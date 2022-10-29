High School Football: Big plays lead Forest to 34-6 victory over West Port

A fierce passing attack and a staunch defense lifted the Forest Wildcats over the West Port Wolf Pack, 34-6, on Friday night.

While it took a little while for the winning team to get rolling, Forest (5-4) found its footing in the second quarter and proceeded to roll the rest of the game. Quarterback Vimel Poole Jr. tossed four touchdown passes.

“We started really slow and we had a problem with that in a few games this year," Forest coach Eoghan Cullen said. "I challenged [the team] at halftime to step it up and pour it on and they came out and did a great job.”

Meanwhile, the Wolf Pack end their first season under head coach Greg Harper 4-6, including losses in four of their last five games.

“It’s a nice start but it’s not what we wanted,” Harper said, reflecting on the season. “We got a young football team. We got a lot of guys coming back next year. I’m excited about the future. I still believe we can build a great program here with the kids that we’ve got.”

As for the Wildcats, they have one more game remaining on their regular-season schedule - a Friday night date with the arch-rival Vanguard Knights (6-3) at home on Forest’s Senior Night.

Forest will hope to keep its momentum rolling into next week and the playoffs beyond.

Here are the main takeaways from Friday night's matchup.

Slow Start to the Action

Despite the two teams combining for six touchdowns, the first score of the game didn't come until the second quarter and, even then, it was actually the Wolf Pack who opened the scoring.

Both the Wolf Pack and the Wildcats had at least three full possessions before either of them was able to get into the end zone. Once they did, however, they proceeded to combine for three touchdowns in the next 46 seconds.

Forest went on to score at a regular pace the remainder of the game, but the slow start is something Cullen wants to get fixed before next week’s game against Vanguard.

“We gotta come out and be more active from the jump," Cullen said. "We can’t wait for them to bring the game to us. We need to bring the game to them.”

Ton of turnovers for both teams

Both teams had their fair share of turnovers Friday night, but only one was able to do anything with them.

The Wildcats turned the ball over on the opening kickoff, muffing the catch and giving the Wolf Pack the ball at Forest’s 25-yard line. West Port proceeded to throw an interception three plays later.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats recovered a muffed punt, getting the ball at the West Port 25. Their next three plays were all incompletions, but on 4th-and-10, quarterback Poole delivered a 25-yard touchdown strike to capitalize on the turnover.

In total, the Wildcats recovered a muffed punt, a fumble returned for a touchdown (Timarius Mickens), and secured three interceptions, one of which they used to score on the ensuing drive.

The Wolf Pack had a muffed punt recovery, a fumble recovery and an interception, but they were unable to turn those opportunities into points.

Vimel Poole’s passing party

Forest's quarterback put on a show Friday night, passing for more than 200 yards and four TDs. A closer look at his impressive stat line reveals that it was his passing efficiency that stood out.

Poole made the most of throws, only completing 12 passes. But four of those went for touchdowns of 69, 25, 60 and 15 yards, including multiple scores caught by wide receiver Ryan Jackson.

The Wildcats hope to carry that explosive passing into the playoffs.