Manhattan, KS

Oklahoma State Ranked No. 18 in First College Football Playoff Poll of Season

After a stinker like Saturday, it’ll take some doing for the Cowboys to find themselves in College Football Playoff — but they’re at least somewhat in the discussion. Oklahoma State was listed at No. 18 in the first College Football Playoff ranking of the year, which released Tuesday evening. That put the Pokes third among Big 12 teams behind TCU (No. 7) and Kansas State (No. 13), both of which beat OSU in conference play already. Texas, ranked No. 24, is the only other Big 12 team to crack the initial rankings.
STILLWATER, OK
Top 50 Forward Eric Dailey to Visit Oklahoma State this Week

Mike Boynton might not be done with his 2023 class after all. Eric Dailey, a 6-foot-7 forward from IMG Academy in Florida, announced Tuesday his intentions on visiting Oklahoma State this week. A consensus four-star recruit, Dailey is ranked as highly as the No. 41 player in the 2023 class.
STILLWATER, OK
OSU Narrow Favorite against Kansas on Saturday

Oklahoma State is a favorite against Kansas on Saturday as it looks to shake off its 48-0 loss to Kansas State from the weekend, but, uh, in the theme of Halloween week, it’s scary just how close oddsmakers are projecting this one. OSU is just a 2-point favorite at...
STILLWATER, OK
Kick Time Announced for Oklahoma State’s Nov. 12 Game against Iowa State

Make it seven straight 2:30 p.m. kicks for the Pokes. The Big 12 on Monday released times for the Nov. 12 slate of games, revealing that the Cowboys would make another appearance in the 2:30 p.m. slot. All of Oklahoma State’s Big 12 games have been played in that window. The game will be on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.
AMES, IA
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
STILLWATER, OK
Why Not Exhibition Wrestling Matches?

Oklahoma State basketball plays Ouachita Baptist this Thursday, a Division-II program out of Arkansas with an enrollment of about 1,500 students, according to their website. OSU hosts events like this most years, including last season when they did something similar with UCO. That game had 8,638 people in attendance, and Oklahoma State won 76-68.
STILLWATER, OK
🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
NORMAN, OK
4 Shawnee County teams advance to second round of 2022 high school football playoffs

Four of the 10 high school football teams in Shawnee County are headed to the regional round of the 2022 postseason following wins on Friday night. Washburn Rural is headed to regionals for the second year in a row after a 36-0 shutout victory over Dodge City at home Friday night. The Junior Blues will face Garden City, the No. 3 seed in the 6A West bracket, on the road this week.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names

Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
OKLAHOMA STATE

