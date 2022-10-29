ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Bill Edwards expresses opposition to Dalí Museum expansion proposal

The former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner, whose company manages the nearby Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, says the referendum question amounts to an attempted “land grab.”. Former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner Bill Edwards has never been shy when it comes to voicing his opinions, and on Monday he spoke out against a ballot question concerning the expansion of the Salvador Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Halloween on Central conjures 100,000 souls

The streets in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg were filled with witches, ghosts, ghouls and their four-legged friends during Sunday’s second annual Halloween on Central event. From noon until 5 p.m., a total of 22 blocks from 9th to 31st Street were closed off to vehicular traffic as...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience Near Tampa, Florida

The Tampa Bay area offers a wide variety of restaurants. Some are upscale dining; others are down-to-earth waterfront places where you pick shrimp or crab and toss the shells on the table. But wherever you go in the area, you’ll find delicious food. From Anna Maria Island, which divides...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations. This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family. Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is...
CLEARWATER, FL
metalconstructionnews.com

MCA Announces Details and Registration for 2023 Winter Meeting

The Metal Construction Association announced registration for their upcoming annual Winter Meeting is now open. The event will take place in-person January 22-25, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency in Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa. The MCA Winter Meeting is open to members and non-members. The event will cover an array...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Nonprofit bike shop finds post-Fast Pitch success

Jon Dengler never set out to launch a bicycle shop in the traditional sense; instead, he sought to provide residents in need with reliable transportation and help transform his community. Located in Uptown Tampa’s University Mall – also undergoing a transformation – WellBuilt Bikes celebrated its fifth anniversary Monday. While...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

30 Tampa Bay burgers for $10 or less during Burger Week (11/3-11/13)

From Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Creative Loafing is teaming up with 30 restaurants throughout the entire Tampa Bay area to bring you takeout and dine-in burger deals for $10 and under!. Plus, Funky Buddha and Tito's Handmade Vodka drink specials, and more—and it's benefitting benefits Feeding...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Al Braithwaite reflects on 37 years in public service

Al Braithwaite spent 37 years in Pinellas County public service, most recently with the City of Oldsmar, where he served as City Manager and Special Projects Manager. His book Roller Coasters, Revolving Doors and Reflux is funny, folksy – and functional – as a mashup between a memoir and an advice journal.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

