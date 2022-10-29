Read full article on original website
Water line breaks close roads in Lowellville, Struthers
Several water line breaks closed down roads and businesses in Mahoning County Tuesday morning. One of them in Struthers and another six in Lowellville. "The water was gushing out into the street and because of the multiple water breaks in the area they weren't able to get to it quite quickly. So they shut the water off to stop it from gushing," said Struthers Safety Service Director, Bob Benson.
Hermitage car dealership helping with local food drive
The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County kicked off its annual "Truck-Full of Hope Food Drive."
Big project worries business owners in Mahoning County
A big sewer project has started along Western Reserve Road.
Mercer Co. food pantry, Chevy dealer hosting food drive
You can bring a bag filled with non-perishable, non-glass items to the Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage on East State Street.
JobsNOW: Local sand molding company taking part in hiring event
Humtown Products makes sand molds and cores for metal parts to be used in trains, boats and cars.
Tickets for event supporting Rescue Mission on sale now
Tickets for the Youngstown State Department of Art Ceramics Program's Empty Bowls YSU event go on sale today. Money from every ticket bought for the event goes directly to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. At the event, guests will receive a bowl of soup with artisan bread by...
Columbiana County hosting hiring event
Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley and Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and others will be hosting a hiring event in Columbiana County November 2. The hiring event looks to connect Columbiana County residents with local employers who have open positions. Employers in manufacturing, technology and healthcare industries with current job openings...
Vaccine clinic in Trumbull County
It's from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their office on Chestnut Avenue Northeast in Warren.
Columbiana County town getting $451K for sewer improvement
The Village of New Waterford is getting a low-interest state loan to help with the cost of a sewer upgrade.
Multi-million dollar assisted living facility coming to Columbiana
Plans for a new assisted living facility in Columbiana are moving forward. The new $9 million facility will have 79 units and will have 60 full-time employees, as well as a 25 unit memory care center. Approvals and drawings for the project began last spring and have been continuing throughout...
Phase Two work to begin on Hike & Bike Trail in Mill Creek Park
Work is scheduled to get under way Tuesday on Phase Two of the East Park Hike & Bike Trail in Mill Creek Park. Crews will be clearing land, excavating, and pavement work along a new trail parallel to East Park Drive just north of Canfield Road. The project is a...
Years Ago | November 1st
Vindicator file photo / November 1, 1959 | Members of Girl Scout Troop 21 helped landscape the grounds at the Youngstown Society for the Blind and Disabled on Glenwood Avenue 63 years ago. Scouts and blind youths planting tulips were, from left, Marilyn Reapsummer, Janice Myers, Linda Osborne, Judy Myers, Jane Cushman, and Frank Hizel.
Boardman Fire truck, car collide on Market Street
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a car and a Boardman Township fire truck. The collision occurred at around 7 a.m. Monday along Market Street near Forest Lake Drive. Troopers say no one was seriously injured. Fire Chief Mark Pitzer tells 21 News that the car...
X-Rated Halloween display in Ohio neighborhood
A homeowner located in front of Willoughby Middle School posed several skeletons in the front yard performing sex acts.
Macy's broken into, attempted break in at JCPenney at Eastwood Mall Saturday Night
Niles Police tell 21 News the Macy's in the Eastwood Mall has been broken into Saturday night. Police Captain, John Marshall tells us the store was broken into Saturday night. Cafaro Corporate Communications Director, Joe Bell tells 21 News there were two alarm drops with the first one occurring shortly before midnight and the second occurring just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
JCPenney in Southern Park Mall broken into, money stolen from cash registers
Boardman Police were at the Southern Park mall just before midnight Saturday night investigating a break in at JCPenney. According to Boardman Police, the alarm dropped shortly after 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Police sources say the suspects smashed through the glass doors to gain entry to the store. From there,...
Portions of North Palmyra Road to close between November 3, 4
Portions of North Palmyra Road in Ellsworth Township are scheduled to close between Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4. North Palmyra Road will be closed between Herbert Road and South Turner Road during this time for necessary culvert replacements. The detour route will be Herbert Road to South Turner...
Western Reserve Road road restrictions begin Monday
Drivers should expect some serious traffic changes as Mahoning County begins work on the Western Reserve Road sewer project, which is the next phase before the widening of the road starts. County Engineer Pat Ginetti says the work, scheduled to begin on Monday, October31, will lead to some closures along...
Youngstown mom fed up with school bus tardiness
Candace Connelly lives near the busy intersection of Jacobs Road and Oak Street Extension.
