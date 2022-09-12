Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 30 Oct 2022 18:42:13 -0400: Vehicle Parking Issue at Address: 1149 Golden Star Way Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. This vehicle has been parked on the street in the same spot for at least 6 months. The right side tires had been on the yard until it was adjusted to be fully on the street to do grass repair. It continually impedes traffic flow and you can see the tags expired June 22.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO