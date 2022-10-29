Read full article on original website
The strange custom of Mischief Night in New Jersey
The night before Halloween was always known by most New Jersey residents as "Mischief Night." We talked about how it seems like this generation of young people is not interested in or aware of the prank-filled night. No one who called in reported any kind of the usual pranks. Most...
Lost Amusement Parks of New Jersey
Nowadays, the words amusement park automatically brings to mind thoughts of Six Flags Great Adventure but a century ago, New Jersey was actually home to dozens of different amusement parks that drew thousands of visitors and entertained tourists. It is fascinating to think that what can once be iconic can easily fade to nothing. These are the lost amusement parks of New Jersey–are you old enough to remember any of these?
NJ weather: How high will temperatures soar by this weekend?
Normal high temperatures for early November range from 59 to 62 degrees across New Jersey. (Those numbers represent a smoothed 30-year average.) But we're talking about thermometers running at least 5 to 10 degrees above that mark. Each of the next seven days has a shot at hitting 70+ degrees somewhere in New Jersey. Wow, not very November-ish.
Survey ranks New Jersey a top 10 state for wedding industry
The COVID pandemic did a number on weddings across the country but that number has grown bigger and better for 2022. An unprecedented 2.5 million weddings are set to take place this year, which is a boom not seen since 1984. Great news if you're in the wedding business. The...
7-Eleven is selling and closing some New Jersey stores
7-Eleven announced this week that they would be selling some stores and closing others. Eighteen of the stores slated to be sold are in New Jersey. Both 7-Eleven and Speedway stores (7-Eleven acquired Speedway in 2021) are being sold. The 18 that will be sold are:. Speedway, 1215 Saint Georges...
2 Powerball tickets worth $150K, 9 worth $50K sold in N.J. Here’s where.
While no Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers in last night’s huge lottery drawing with a $999.3 million jackpot, 11 tickets sold in New Jersey hit for the third-prize amounts of either $150,000 or $50,000. The next Powerball drawing on Wednesday will offer an estimated jackpot of $1.2...
7 Local Spots Make List of 50 Greatest Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants in New Jersey
A "hole-in-the-wall" is often used as a term of endearment when it comes to restaurants and bars. It's a place that generally puts more money into its food and drink products than it does on its appearances and has the locals coming out time and time again. NJ.com writer Peter...
Win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot in NJ? No one has to know anymore
As the Powerball jackpot grows to an annuity value of $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing New Jersey law allows you to not tell a soul if you win. There has been no jackpot winner since Aug. 3 when a Pennsylvania player matched the five white balls and the power ball. There have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row since then without a grand prize winner.
New Jersey man creates massive ‘Stranger Things’ display in Fair Lawn
FAIR LAWN, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey man created a massive ‘Stranger Things’ display on the front lawn of his Fair Lawn home. Inspired by the popular Netflix hit, the house is now attracting dozens of visitors, just in time for Halloween. This is the third year that Dave Carota is transforming his home into […]
Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area
It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
Popular Convenience Chain Closing 18 New Jersey Locations
Of all New Jersey businesses that would be announcing closures, this is the last one I'd expect. They have 402 store locations scattered across the Garden State and over 9,500 stores throughout the country. Plus, they have some of the best taquitos I have ever had. Shockingly enough, it is...
Only One City In New Jersey Has This Law, It Should Be Statewide
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
‘Ghosting’ in NJ — it’s not just in the workplace anymore
With the labor shortage continuing in New Jersey, ghosting has become more and more commonplace at companies across the Garden State. But this kind of behavior, where you accept a job offer but then never show up for your first day at work and never communicate your change of plans, is also on the rise in personal relationships.
The role of New Jersey librarians expands to provide more community help
The role of libraries and librarians has grown over the years in New Jersey, becoming a jack-of-all-trades. Libraries have been serving more as community centers where they help connect people with each other and with information, said Jessica Trujillo, president of The New Jersey Library Association. How have New Jersey...
This NJ business can solve our plastic bag problem (Opinion)
Got a call on the show this morning from Nancy who owns with her husband Ramy, ANS Plastics in New Brunswick. It was among my favorite calls. I was happy Nancy stayed on hold through the long commercial and news break to speak with me. The company has been hurt...
A water-skiing dog and other celebrity pets call this N.J. cemetery home
Tucked away in a 2-acre plot of land, surrounded by houses just off a well-traveled Jersey Shore road, are thousands of names inscribed in granite, marble, concrete. Bumsie Giberson. Velvet Bonow. Zero Bankhead. Toodles Majane. Pretzel Berges. Picolo Venuti. Stinker Casey. Pooh Cat Cuneo.
NJ is one of the safest states — thanks to cops, study says
Personal finance website WalletHub released its “2022’s Safest States in America,” comparing all 50 states across 53 key metrics grouped into five safety categories, including personal and residential, financial, road, and workplace, as well as emergency preparedness. In the tri-state area, New Jersey is the safest state...
Thrillist
This Upstate New York Town Is the Best Place to Buy a Lake House in the U.S.
After months where the New York housing market went haywire, prices seem to be cooling off—at least in some neighborhoods. If you're looking to make a valuable investment in New York, though, the city isn't the only option; you might want to look into quaint upstate towns for some really good deals.
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
