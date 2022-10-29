Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bedford, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Liberty High School on October 31, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WDBJ7.com
Brett Young concert rescheduled to April
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brett Young concert originally scheduled for September in Roanoke has been moved to April, according to Downtown Roanoke, Inc. The concert will be at Elmwood Park April 26, 2023. The organization says customers who want a refund will have until December 1 to request one....
Virginia Business
The Highlander nearly complete in Radford
The Highlander, a $40 million boutique hotel and conference center, is expected to open next to Radford University soon. University officials and their partners in the project broke ground in April 2021 and expect it to be completed in January 2023. The conference hotel will have 124 rooms, including four...
WSET
One-lane on Carter Glass Bridge closed due to maintenance: VDOT
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announces a one-lane closure on the Carter Glass Bridge. Maintenance work on the Carter Glass Bridge as the right, northbound lane closed, VDOT said. The work began on Monday with an expected completion date of Friday, November 11, according...
WSET
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck gets stuck on 5th Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An oversized load truck is stuck on 5th Street near Park Avenue. The truck got stuck while driving up the hill, according to the owner of B&R Pilot Service. Bee Line Towing is on the scene. Although drivers will need to find alternate routes, the...
NRVNews
Rakes, Kimberly Dawn
Kimberly Dawn “Kimmie” Rakes, age 55, of Christiansburg passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born in Montgomery Co, Va. on July 19, 1967. Kimmie was known for love and affection in all aspects for nieces and nephews. She is survived by her parents, George W....
WDBJ7.com
Man seriously hurt in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated at a hospital after being shot Monday morning. At 4:26 a.m. October 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Longview Road, and found the victim with a “serious” injury. No one has been...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Local couple features eats n’ treats at “The Place” in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Robin and Eddie Upchurch call each other ‘Eats’ and ‘Treats’ - the dynamic duo behind “The Place” in Christiansburg. It all started out of their concern for children during the pandemic. The couple wanted to give kids a reason to smile.
WDBJ7.com
One man hurt in Halloween shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night. Police say they responded at 10:37 p.m. to the area of Cabell and Amherst Street for a report of shots fired and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to Lynchburg...
WSLS
BJ’s Wholesale Club announces free turkey promo for members
ROANOKE, Va. – BJ’s members have a shot at getting a free turkey for the Thanksgiving holiday. Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10, when BJ’s members spend $150 or more in one transaction either online or in-person, the company said. After the purchase, members will get a...
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
WSLS
VSP: One dead, two hurt after crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two people hurt in Campbell County over the weekend. On Saturday. Oct. 29 around 12:17 a.m., police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 501. Authorities said the crash happened when a...
WDBJ7.com
Grocery, adult high school, wellness center will be part of new Roanoke Goodwill center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Goodwill Release) - Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners and community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, adult high school, wellness center and banking services, according to Goodwill, which made the announcement Tuesday morning.
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Monday morning shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting early Monday morning (Oct. 31), according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1500-block of Longview Rd. for a report of a man who had been shot.
WSET
Lynchburg City Councilman Randy Nelson announces his resignation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Council member Randy Nelson announced that he will be resigning. Nelson made this announcement during their work session on Tuesday. During the work session, Nelson said he wants a non-incumbent to fill his seat. Nelson added that this person needed more training to...
WSLS
New community center to be built in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new community center is coming to Northwest Roanoke in the existing Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus on Melrose Avenue. The addition of Melrose Plaza will add much-needed amenities to an underserved neighborhood. City leaders and community members came together on Tuesday for a glimpse into the...
WSLS
Avoid sticky candy to trick cavities this Halloween
ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is here and many families are celebrating with trick or treating, but just how can kids keep those pearly whites healthy after eating candy?. Acidic, hard, or sticky candy can cling to teeth longer, but if you keep up with oral hygiene and regularly go to the dentist, your kids’ teeth should be fine, a dental hygienist at Hunting Hills Family Dentistry in Roanoke said.
WDBJ7.com
Trial date set for accused hookah lounge shooter
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A trial date is set for the the man police say shot and killed one person and injured others in a Blacksburg hookah lounge. Jamel Flint appeared in Montgomery County Circuit Court Oct. 31. His trial is set for April 17-18, 2023. He’s facing six...
pcpatriot.com
Ground broken for Sheffey Park in Fairlawn
Friends of former Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Sheffey gathered last Friday afternoon along Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn for a groundbreaking ceremony for Sheffey Park. Located at 7422 Hazel Hollow Road next to the old railroad bridge across the New River near Radford, the park will feature a boat landing and a walking trail that will follow along the river under Memorial Bridge and all the way to the old Riverlawn Elementary School and Smith Farm Park, which is also currently under development in Fairlawn.
WDBJ7.com
Flu, respiratory illnesses on the rise in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts is monitoring what it says are unseasonably high rates in influenza and respiratory illness. During her virtual public health updated Tuesday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said while COVID cases remain relatively stable, the rate of flu is rising. While it’s not a reportable disease like COVID-19, using syndromic surveillance as well as state and national data, Dr. Morrow says public health leaders are paying attention.
Comments / 0