Read full article on original website
Ed M
3d ago
big difference between the district attorney ...KRASNER.....and the district attorneys on the rest of the PLANET
Reply
12
Michael Cooper
3d ago
good for him just like the guy in Wisconsin it's either me or them he chose them
Reply
7
Related
buckscountyherald.com
DA will not charge man who shot and killed two men attacking him
The man who shot and killed two men who were part of a group attacking him in the parking lot of the Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township was acting in self-defense and will not be charged, said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub during an Oct. 27 press conference.
Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police
A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
fox29.com
Philadelphia DA: Man charged after Halloween crash involving child, 5, turns into shooting
PHILADELPHIA - More Halloween violence plagued the city Monday evening when at least 10 shots were fired in a car crash turned shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say 27-year-old Phan Tran crashed into a vehicle with two women and a 5-year-old child inside on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue around 4 p.m.
Police investigate 2 separate reports of assaults by rideshare drivers in Newark, Delaware
Police in Newark, Delaware are investigating after two separate reports of sexual assault by a rideshare driver.
Fourth suspect in custody following deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
This is the fifth person identified as a suspect in the deadly September 27 shooting.
Police Need Help: These Teens Went Missing in Philadelphia, PA, in October
Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating several teenagers that went missing in October. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of all ages and from...
fox29.com
City offering $20K for info on deadly Frankford shooting from February
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit have released surveillance video of a Frankford shooting in February in an effort to solve the case. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Brill Street on the afternoon of February 22. A 21-year-old man was...
Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say
A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job. Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police.
Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting
PHILADELPHIA – Samir Ahmad, 29, a former Philadelphia deputy has been charged by the Department of Justice for selling an illegal gun that was eventually used in a deadly school shooting. Federal prosecutors allege Ahmad sold two handguns to a confidential informant while working as a deputy with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office. One of those guns was traced back to a shooting that took place after a high school football scrimmage that left a 14-year-old dead and four others shot. According to the federal court documents, “Ahmad was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office beginning in The post Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia Residents
We can’t keep slapping a bandaid on systemic violence. I don’t live in the part of West Philadelphia that Drexel University gentrified into a pulp, renamed Mantua + Powelton by and after two white dudes, anymore. I can’t speak to what it’s like to be there now.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Man in Attempted Stabbing
Delaware State Police have arrested 56-year-old Michael Fletcher of Wilmington, Delaware for aggravated menacing and other charges following an attempted stabbing that occurred on Saturday evening. On October 29, 2022, at approximately 6:11 p.m., troopers responded to the Total Wine & More business, located at 691 Naamans Road in Claymont,...
Main Line Media News
Norristown man sent to prison for shooting incident in Upper Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man faces more than a decade in prison on charges of attempted murder and arson in connection with the shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend and setting the boyfriend’s vehicle on fire during an incident in Upper Merion. Julius Irwin Mayo, 37, of...
fox29.com
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint at West Philadelphia gas station, suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at a gas station last month. According to police, the incident happened on October 10 around 2 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 3750 West Girard Avenue. Authorities...
fox29.com
Police: Female suspect sought for punching 2 women in the face walking around Center City
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say randomly attacked two other women in Center City last week. Both women were walking down Arch Street when they were punched in the face by a passing female suspect Friday morning. Police say the suspect walked off immediately after both incidents.
Alleged Serial Burglar Arrested In Camden County
A series of car break-ins led to a stakeout and the arrest of a burglary suspect, authorities said. Officers spoke with several residents near Valleybrook Townhome development who shared surveillance footage showing the suspect in the area. Police developed information that a person matching the suspect’s description was staying in...
Two Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Trenton
October 31, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—City of Trenton, Public Information Officer, Timothy J. Carroll told MidJersey.News that a double shooting…
sauconsource.com
DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say
An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
6 people shot outside nightclub in Philly neighborhood: police
Philadelphia police say six people were shot outside Trilogy Nightclub in a Philadelphia neighborhood early Sunday morning. One person is listed in critical condition, according to abc6, citing police. Investigators arrived at the scene along North 6th and Spring Garden streets in Northern Liberties at around 3:30 a.m. Four women...
Drive-By Nightclub Shooting Leaves Seven Hurt In Philadelphia: Report
Six women and a man were hurt in a drive-by shooting outside of a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday, Oct. 30, 6abc says. Someone opened fire from a vehicle at North 6th and Spring Garden streets around 3:30 a.m., the outlet said citing police. One person was reportedly critical. This is...
CBS News
Chester County HS closed again due to threat of violence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Coatesville Area School District is closed Monday after another threat of violence to the high school campus. A statement sent to the school district community on Monday reads, in part:. The Coatesville Area School District is extremely dismayed by the continuation of threats of violence on...
Comments / 16