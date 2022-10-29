Read full article on original website
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
CNBC
These are the 10 best colleges in the U.S.—and there isn't one public school on the list
The U.S. News released its annual ranking of the best national universities. The list has a mix of schools — including public and private — that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs. It also offers details about the cost of tuition and fees for the...
CNBC
These are the top 10 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that offer students the best value
The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the colleges and universities that offer students the best value. This year's list weighs each school's ranking on the overall U.S. News best colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
Where America’s 25 Richest Billionaires Went to College
Is going to a prestigious university the key to getting rich? All 25 of the richest Americans attended at least some college, and most graduated. To determine where America’s richest people went to college, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed net worth statistics from Forbes‘ real time billionaire’s ranking, a snapshot of wealth in October 2022. Alma […]
America's Top Universities
Choosing a university can be daunting, especially when looking at the top schools in the United States. Winter scene at Yale University, New Haven, CT.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Mariachi program gives students a chance to learn music, perform and earn college credit
Daniel Herrera first started playing mariachi music at the age of ten on an $80 violin from a pawn shop. He had begged his dad to buy it for him after seeing a youth mariachi group perform in the San Fernando Valley. “I was just kind of mesmerized,” he said....
The College-Admissions Merit Myth
Tomorrow, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases that could end America’s experiment with affirmative action in higher education. The challenges to the admissions programs at Harvard and at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill—both brought by Students for Fair Admissions, a coalition of unnamed students assembled by the conservative legal strategist Edward Blum—argue that the institutions discriminate against Asian American students, and that eliminating the use of race in admissions would fix the problem.
bestcolleges.com
Resource Guide for Black and African American Students in STEM
Black professionals and recent graduates make up only 9% of the STEM workforce. In 2018, only 7% of STEM bachelor's degree earners were Black or African American. Also, Black college students report facing challenges while pursuing STEM degrees. Learn about resources, services, and colleges working to address the diversity gap.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Meyerside Chats: Evan Meyer & Pete Peterson, Dean of Public Policy, Pepperdine University
Evan Meyer welcomes Pete Peterson, the Dean of Public Policy at Pepperdine University on this episode of Meyerside Chats. Evan Meyer welcomes Pete Peterson, the Dean of Public Policy at Pepperdine University on this episode of Meyerside Chats. Pete Peterson is a leading national speaker and writer on issues related...
Edward Blum on His Long Quest to End Race-Conscious College Admissions
On Oct. 31, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear two cases that could fundamentally reshape higher education across America. In both, the same man is pushing to end race-conscious admission policies—a goal he’s been working for years to achieve. The lawsuits, which challenge the legality of admissions policies...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Locals rally to raise $184K for schools
A week of making phone calls, sending texts and wearing money leis paid off for Santa Monica public school parents, teachers, staff and students who managed to help raise $184,855.05, plus an additional $50,000 in matching gifts, through the Santa Monica Education Foundation’s recent Pledge Week fundraiser. The money...
Free SAT Boot Camp & Tutoring Platform Is Getting Noticed by States, Colleges
The latest effort from Khan Academy founder Sal Khan places a focus on tutoring. Free tutoring. Twelve states have taken notice, as have high schools and universities that increasingly see volunteering for Schoolhouse.world as a desirable credential in their applicants. Launched in 2020, the platform offers high schoolers free Zoom-based tutoring in math, as well […]
