Saint Petersburg, FL

State’s first woman-owned trust company holds grand opening

November 1, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Adelphi Trust, Florida’s first female-owned trust and wealth-management company, will hold its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The event takes place in the lobby of the City Center in downtown St. Petersburg at 5:30 p.m. The firm offers complete fiduciary services, and Co-founders Katie Pemble and Gentry Barnett Byrnes launched Adelphi to fill gaps in the financial services industry and “meet the needs of St. Petersburg’s rapidly growing and evolving community.”
Bill Edwards expresses opposition to Dalí Museum expansion proposal

The former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner, whose company manages the nearby Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, says the referendum question amounts to an attempted “land grab.”. Former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner Bill Edwards has never been shy when it comes to voicing his opinions, and on Monday he spoke out against a ballot question concerning the expansion of the Salvador Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg.
Inside Kforce’s new innovative hybrid HQ hub

While stepping inside Kforce’s new headquarters at the evolving Midtown Tampa campus, you will never see a traditional cubicle of employees working the typical 9-to-5 work schedule. Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC), one of the area’s largest tech employers that provides staffing solutions to companies, is one of the first...
Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County

A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
City to review plans for downtown tower

Local developer Echelon Real Estate Services is planning to build a new $96 million, 33-story tower on 3rd Street. On Nov. 3, the St. Petersburg City Council, meeting as the CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency), will review the proposed plan for the tower that will have 368 apartment units, 15,525 square feet of commercial space and a 323-space parking garage at 235 3rd St. South.
