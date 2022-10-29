Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Meet the Candidates: Nancy Brickley
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The election is inching closer. And as your local election headquarters we’re giving you the opportunity to learn more about the candidates beyond the ballot with our Meet the Candidates series. Democrat Nancy Brickley is running for Allen County Council to represent District...
WANE-TV
Citilink to offer free fares on Election Day
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The community can access public transportation for free on Election Day, Citilink announced Tuesday. Citilink is partnering with AARP for a fare-free day on Nov. 8 so the entire community can get to and from the polls. “As a resident of Allen County, IN...
WANE-TV
McKinnie Commons and Powell Park: Past and present southeast leaders push for change
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday night, Fort Wayne City Council discussed allowing more funds for two projects on the city’s southeast side: McKinnie Commons and Powell Park. Powell Park’s original budget was $250,000, and it has requested to get $27,815 more, while the McKinnie Commons had...
WANE-TV
Jury deliberating in murder, dismemberment trial
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The jury in the dismemberment trial broke just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Jurors will be sequestered at a local hotel Tuesday night and resume their deliberations Wednesday, according to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. The jurors must decide if Mathew Cramer, 22, committed...
WANE-TV
Traffic on I-69 flowing again after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash that happened Tuesday morning temporarily closed the northbound lanes of I-69 in southern Allen County. It happened around 7 a.m. Dispatchers were unable to provide many details, however Google Maps showed traffic at a standstill from south of Airport Expressway until just south of the Yohne Road overpass south of the U.S. 24/Jefferson Boulevard interchange.
WANE-TV
Semi blocks downtown Fort Wayne intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An “inoperable” semi blocked an intersection in downtown Fort Wayne mid-afternoon Monday. Around 2 p.m., a semi became stopped in the roundabout at Superior and Ewing streets. Fort Wayne Police said the semi was “inoperable,” and blocked the intersection. The...
Sheriff’s office seeks help finding Wabash County woman
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding an 86-year-old woman. Authorities say Lola Harmon left her Wabash County home around 6 p.m. on October 31. Harmon is approximately 5’2″ and 142 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. She’s believed to be driving a tan or […]
WANE-TV
3 Indiana teens found dead in car: ISP
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating the deaths of three teenagers who were found in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. According to a release from Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a call reporting the teens had been found unresponsive just after 3 p.m. in a car on a property near Etna Green.
WANE-TV
Kindergarteners show off Halloween costumes in NACS parade
ALLEN COUNTY Ind. (WANE) – Little ghouls and goblins paraded around a Fort Wayne elementary school on Halloween. Students in Northwest Allen County Schools got the chance to show off their costumes- complete with superheroes and princesses- during a parade through Eel River Elementary on Monday morning. The students...
WOWO News
Three teenagers found dead in car in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Three teenagers were found deceased in a car in Kosciusko County Sunday afternoon. Indiana State Troopers responded shortly after 3 p.m. to a property in the 10800 block of West 900 North, near Etna Green for the report of three teenagers unresponsive. Officers located a 2008 Ford.
WANE-TV
Court docs: A burglary, two guns and a video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of using a handgun to break into a northeast side home to steal a semi-automatic rifle is now facing 10 to 30 years in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged 18-year-old...
Times-Union Newspaper
Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day
Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
WANE-TV
Man moves to withdraw guilty plea, will face murder in homicide of woman at Fort Wayne hotel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One man charged with murder in the homicide of a Decatur woman took back a plea he made in May and will now face a murder charge once again. In May, Ajaylan M. Shabazz, 25, took a plea that reduced the murder charge to a Level 3 felony, aggravated battery. He agreed to testify against “all individuals prosecuted” under the same document number.
WANE-TV
Better Business Bureau Torch Awards celebrates businesses, entrepreneurs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Northeast Indiana (BBB) held its annual Torch Awards at the Parkview Mirro Center Tuesday afternoon. The luncheon celebrated businesses, non-profits, entrepreneurs and individuals who generate trust with customers and the community. Rick Walz, president and CEO of BBB, gave...
WANE-TV
Science Sunday: Slime
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the weather starts to get cooler, Science Central could be the place to go for fun and learning. Executive director Martin Fisher stopped by WANE 15 to show off an experiment you can do at home. See it in the video above.
WANE-TV
Wells County police looking for owners of stolen goods
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners. The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Murder charge in summer shooting death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is now accused of a killing that apparently stemmed from a fight between people during an after-hours party on the southeast side that led to gunfire. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 29-year-old Isaac Dewayne Martin, Jr., with felony...
WANE-TV
House shot into multiple times, Ohio police ask for tips
HAVILAND, Ohio (WANE) The Paulding County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in figuring out who fired shots into a home Saturday evening. According to a release from the department, deputies were called to a home on Road 72 in Blue Creek Township just after 8 p.m.
WANE-TV
New steakhouse ‘sizzling soon’ to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne. Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”. Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat...
WANE-TV
3 Indiana teens found dead in car, police confirm issues with exhaust: ISP
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police suspect an issue with a car’s exhaust system may have contributed to the deaths of three teenagers in Kosciusko County. According to a release from Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a call reporting the teens had been found unresponsive in a car just after 3 p.m. Sunday.
