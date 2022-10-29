ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MU grad, Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts among Glamour's Women of the Year

By Aarik Danielsen, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
University of Missouri graduate Shannon Watts refers to "the unglamorous work of grassroots activism" when applauding the volunteers in all 50 states who steer Moms Demand Action, the organization she founded. Created in the aftershock of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Moms Demand Action petitions lawmakers and other civic forces, seeking "gun sense in America."

Even thankless work prompts recognition. Watts was named one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year 2022 last week, joining a field with actress Angela Bassett, multi-talented performer Jennifer Hudson, sister band Haim, designer Aurora James and Dutch doctor Rebecca Gomperts, known for her work on reproductive rights issues.

A feature by journalist Emily Witt, with photographs by Michelle Watt, traces the timeline of Watts' activism and the motivation upholding it; her social-media presence and need for self-care; and the true power of moms who gather their forces.

"Men are afraid of their moms," Watts told Witt. "Eighty percent of the lawmakers in this country are men, mostly white men. So women are not making the policies and the laws that protect our families and our communities. But we do come to the table with certain levers of power, and that moniker of Mom is one of them."

In a wide-ranging February interview with the Tribune, the 1994 MU graduate looked back at her time in Columbia and on campus, affirming how she bent skills gained studying sociology and journalism into her current work.

"I went to Mizzou thinking I was going to become an investigative journalist — and I kind of have," Watts said. "I don’t have a byline anywhere, but I feel like every day I’m using the skills of a journalist to collect data, to collect people’s stories — to tell them."

Watts keeps an eye on Missouri, expressing her concern over the state's weakened gun laws, and appearing at events like MU's Homecoming to remain connected to the community. Maintaining these ties makes Watts feel like just one of the Moms, Columbia resident and volunteer Kristin Bowen said in February.

"She’s the face of this organization, but she’s also just the same badass volunteer that she was," Bowen said.

Read about each member of the current Women of the Year class at https://www.glamour.com/story/glamour-women-of-the-year-2022.

Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731.

Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

