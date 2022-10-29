ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Water line breaks close roads in Lowellville, Struthers

Several water line breaks closed down roads and businesses in Mahoning County Tuesday morning. One of them in Struthers and another six in Lowellville. "The water was gushing out into the street and because of the multiple water breaks in the area they weren't able to get to it quite quickly. So they shut the water off to stop it from gushing," said Struthers Safety Service Director, Bob Benson.
STRUTHERS, OH
Tickets for event supporting Rescue Mission on sale now

Tickets for the Youngstown State Department of Art Ceramics Program's Empty Bowls YSU event go on sale today. Money from every ticket bought for the event goes directly to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. At the event, guests will receive a bowl of soup with artisan bread by...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Columbiana County hosting hiring event

Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley and Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and others will be hosting a hiring event in Columbiana County November 2. The hiring event looks to connect Columbiana County residents with local employers who have open positions. Employers in manufacturing, technology and healthcare industries with current job openings...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Multi-million dollar assisted living facility coming to Columbiana

Plans for a new assisted living facility in Columbiana are moving forward. The new $9 million facility will have 79 units and will have 60 full-time employees, as well as a 25 unit memory care center. Approvals and drawings for the project began last spring and have been continuing throughout...
COLUMBIANA, OH
Years Ago | November 1st

Vindicator file photo / November 1, 1959 | Members of Girl Scout Troop 21 helped landscape the grounds at the Youngstown Society for the Blind and Disabled on Glenwood Avenue 63 years ago. Scouts and blind youths planting tulips were, from left, Marilyn Reapsummer, Janice Myers, Linda Osborne, Judy Myers, Jane Cushman, and Frank Hizel.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Boardman Fire truck, car collide on Market Street

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a car and a Boardman Township fire truck. The collision occurred at around 7 a.m. Monday along Market Street near Forest Lake Drive. Troopers say no one was seriously injured. Fire Chief Mark Pitzer tells 21 News that the car...
BOARDMAN, OH
Macy's broken into, attempted break in at JCPenney at Eastwood Mall Saturday Night

Niles Police tell 21 News the Macy's in the Eastwood Mall has been broken into Saturday night. Police Captain, John Marshall tells us the store was broken into Saturday night. Cafaro Corporate Communications Director, Joe Bell tells 21 News there were two alarm drops with the first one occurring shortly before midnight and the second occurring just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
NILES, OH
Portions of North Palmyra Road to close between November 3, 4

Portions of North Palmyra Road in Ellsworth Township are scheduled to close between Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4. North Palmyra Road will be closed between Herbert Road and South Turner Road during this time for necessary culvert replacements. The detour route will be Herbert Road to South Turner...
ELLSWORTH, OH
Western Reserve Road road restrictions begin Monday

Drivers should expect some serious traffic changes as Mahoning County begins work on the Western Reserve Road sewer project, which is the next phase before the widening of the road starts. County Engineer Pat Ginetti says the work, scheduled to begin on Monday, October31, will lead to some closures along...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

