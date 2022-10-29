ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
ComicBook

Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25

Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
NBC New York

How George Clooney and Julia Roberts Spent Their First Big Paychecks

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have been working in Hollywood for over three decades — but the stars of "Ticket to Paradise" and longtime friends can still recall the excitement of receiving their first paychecks like it was yesterday. Roberts, 55, celebrated her first big payday by buying a...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC New York

Ariana Grande Nails Jennifer Coolidge, Eugene Levy Impressions in Spot-On Halloween Video

Ariana Grande remains the reigning champion of Hollywood impressions. Grande, alongside her former “Victorious” co-star Elizabeth Gillies, went all out for Halloween this year with a series of photos and short video sketches re-creating scenes from the 2000 comedy “Best In Show.”. Grande and Gillies took on...
NBC New York

Joe Jonas' Brother Trolls Him With Taylor Swift Couples Costume

Frankie Jonas hit a bit too close to home with his Halloween costume this year. The 22-year-old took shots at one of his older brothers via a couples costume with his girlfriend, Anna Olson. While Frankie Jonas dressed up as his brother Joe Jonas, Olson dressed up as the singer’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

