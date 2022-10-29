ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dighton, MA

GNB Voc-Tech rallies to beat Dighton-Rehoboth to end 6-game losing streak

By Staff Report
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — GNB Voc-Tech made a switch at quarterback on Friday night and it led to a 27-21 come-from-behind victory over Dighton-Rehoboth to end a six-game losing streak for the Bears.

Head coach Justin Cruz moved junior Jhaden Reis from quarterback to running back and had sophomore Nick Boucher under center.

"Just made a change," said Cruz, whose team improves to 2-6. "Nick started this week and Jhaden played great at fullback and handled the switch with grace. Potentially our unsung hero of the game."

Sophomore running back Aliaz Colon scored a pair of touchdowns while senior Evan Fagundes caught a touchdown pass from Boucher. Senior running back Joseph Brightman capped the scoring with the game-winning touchdown with on a 17-yard run with 51 seconds left.

"It feels good. It always feels good to win," Cruz said. "We have a young team and each week these conversations that we had have not gone our way."

The Bears had to rally back from an early 14-0 deficit.

"I give them credit, made some adjustments," said Dighton-Rehoboth head coach Kevin Gousie. "Voc never gave up, they battled all the way to the end. They continued to play hard and that made the difference in the game."

Ken Matias contributed to this report.

The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

