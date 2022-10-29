ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

USF, Innovation District vie for $160 million grant

Officials with the University of South Florida and St. Petersburg Innovation District hope to secure “transformational” funding to create a powerful economic engine by utilizing the region’s coastal expertise. Dr. Steve Murawski, director of the Center for Ocean Mapping and Innovative Technologies at the College of Marine...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Al Braithwaite reflects on 37 years in public service

Al Braithwaite spent 37 years in Pinellas County public service, most recently with the City of Oldsmar, where he served as City Manager and Special Projects Manager. His book Roller Coasters, Revolving Doors and Reflux is funny, folksy – and functional – as a mashup between a memoir and an advice journal.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Embarc Collective receives $100k grant

November 1, 2022 - Tampa-based incubator and startup hub Embarc Collective has received a $100,000 grant from Florida’s Business Development Corporation. This grant marks the fourth grant from FBDC they’ve received to date. Embarc Collective will use the FBDC grant to provide on-the-job training through tactical workshops and coaching support led by seasoned startup operators, who hail from organizations like companies such as Instagram, Zynga and Microsoft, according to Embarc's announcement.
TAMPA, FL
State’s first woman-owned trust company holds grand opening

November 1, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Adelphi Trust, Florida’s first female-owned trust and wealth-management company, will hold its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The event takes place in the lobby of the City Center in downtown St. Petersburg at 5:30 p.m. The firm offers complete fiduciary services, and Co-founders Katie Pemble and Gentry Barnett Byrnes launched Adelphi to fill gaps in the financial services industry and “meet the needs of St. Petersburg’s rapidly growing and evolving community.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
BayCare names new President of St. Joseph’s Hospital

October 31, 2022 - Clearwater-based BayCare Health System, which has hospitals throughout Tampa Bay, has named Nate Malcolm as the new President of St. Joseph’s Hospital. He assumed his new role today, Oct. 31. Malcolm, who has two decades of experience and most recently served as the vice president of operations of Central Chicago Service Area at Advocate Aurora Health, will focus on physician, team member and customer engagement, and help elevate quality outcomes, safety measures and financial performance in the new role, according to BayCare's announcement.
CLEARWATER, FL
Nonprofit bike shop finds post-Fast Pitch success

Jon Dengler never set out to launch a bicycle shop in the traditional sense; instead, he sought to provide residents in need with reliable transportation and help transform his community. Located in Uptown Tampa’s University Mall – also undergoing a transformation – WellBuilt Bikes celebrated its fifth anniversary Monday. While...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Tech to recognize top entrepreneurs, companies

Tampa Bay Tech has announced the finalists for this year’s technology awards show. The nonprofit technology council named the 15 finalists in six different award categories, spotlighting local tech emerging leaders and companies. The 19th Annual Tampa Bay Tech Awards show will return to Armature Works Nov. 18, from...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit focuses on school-to-prison pipeline

TAMPA, Fla. — Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. According to St. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes, a...
TAMPA, FL
Inside Kforce’s new innovative hybrid HQ hub

While stepping inside Kforce’s new headquarters at the evolving Midtown Tampa campus, you will never see a traditional cubicle of employees working the typical 9-to-5 work schedule. Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC), one of the area’s largest tech employers that provides staffing solutions to companies, is one of the first...
TAMPA, FL
How the metaverse could propel Tampa Bay’s workforce

More than just strapping on a headset and leisurely exploring immersive virtual worlds, many business leaders believe the metaverse provides a new way to train a “blue-collar tech-enabled workforce.”. During Thursday night’s Innovation Gathering, Mark Sharpe, executive director for the Soaring City Innovation Partnership, said every company will soon...
TAMPA, FL
County unveils latest Boley housing project

October 29, 2022 - After over two years of construction, Pinellas County and Boley Centers officials unveiled the Butterfly Grove affordable housing project to the public Friday. Located on Grove Street in St. Petersburg, the development provides 20 one-bedroom units to people in need. Boley Centers creates housing for the area’s homeless, veterans and those with mental disabilities, and built Butterfly Grove through city, county, state and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care funding. Early this month, county and organization officials also held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Evergreen Village in Pinellas Park.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
What the ‘new blue economy’ means for St. Pete

A peninsula on a peninsula, St. Petersburg’s most significant resource is its extensive coastline; in addition to recreational activities, it also provides another valuable commodity – data. While water-related tourism is an obvious economic driver, local leaders now hope to utilize improved collection, analysis and dissemination of marine-based...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

