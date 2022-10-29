Several water line breaks closed down roads and businesses in Mahoning County Tuesday morning. One of them in Struthers and another six in Lowellville. "The water was gushing out into the street and because of the multiple water breaks in the area they weren't able to get to it quite quickly. So they shut the water off to stop it from gushing," said Struthers Safety Service Director, Bob Benson.

STRUTHERS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO