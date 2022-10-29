LISTEN: Keeping Drugs and Allergies Out of Halloween

ST. PETERSBURG -- It's Halloween, and experts want to make sure children don't get treats contaminated with drugs.

Recently, State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned parents to watch out for "rainbow fentanyl", an attempt to pass the drug off as candy.

While LSD and fentanyl are concerns, Dr. Danielle Mercurio, DO, an emergency room physician at "Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital" in St. Petersburg, says you should especially watch for items that contain the active ingredient in marijuana. Mercurio says emergency rooms are well-prepared for Halloween. The most common issues include children injured in traffic accidents and by tripping and falling in their costumes.

Halloween can be especially challenging for children with food allergies and sensitivities. An increasing number of homes are helping these kids and their parents, by putting out teal pumpkins on their porches. "That is a signal to the trick or treater with the allergy that that house has non-food treats," according to Shari Bresin, an extension agent with the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences in Pasco County. Those could include bubble makers, glow sticks, Halloween pencils and spider rings. Bresin says the Teal Pumpkin project has been around for about a decade.

To find a teal pumpkin house near you, follow this link.

Listen to interviews with Dr.Mercurio and Shari Bresin below.

Photo: Canva