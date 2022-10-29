ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba update: Status on Buckeyes WR for Ohio State vs. Penn State

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in Saturday's game against Penn State, the school announced.

The player did not practice this week and did not even travel with the team to Happy Valley, according to multiple reports around the program.

The timetable for his return remains an open question as Smith-Njigba continues to deal with the effects of a lingering hamstring injury.

The wide receiver is yet to play a complete game for Ohio State this season thanks to the issue that first emerged during the team's season opener.

His continued absence remains a concern for the No. 2 Buckeyes as they look ahead to contending for the Big Ten championship and a potential College Football Playoff position.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba update

Smith-Njigba went down with a lower body injury in the Buckeyes' eventual win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame.

He returned for Ohio State's matchups against Toledo on Sept. 17 and Iowa on Oct. 22, but was unable to finish either game as medical trainers elected to keep him from prolonged live game action both times.

Ohio State has taken tremendous caution with Smith-Njigba since the initial injury, waiting until after its idle week to put him back on the field in the Iowa game.

He pulled up somewhat on a pattern in the second quarter of that matchup and left the field with a minor limp.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has kept Smith-Njigba's status and rehab information under wraps, offering general statements about how the team will be careful with him and that he's leaving the decision to trainers.

His absence has undoubtedly cut into Ohio State's offensive production after emerging last season as the team's most productive wide receiver target.

A record breaker

Smith-Njigba enjoyed the single best season for a wide receiver in Big Ten history, finishing with 1,606 yards, the most on the team despite the presence of future first-round NFL Draft picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave on the roster.

He also broke the all-time college football postseason record with a 347 yard performance in the Buckeyes' win over Utah in the Rose Bowl to cap off last season's efforts.

Still, not having Smith-Njigba on the field has not yet caused an issue for Ohio State's offense, coming into this weekend as the No. 4 nationally ranked unit in total production, and is No. 2 scoring 49.6 points per game.

