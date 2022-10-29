Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
USF, Innovation District vie for $160 million grant
Officials with the University of South Florida and St. Petersburg Innovation District hope to secure “transformational” funding to create a powerful economic engine by utilizing the region’s coastal expertise. Dr. Steve Murawski, director of the Center for Ocean Mapping and Innovative Technologies at the College of Marine...
stpetecatalyst.com
Al Braithwaite reflects on 37 years in public service
Al Braithwaite spent 37 years in Pinellas County public service, most recently with the City of Oldsmar, where he served as City Manager and Special Projects Manager. His book Roller Coasters, Revolving Doors and Reflux is funny, folksy – and functional – as a mashup between a memoir and an advice journal.
Tropicana Field to be used at D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday. The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help...
stpetecatalyst.com
Embarc Collective receives $100k grant
November 1, 2022 - Tampa-based incubator and startup hub Embarc Collective has received a $100,000 grant from Florida’s Business Development Corporation. This grant marks the fourth grant from FBDC they’ve received to date. Embarc Collective will use the FBDC grant to provide on-the-job training through tactical workshops and coaching support led by seasoned startup operators, who hail from organizations like companies such as Instagram, Zynga and Microsoft, according to Embarc's announcement.
stpetecatalyst.com
State’s first woman-owned trust company holds grand opening
November 1, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Adelphi Trust, Florida’s first female-owned trust and wealth-management company, will hold its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The event takes place in the lobby of the City Center in downtown St. Petersburg at 5:30 p.m. The firm offers complete fiduciary services, and Co-founders Katie Pemble and Gentry Barnett Byrnes launched Adelphi to fill gaps in the financial services industry and “meet the needs of St. Petersburg’s rapidly growing and evolving community.”
stpetecatalyst.com
BayCare names new President of St. Joseph’s Hospital
October 31, 2022 - Clearwater-based BayCare Health System, which has hospitals throughout Tampa Bay, has named Nate Malcolm as the new President of St. Joseph’s Hospital. He assumed his new role today, Oct. 31. Malcolm, who has two decades of experience and most recently served as the vice president of operations of Central Chicago Service Area at Advocate Aurora Health, will focus on physician, team member and customer engagement, and help elevate quality outcomes, safety measures and financial performance in the new role, according to BayCare's announcement.
stpetecatalyst.com
Nonprofit bike shop finds post-Fast Pitch success
Jon Dengler never set out to launch a bicycle shop in the traditional sense; instead, he sought to provide residents in need with reliable transportation and help transform his community. Located in Uptown Tampa’s University Mall – also undergoing a transformation – WellBuilt Bikes celebrated its fifth anniversary Monday. While...
fox13news.com
After choking death of teen with special needs, parents seek clarity on staff response at Riverview High
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - The parents of a Riverview High School senior are still reeling from an unimaginable tragedy inside the school cafeteria. They say their daughter was eating lunch when she started choking. She was rushed to the hospital where she had multiple heart attacks. Days later, she died. Kamilyah...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay Tech to recognize top entrepreneurs, companies
Tampa Bay Tech has announced the finalists for this year’s technology awards show. The nonprofit technology council named the 15 finalists in six different award categories, spotlighting local tech emerging leaders and companies. The 19th Annual Tampa Bay Tech Awards show will return to Armature Works Nov. 18, from...
Bay News 9
Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit focuses on school-to-prison pipeline
TAMPA, Fla. — Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. According to St. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes, a...
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside Kforce’s new innovative hybrid HQ hub
While stepping inside Kforce’s new headquarters at the evolving Midtown Tampa campus, you will never see a traditional cubicle of employees working the typical 9-to-5 work schedule. Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC), one of the area’s largest tech employers that provides staffing solutions to companies, is one of the first...
stpetecatalyst.com
How the metaverse could propel Tampa Bay’s workforce
More than just strapping on a headset and leisurely exploring immersive virtual worlds, many business leaders believe the metaverse provides a new way to train a “blue-collar tech-enabled workforce.”. During Thursday night’s Innovation Gathering, Mark Sharpe, executive director for the Soaring City Innovation Partnership, said every company will soon...
City Of Pinellas Park Hosts Its Annual Public Works BBQ Cook-Off And Rodeo
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – The City of Pinellas Park is hosting its Annual Public Works BBQ Cook-Off and Rodeo at England Brothers Park on November 5th, 2022. This is a free event and will open at 12:00 pm. The day’s events include a BBQ Cook-Off
St. Pete weighs the future of historic Manhattan Casino building
The city hosted a community conversation Tuesday to gather ideas and focus on the future of the building.
stpetecatalyst.com
County unveils latest Boley housing project
October 29, 2022 - After over two years of construction, Pinellas County and Boley Centers officials unveiled the Butterfly Grove affordable housing project to the public Friday. Located on Grove Street in St. Petersburg, the development provides 20 one-bedroom units to people in need. Boley Centers creates housing for the area’s homeless, veterans and those with mental disabilities, and built Butterfly Grove through city, county, state and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care funding. Early this month, county and organization officials also held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Evergreen Village in Pinellas Park.
stpetecatalyst.com
What the ‘new blue economy’ means for St. Pete
A peninsula on a peninsula, St. Petersburg’s most significant resource is its extensive coastline; in addition to recreational activities, it also provides another valuable commodity – data. While water-related tourism is an obvious economic driver, local leaders now hope to utilize improved collection, analysis and dissemination of marine-based...
Sweets Swap: Bring extra Halloween candy to Clearwater rec centers for troops overseas
Clearwater recreation centers are collecting extra Halloween candy for U.S. service members overseas.
2 Tampa restaurants named best in Florida for Thanksgiving
Two restaurants in Tampa have been named two of the best in Florida for Thanksgiving meals by a travel blog.
Tampa Bay family bringing Halloween magic to son with cerebral palsy
Everybody knows some super heroes can fly and this Halloween, one Tampa family isn't letting any physical limitation keep their son from taking off. In fact, they've transformed his wheelchair into the ultimate Halloween costume a F14 tomcat -- like the one in ‘Top Gun.’
