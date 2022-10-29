6 people shot in early-morning shooting at Orange County nightclub

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left six people shot.

The shooting happened at 2 a.m. Saturday at the Toxic Lounge at 8204 Crystal Clear Lane.

Deputies said a vehicle was driving northbound on South Orange Blossom Trail and opened fire from the roadway, hitting six people.

The ages ranged from 17 to 39.

According to a news release, injuries ranged from minor to one victim sustaining a life-threatening gunshot wound.

All of the victims were inside the club when they were shot and did not see the shooter or the vehicle.

Orange County deputies said they do not have suspect information yet but said the vehicle appeared to be a dark-colored SUV.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call Crimeline.

See a map of the scene below:

©2022 Cox Media Group