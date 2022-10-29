October 31, 2022 - Clearwater-based BayCare Health System, which has hospitals throughout Tampa Bay, has named Nate Malcolm as the new President of St. Joseph’s Hospital. He assumed his new role today, Oct. 31. Malcolm, who has two decades of experience and most recently served as the vice president of operations of Central Chicago Service Area at Advocate Aurora Health, will focus on physician, team member and customer engagement, and help elevate quality outcomes, safety measures and financial performance in the new role, according to BayCare's announcement.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO