras Big Trees State Park. The park, in partnership with CAL Fire, has been conducting burn projects throughout the fall. Today will mark the third burn project this season. It includes approximately 23 acres along the north side of Highway 4, across from the park entrance.
Aviation International News
Modesto Jet Center: a Gateway to California's Central Valley
California’s Central Valley is a major agricultural region that accounts for approximately half of the fruits and vegetables consumed in the U.S., and in its center sits Modesto and its airport Modesto City-County Airport-Harry Sham Field (KMOD). Until 2019, its long-time lone FBO was known as Sky Trek Aviation but its new owners decided to make a change. “I think they felt it was time to do something new and something fresh,” said Otto Wright, general manager of what is now known as the Modesto Jet Center (MJC). “Nobody really knew where Sky Trek Aviation was, so it was kind of a nice way to announce who we are and where we’re at.”
Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
