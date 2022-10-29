ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bjpenndotcom

Conspiracy alert! Viral TikTok suggests Anderson Silva took a dive against Jake Paul

Jake Paul did the unthinkable on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The YouTuber turned boxer beat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision, even knocking down the middleweight GOAT in the 8th round to seal the deal. It was another bitter pill Paul forced MMA fans to swallow. And it seems like some are refusing to accept that Jake beat Anderson fair and square.
GLENDALE, AZ
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
MMA Fighting

Georges St-Pierre ‘extremely impressed by Jake Paul’s performance’ in win over Anderson Silva

Count Georges St-Pierre among the many wowed by Jake Paul’s latest performance inside the ring. Paul defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva by unanimous decision on Saturday, improving to 6-0 and scoring the biggest win of his pro boxing career. “GSP” — a former UFC champion at both welterweight and middleweight — was working the analyst desk for the Showtime boxing pay-per-view at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and he had nothing but positive things to say about Paul’s victory.
GLENDALE, AZ
worldboxingnews.net

Anthony Dirrell prophesized Caleb Plant knockout in Twitter bio

Anthony Dirrell made a startling choice for his Twitter bio that mimicked a knockout the former world champion suffered against Caleb Plant. “The Dog” gave his fourth-round uppercut KO win over Marcos Hernandez pride of place at the top of his social media. In a shocking twist, the move...
MMA Fighting

UFC reveals full UFC 281 lineup, including two title fights

The UFC’s return to New York is set with 14 total bouts – and two world title fights. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 63 broadcast, the promotion revealed the full lineup for UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line against two-time kickboxing foe Alex Pereira, who holds two previous victories over Adesanya.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya UFC 281: all bets are off!

So, for the first time since I became an MMA fan, I watched Kamaru Usman lose. And I didn’t just see him lose. I saw him get knocked out cold. I was in disbelief. I stood there watching my television and wondering if it was just a dream. It was real. All my predictions (bullish as they always are) were thrown out of the window. Yes Kamaru dominated the fight. Yes kamaru had moments where he looked like he was breaking Leon. But like Kamaru Usman admitted after the defeat, Leon didn’t break. And it cost him the title and the p4p number 1 spot.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.

As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
MMA Fighting

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 63

While Arnold Allen picked up the biggest win of his career over Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 63, the way he did it likely wasn’t enough to get featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski excited enough to forego his path towards a massive fight with Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. So what does the UFC do now to keep the 145-pound division moving forward?
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...

