New Jersey State

New Jersey 101.5

The strange custom of Mischief Night in New Jersey

The night before Halloween was always known by most New Jersey residents as "Mischief Night." We talked about how it seems like this generation of young people is not interested in or aware of the prank-filled night. No one who called in reported any kind of the usual pranks. Most...
Travel Maven

Lost Amusement Parks of New Jersey

Nowadays, the words amusement park automatically brings to mind thoughts of Six Flags Great Adventure but a century ago, New Jersey was actually home to dozens of different amusement parks that drew thousands of visitors and entertained tourists. It is fascinating to think that what can once be iconic can easily fade to nothing. These are the lost amusement parks of New Jersey–are you old enough to remember any of these?
New Jersey 101.5

NJ weather: How high will temperatures soar by this weekend?

Normal high temperatures for early November range from 59 to 62 degrees across New Jersey. (Those numbers represent a smoothed 30-year average.) But we're talking about thermometers running at least 5 to 10 degrees above that mark. Each of the next seven days has a shot at hitting 70+ degrees somewhere in New Jersey. Wow, not very November-ish.
Beach Radio

Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area

It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
New Jersey 101.5

‘Ghosting’ in NJ — it’s not just in the workplace anymore

With the labor shortage continuing in New Jersey, ghosting has become more and more commonplace at companies across the Garden State. But this kind of behavior, where you accept a job offer but then never show up for your first day at work and never communicate your change of plans, is also on the rise in personal relationships.
New Jersey 101.5

One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ

One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

