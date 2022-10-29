ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

6 people shot in early-morning shooting at Orange County nightclub

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxUhC_0irHS88u00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left six people shot.

The shooting happened at 2 a.m. Saturday at the Toxic Lounge at 8204 Crystal Clear Lane.

Deputies said a vehicle was driving northbound on South Orange Blossom Trail and opened fire from the roadway, hitting six people.

The ages ranged from 17 to 39.

According to a news release, injuries ranged from minor to one victim sustaining a life-threatening gunshot wound.

All of the victims were inside the club when they were shot and did not see the shooter or the vehicle.

Orange County deputies said they do not have suspect information yet but said the vehicle appeared to be a dark-colored SUV.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call Crimeline.

See a map of the scene below:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 48

Mimii ❤️
3d ago

This definitely has nothing to do with being a democrat or so called third world people. That’s what’s wrong this world , so much judgement and prejudice from key board bandits. I pray for change. No one is better than the other. We’re all human and we were all created by God! People of all ethnic backgrounds does ignorant, hateful things and crime. No matter whom they are wrong is wrong.

Reply(1)
13
JRB Chicagoguy
3d ago

results of what happens when a near third world set of people get together after they took over a town.

Reply(11)
9
Just have to say
3d ago

that's right take the guns away from the good people that could defend themselves and let the criminals keep running around shooting up God bless America

Reply(4)
3
Related
WESH

Man accused of ramming car into ex-wife’s Orange County home

SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. — A man is charged with seven counts of attempted murder after deputies say he rammed his car into an Orange County home. The seven people inside the small south Apopka home, including small children, made it out safely but now the family is left dealing with the trauma of what happened and where they go from here.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Teen suspected in Sanford shooting also sought in Georgia armed robberies, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A 17-year-old suspected in a Sanford shooting in September is also wanted in violent home invasions and armed robberies in Georgia, according to authorities. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is looking for Roderick Hillman, 17, who the Sanford Police Department said is connected with a shooting that happened on Sept. 30.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot, killed in Winter Garden neighborhood

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Police are investigating a man's death early Saturday on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. They arrived to the area to find a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. FOX 35 talked with a neighbor who was home at the time, and says she heard the shots.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Neighbors say argument over gambling may have led up to deadly Winter Garden shooting

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Neighbors in Winter Garden say an argument over gambling may have led to a deadly shooting on Saturday morning. Winter Garden police said they found Jermaine Anthony Moultrie lying in front of his home, shot. They believed the suspect, Jerell Lightbourne, was in the house next door. But after an hourslong standoff, police found that home to be empty.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Beach Police Respond to 3 Violent Crime Calls on Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department was on the scene for three separate violent crime calls on Sunday, according to a release after the day's end. The first of the three calls occurred at 4:30 am, when two men broke into a person's home. They forced entry through the front door and demanded drugs and money. The pair shot the victim in the shoulder, landing them in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both assailants were described as juveniles.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Police: Man turns himself in after deadly Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A convicted felon has turned himself in on charges of first-degree murder following a deadly shooting in Winter Garden. It happened early Saturday morning and neighbors were nervous to see the SWAT team show up. Winter Garden police say around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Pursuit through Brevard county ends with arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A pursuit in Brevard County that went on for nearly 50 minutes ended with an arrest. It started with a report about a stolen vehicle in Rockledge that was spotted in Titusville. The pursuit ended in Cocoa, but there were a few crashes along the way. Titusville police said one of their patrol units and three bystanders had their cars damaged by the suspect.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man killed in hit-and-run crash; Sanford police searching for driver

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police want to find the driver who hit a man Saturday night, leaving the victim on the road to die. Police said the man — 37-year-old Al Fountain, according to family — was found in the eastbound lanes of 25th Street just before 8 p.m. in the area of Georgia Avenue.
SANFORD, FL
orangeobserver.com

WG police identify deceased in shooting

One man was killed and another is in custody following a shooting on Mildred Dixon Way, Winter Garden. The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. When officers with the Winter Garden Police Department arrived at the scene, the victim was found lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as Jermaine Anthony Moultrie, 34, of Winter Garden, was taken to Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WESH

Sanford police seeking info on deadly hit-and-run

Sanford police are seeking information about a hit-and-run crash that occurred over the weekend. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, officers found a man lying in the roadway of eastbound 25th Street, just before Georgia Avenue. The man was suffering from serious injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle and...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run

Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Six people injured in drive-by shooting at Orange County hookah bar

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after an apparent drive-by shooting injured six people at a hookah bar. The shooting happened at 2 a.m. Saturday at Toxic Lounge at 8204 Crystal Clear Ln., which is just off South Orange Blossom Trail near the Florida Mall. According to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman charged with DUI with children in back seat

A Leesburg woman with two children in her car was arrested after other motorists called 911 to report she was driving recklessly along Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake. Lakrystle Ashriel Bowers, 34, of 1006 Nebraska St., was charged with DUI and two counts of child neglect. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy pulled her over in Fruitland Park on Sunday afternoon after two calls came in reporting a vehicle crossing the double yellow multiple times and swerving into the grass and oncoming traffic, according to the sheriff’s office report.
LEESBURG, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
118K+
Followers
134K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy