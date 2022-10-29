Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tropicana Field to be used at D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday. The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help...
Controversy surrounds pedestrian underpass construction on U.S. 19 in Pinellas County
There's controversy surrounding a multi-million dollar construction project along U.S. 19 in Pinellas County.
New Port Richey business in permit peril after wrong permits pulled
A New Port Richey business owner said they are getting the run around to re-open their business after a permitting fiasco.
Riverview couple fuming they now have to share street address with neighbor
Imagine suddenly - and without warning - having to share your street address with your neighbors. That's what Eric and Aaryn Michel are dealing with in the neighborhood near the Alifia River.
stpetecatalyst.com
State’s first woman-owned trust company holds grand opening
November 1, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Adelphi Trust, Florida’s first female-owned trust and wealth-management company, will hold its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The event takes place in the lobby of the City Center in downtown St. Petersburg at 5:30 p.m. The firm offers complete fiduciary services, and Co-founders Katie Pemble and Gentry Barnett Byrnes launched Adelphi to fill gaps in the financial services industry and “meet the needs of St. Petersburg’s rapidly growing and evolving community.”
Voters to decide future of Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue
The Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue Department is at risk of dissolving.
stpeterising.com
13-story boutique hotel with significant food and beverage focus revealed for the EDGE District
At the beginning of 2020, there were around five new hotels planned for downtown St. Pete. When COVID-19 hit, financing for new hotel construction dried up. Most of the proposed hotels were either reconfigured into apartments or scrapped altogether. Only two hotels found a way to move forward. Today, with...
Neighbors in Seminole Heights frustrated with storm debris collections
A month after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, people are still picking up the pieces from the storm. While Tampa was mostly spared, some people say their streets are still littered with debris.
fox13news.com
Doc Ford's employees in St. Pete helping fellow SWFL workers impacted by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Doc Ford's St. Petersburg Pier location is one of four across Florida, and it was the only one Hurricane Ian spared. Its employees are now helping the ones who weren’t so fortunate. The restaurant has 500 employees between all of its locations, and Ian put...
St. Pete weighs the future of historic Manhattan Casino building
The city hosted a community conversation Tuesday to gather ideas and focus on the future of the building.
businessobserverfl.com
Bill Edwards expresses opposition to Dalí Museum expansion proposal
The former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner, whose company manages the nearby Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, says the referendum question amounts to an attempted “land grab.”. Former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner Bill Edwards has never been shy when it comes to voicing his opinions, and on Monday he spoke out against a ballot question concerning the expansion of the Salvador Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg.
Expanding The Dalí is on the St. Pete ballot: Here are both sides of the argument
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When St. Petersburg voters head to the polls, the future of one of the city's most renowned establishments will be on the ballot. The Dalí Museum is planning a $55 million expansion and because the upgrades take place on city-owned waterfront property, voters have a say through a referendum on the November ballot.
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside Kforce’s new innovative hybrid HQ hub
While stepping inside Kforce’s new headquarters at the evolving Midtown Tampa campus, you will never see a traditional cubicle of employees working the typical 9-to-5 work schedule. Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC), one of the area’s largest tech employers that provides staffing solutions to companies, is one of the first...
Tampa police chief is lobbying city council to block a public vote on police oversight
This is the latest development in the ongoing saga of the mayor's resistance to more police transparency.
Family files lawsuit after new owner evicts them from rental home mid lease
A Hillsborough County tenant is fighting back after he and his son were thrown out of the Riverview home they rented and now are taking.
New Shipping Container-Turned-Drive-Thru, Little’s, Coming to St. Pete
Named for the iconic ‘Chicken Little’ children’s story, the restaurant will specialize in serving sliders, chicken tenders, fries, and shakes.
Bay News 9
Neighbors skeptical South St. Pete redevelopment project will bring grocery store to food desert
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Thursday evening, the St. Petersburg City Council approved rezoning the Coquina Key Plaza on 6th Street South to pave the way for a redevelopment project that may bring a grocery store to an area of the city considered a food desert. What You Need...
businessobserverfl.com
Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County
A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
1 dead after break-in, shooting in Pasco County: PSO
One woman died after she was shot at in her New Port Richey home during a break-in, Pasco County's Sheriff's Office (PSO) said.
stpetecatalyst.com
City to review plans for downtown tower
Local developer Echelon Real Estate Services is planning to build a new $96 million, 33-story tower on 3rd Street. On Nov. 3, the St. Petersburg City Council, meeting as the CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency), will review the proposed plan for the tower that will have 368 apartment units, 15,525 square feet of commercial space and a 323-space parking garage at 235 3rd St. South.
Comments / 2