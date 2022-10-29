Fred Defends Manchester United Teammate Antony's Showboating

Manchester United star Fred has defended his teammate Antony, who received criticism recently for his showboating in the Europa League.

Manchester United signed Antony in the summer transfer window from AFC Ajax and despite the reported fee of £85.5million, he has impressed in general so far.

As things stand, he has 11 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals in the process and impressing with his work rate in games.

The star started the team's most recent game against FC Sheriff in the Europa League and received some heavy criticism, though. In the first half, he did a piece of skill that was seen by many as needless showboating and then followed up by misplacing a pass out for an opposition goal kick.

Compatriot and teammate Fred defended him when speaking to ESPN (Quotes via United Report ):

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

“It’s very annoying that they want to say that (That Antony's skill was wrong). I think it starts with us being Brazilians. Brazilians have quality in their blood. It’s always been that way since Pele, to have quality, to dribble, to score, to dance, to smile.

"I think people have to understand this aspect that we have. It wasn’t offensive to anyone what he did. Of course, if it’s offensive, we’ll come to him in the dressing room and talk. But it was not offensive to anyone. It’s his game. I think he has to keep doing it.

He finished: "Dribbling, doing what he (Antony) likes to do because he has the quality for it, so he has to keep doing it. Casemiro and I don’t have the quality for that, so we can’t do it."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon