GNB Voc-Tech rallies to beat Dighton-Rehoboth to end 6-game losing streak

NEW BEDFORD — GNB Voc-Tech made a switch at quarterback on Friday night and it led to a 27-21 come-from-behind victory over Dighton-Rehoboth to end a six-game losing streak for the Bears.

Head coach Justin Cruz moved junior Jhaden Reis from quarterback to running back and had sophomore Nick Boucher under center.

"Just made a change," said Cruz, whose team improves to 2-6. "Nick started this week and Jhaden played great at fullback and handled the switch with grace. Potentially our unsung hero of the game."

Sophomore running back Aliaz Colon scored a pair of touchdowns while senior Evan Fagundes caught a touchdown pass from Boucher. Senior running back Joseph Brightman capped the scoring with the game-winning touchdown with on a 17-yard run with 51 seconds left.

"It feels good. It always feels good to win," Cruz said. "We have a young team and each week these conversations that we had have not gone our way."

The Bears had to rally back from an early 14-0 deficit.

"I give them credit, made some adjustments," said Dighton-Rehoboth head coach Kevin Gousie. "Voc never gave up, they battled all the way to the end. They continued to play hard and that made the difference in the game."

