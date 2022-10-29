ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Fox News

University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony

A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
24/7 Wall St.

Where America’s 25 Richest Billionaires Went to College

Is going to a prestigious university the key to getting rich? All 25 of the richest Americans attended at least some college, and most graduated. To determine where America’s richest people went to college, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed net worth statistics from Forbes‘ real time billionaire’s ranking, a snapshot of wealth in October 2022. Alma […]
FLORIDA STATE
Terry Mansfield

America's Top Universities

Choosing a university can be daunting, especially when looking at the top schools in the United States. Winter scene at Yale University, New Haven, CT.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
The Atlantic

The College-Admissions Merit Myth

Tomorrow, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases that could end America’s experiment with affirmative action in higher education. The challenges to the admissions programs at Harvard and at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill—both brought by Students for Fair Admissions, a coalition of unnamed students assembled by the conservative legal strategist Edward Blum—argue that the institutions discriminate against Asian American students, and that eliminating the use of race in admissions would fix the problem.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
bestcolleges.com

Resource Guide for Black and African American Students in STEM

Black professionals and recent graduates make up only 9% of the STEM workforce. In 2018, only 7% of STEM bachelor's degree earners were Black or African American. Also, Black college students report facing challenges while pursuing STEM degrees. Learn about resources, services, and colleges working to address the diversity gap.
TIME

Edward Blum on His Long Quest to End Race-Conscious College Admissions

On Oct. 31, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear two cases that could fundamentally reshape higher education across America. In both, the same man is pushing to end race-conscious admission policies—a goal he’s been working for years to achieve. The lawsuits, which challenge the legality of admissions policies...
Santa Monica Daily Press

Locals rally to raise $184K for schools

A week of making phone calls, sending texts and wearing money leis paid off for Santa Monica public school parents, teachers, staff and students who managed to help raise $184,855.05, plus an additional $50,000 in matching gifts, through the Santa Monica Education Foundation’s recent Pledge Week fundraiser. The money...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The 74

Free SAT Boot Camp & Tutoring Platform Is Getting Noticed by States, Colleges

The latest effort from Khan Academy founder Sal Khan places a focus on tutoring. Free tutoring.  Twelve states have taken notice, as have high schools and universities that increasingly see volunteering for Schoolhouse.world as a desirable credential in their applicants. Launched in 2020, the platform offers high schoolers free Zoom-based tutoring in math, as well […]
VIRGINIA STATE

