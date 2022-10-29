Read full article on original website
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
NBC New York
How George Clooney and Julia Roberts Spent Their First Big Paychecks
George Clooney and Julia Roberts have been working in Hollywood for over three decades — but the stars of "Ticket to Paradise" and longtime friends can still recall the excitement of receiving their first paychecks like it was yesterday. Roberts, 55, celebrated her first big payday by buying a...
NBC New York
Ariana Grande Nails Jennifer Coolidge, Eugene Levy Impressions in Spot-On Halloween Video
Ariana Grande remains the reigning champion of Hollywood impressions. Grande, alongside her former “Victorious” co-star Elizabeth Gillies, went all out for Halloween this year with a series of photos and short video sketches re-creating scenes from the 2000 comedy “Best In Show.”. Grande and Gillies took on...
NBC New York
Joe Jonas' Brother Trolls Him With Taylor Swift Couples Costume
Frankie Jonas hit a bit too close to home with his Halloween costume this year. The 22-year-old took shots at one of his older brothers via a couples costume with his girlfriend, Anna Olson. While Frankie Jonas dressed up as his brother Joe Jonas, Olson dressed up as the singer’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
NBC New York
TODAY Show Hosts Celebrate Halloween With Las Vegas-Themed Costumes, Performances
The TODAY Show hosts ushered in Halloween by revealing their highly anticipated costumes on-air Monday morning. The show hosts paid homage to iconic (and trending) singers, actors, athletes, and performers in Sin City. “This year, we're paying tribute to Las Vegas — the ultimate playground for 24/7 entertainment, dining and...
NBC New York
‘Failing Fast' Is the Key to Dating, Says Relationship Therapist—Here's Why
If you want to find a long-term partner you might want to get used to the idea of ending things early and often. "Part of dating is the idea of failing fast," says Lisa Bobby, psychologist and clinical director of Growing Self Counseling & Coaching in Denver, Colorado. This doesn't...
