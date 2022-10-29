ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

LISTEN: Keeping Drugs and Allergies Out of Halloween

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m05S2_0irHSDTI00

ST. PETERSBURG -- It's Halloween, and experts want to make sure children don't get treats contaminated with drugs.

Recently, State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned parents to watch out for "rainbow fentanyl", an attempt to pass the drug off as candy.

While LSD and fentanyl are concerns, Dr. Danielle Mercurio, DO, an emergency room physician at "Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital" in St. Petersburg, says you should especially watch for items that contain the active ingredient in marijuana. Mercurio says emergency rooms are well-prepared for Halloween. The most common issues include children injured in traffic accidents and by tripping and falling in their costumes.

Halloween can be especially challenging for children with food allergies and sensitivities. An increasing number of homes are helping these kids and their parents, by putting out teal pumpkins on their porches. "That is a signal to the trick or treater with the allergy that that house has non-food treats," according to Shari Bresin, an extension agent with the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences in Pasco County. Those could include bubble makers, glow sticks, Halloween pencils and spider rings. Bresin says the Teal Pumpkin project has been around for about a decade.

To find a teal pumpkin house near you, follow this link.

Listen to interviews with Dr.Mercurio and Shari Bresin below.

Photo: Canva

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrif.com

What Could Two Floridians Not Resist at WalMart?

Two people were arrested at a Walmart after they both couldn’t resist the temptation of one of the stores most delicious delicacies. Largo Police Department claim Cristian Ray Reeves-Putnam and Alexis Ann Marie Castillo were shopping their local Walmart for food when they decided to grab some rotisserie chicken. Allegedly they were seen eating a chicken out of a box. Once they got full of that tasty delicious chicken they re-sealed the half-eaten chicken and placed it back on the shelf.
stpetecatalyst.com

Halloween on Central conjures 100,000 souls

The streets in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg were filled with witches, ghosts, ghouls and their four-legged friends during Sunday’s second annual Halloween on Central event. From noon until 5 p.m., a total of 22 blocks from 9th to 31st Street were closed off to vehicular traffic as...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco County spars with RADDSports

Pasco County and RADDSports Pasco Wiregrass LLC are in a dispute over RADDSports’ operations of the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus of Pasco County. The county has engaged an attorney, and has given RADDSports 30 days to correct issues identified in a formal notice of default, overnighted to RADDSports’ officials on Oct. 19.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Teen dead after shooting at Halloween house party

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a Halloween party early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 9000 block of Harney Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa mortician hosts traveling casket photo booth

TAMPA - After years of working with the dead, a local mortician is bringing her funeral parlour services to the living. Jessica Dillon founded the Embalmarina's Traveling Postmortem Fauxtography Parlour. She calls herself a perfectionist who uses family photos to get it right. Dillon hopes her photos can help make...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County

A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death heads to trial in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of Matthew Terry, the man accused of killing a Hillsborough County teacher in May. The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court on Aug. 8 announced that recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will seek the death penalty for Terry "because of his despicable murder" of 43-year-old Kay Baker.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy