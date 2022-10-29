Read full article on original website
St. Pete weighs the future of historic Manhattan Casino building
The city hosted a community conversation Tuesday to gather ideas and focus on the future of the building.
businessobserverfl.com
Bill Edwards expresses opposition to Dalí Museum expansion proposal
The former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner, whose company manages the nearby Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, says the referendum question amounts to an attempted “land grab.”. Former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner Bill Edwards has never been shy when it comes to voicing his opinions, and on Monday he spoke out against a ballot question concerning the expansion of the Salvador Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg.
stpetecatalyst.com
Halloween on Central conjures 100,000 souls
The streets in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg were filled with witches, ghosts, ghouls and their four-legged friends during Sunday’s second annual Halloween on Central event. From noon until 5 p.m., a total of 22 blocks from 9th to 31st Street were closed off to vehicular traffic as...
travelawaits.com
My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience Near Tampa, Florida
The Tampa Bay area offers a wide variety of restaurants. Some are upscale dining; others are down-to-earth waterfront places where you pick shrimp or crab and toss the shells on the table. But wherever you go in the area, you’ll find delicious food. From Anna Maria Island, which divides...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Reggae Rise Up Florida is coming back to the Sunshine State in 2023!
Reggae Rise Up Florida 2023 is just echoes away! The largest touring music festival in the world is taking place on the west coast of the Florida peninsula, in a town commonly referred to as ‘St. Pete!’ There is no doubt that you will never see this many touring bands of this stature on one bill.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announces annual pass launch
FLA) - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced its annual pass launch with benefits and a vibrant event lineup, including Mardi Gras, summer events and Christmas Town, on Tuesday.
2 Tampa restaurants named best in Florida for Thanksgiving
Two restaurants in Tampa have been named two of the best in Florida for Thanksgiving meals by a travel blog.
City Of Pinellas Park Hosts Its Annual Public Works BBQ Cook-Off And Rodeo
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – The City of Pinellas Park is hosting its Annual Public Works BBQ Cook-Off and Rodeo at England Brothers Park on November 5th, 2022. This is a free event and will open at 12:00 pm. The day’s events include a BBQ Cook-Off
fox13news.com
Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations. This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family. Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is...
metalconstructionnews.com
MCA Announces Details and Registration for 2023 Winter Meeting
The Metal Construction Association announced registration for their upcoming annual Winter Meeting is now open. The event will take place in-person January 22-25, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency in Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa. The MCA Winter Meeting is open to members and non-members. The event will cover an array...
stpetecatalyst.com
Nonprofit bike shop finds post-Fast Pitch success
Jon Dengler never set out to launch a bicycle shop in the traditional sense; instead, he sought to provide residents in need with reliable transportation and help transform his community. Located in Uptown Tampa’s University Mall – also undergoing a transformation – WellBuilt Bikes celebrated its fifth anniversary Monday. While...
Sweets Swap: Bring extra Halloween candy to Clearwater rec centers for troops overseas
Clearwater recreation centers are collecting extra Halloween candy for U.S. service members overseas.
stpeterising.com
13-story boutique hotel with significant food and beverage focus revealed for the EDGE District
At the beginning of 2020, there were around five new hotels planned for downtown St. Pete. When COVID-19 hit, financing for new hotel construction dried up. Most of the proposed hotels were either reconfigured into apartments or scrapped altogether. Only two hotels found a way to move forward. Today, with...
St. Petersburg man buys top prize-winning lottery ticket
A Pinellas County man was the latest player to claim a million-dollar top prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
New Shipping Container-Turned-Drive-Thru, Little’s, Coming to St. Pete
Named for the iconic ‘Chicken Little’ children’s story, the restaurant will specialize in serving sliders, chicken tenders, fries, and shakes.
fox13news.com
Doc Ford's employees in St. Pete helping fellow SWFL workers impacted by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Doc Ford's St. Petersburg Pier location is one of four across Florida, and it was the only one Hurricane Ian spared. Its employees are now helping the ones who weren’t so fortunate. The restaurant has 500 employees between all of its locations, and Ian put...
cltampa.com
30 Tampa Bay burgers for $10 or less during Burger Week (11/3-11/13)
From Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Creative Loafing is teaming up with 30 restaurants throughout the entire Tampa Bay area to bring you takeout and dine-in burger deals for $10 and under!. Plus, Funky Buddha and Tito's Handmade Vodka drink specials, and more—and it's benefitting benefits Feeding...
stpetecatalyst.com
Al Braithwaite reflects on 37 years in public service
Al Braithwaite spent 37 years in Pinellas County public service, most recently with the City of Oldsmar, where he served as City Manager and Special Projects Manager. His book Roller Coasters, Revolving Doors and Reflux is funny, folksy – and functional – as a mashup between a memoir and an advice journal.
TerraCap Management Sells Single-Story Office/Flex Park
TerraCap acquired Tampa Oaks in March 2016
Neighbors in Seminole Heights frustrated with storm debris collections
A month after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, people are still picking up the pieces from the storm. While Tampa was mostly spared, some people say their streets are still littered with debris.
