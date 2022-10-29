Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Monica Daily Press
Locals rally to raise $184K for schools
A week of making phone calls, sending texts and wearing money leis paid off for Santa Monica public school parents, teachers, staff and students who managed to help raise $184,855.05, plus an additional $50,000 in matching gifts, through the Santa Monica Education Foundation’s recent Pledge Week fundraiser. The money...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Elks
Elks: The Santa Monica Elks 906 started Red Ribbon Week for drug awareness with a special event for the community. SMPD Officer Hassan visited with Jack her bomb/gun detection dog, Deputy Sheriff Dana Camarillo (Ret) spoke about the dangers of illicit drug use, California Hawaii Elks Association Drug Awareness Chairman John McEntire Jr. Girl Scouts from Troop 16135 prepared displays on drugs vs candy, drugs and mental health and the very popular “drunk goggles.”
Santa Monica Daily Press
Reefer Madness
The claim that opposing the recreational sale of marijuana in Santa Monica (measure HMP) is “reefer madness” is unworthy of the SMDP. The widely reported murders and environmental devastation, (www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-09-08/reality-of-legal-weed-in-california-illegal-grows-deaths) and the terrible toll on our children ( http://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/23/well/mind/teens-thc-cannabis.html ), are not some fevered dream – they were created by the way pot was legalized.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Meyerside Chats: Evan Meyer & Pete Peterson, Dean of Public Policy, Pepperdine University
Evan Meyer welcomes Pete Peterson, the Dean of Public Policy at Pepperdine University on this episode of Meyerside Chats. Evan Meyer welcomes Pete Peterson, the Dean of Public Policy at Pepperdine University on this episode of Meyerside Chats. Pete Peterson is a leading national speaker and writer on issues related...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu’s ocean proximity may sink any ‘builders remedy’ projects
In the past two weeks, Santa Monica politics have been upended with the revelation that developers have secured rights to build nearly 5,000 new housing units in medium- and high-density projects spread throughout the city, superseding local zoning rules. Last week, Beverly Hills received a similar application to build a...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Big Blue Bus ridership is up, but still down 50% compared to pre-pandemic numbers
Santa Monica’s regional transportation system, Big Blue Bus (BBB), is still struggling to bounce back from COVID-19, with annual ridership in fiscal year 2021-22 (July 2021 through June 2022) at 6,312,168. That 6.3 million number is a substantial increase over the previous fiscal year 2020-21 ridership of 5 million passengers, but way down compared to the last substantially pre-pandemic period, fiscal year 2019-20, when 12.5 million riders were recorded.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Lions Roar
The Santa Monica-Pacific Palisades Lions are celebrating the success of their first Godfather of All Spaghetti Dinners. The evening was filled with laughter, good food and fun, with guests lingering well after the event. It was a great launch of our new yearly fundraising event and way to celebrate being face-to-face again.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Fairview Branch Library reopens via self service and enhanced hours at all Library locations
The Fairview Branch reopens on November 1, 2022, via Open+ a comprehensive self-service model providing controlled access to the library. Community members who are pre-approved will be able to access the branch with a swipe of their Santa Monica Public Library card on Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Self-Service Hours allow users to pick up items on reserve, use the library space, access materials and resources, and use a computer.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica Pier unveils 100-year-old merry go-round horses artistically decorated for Dia de los Muertos
It has long been rumored that the 106-year-old national landmark Looff Hippodrome (aka Merry Go-Round Building) on the Santa Monica Pier has been visited by spirits. While that may or may not actually be true, there are guaranteed to be spirits circling among the building’s carousel horses on November 1st and 2nd during the Pier’s two-day celebration of Dia de los Muertos.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Mariachi program gives students a chance to learn music, perform and earn college credit
Daniel Herrera first started playing mariachi music at the age of ten on an $80 violin from a pawn shop. He had begged his dad to buy it for him after seeing a youth mariachi group perform in the San Fernando Valley. “I was just kind of mesmerized,” he said....
Santa Monica Daily Press
Pet of the Week: Indy
Hi I’m Indy! A 2-year-old female Beagle Mix, ID#A063686. You know how there’s those dogs you meet that seem to have that certain kinda something that just screams “pet me now?” Shamelessly, I’m a no-nonsense diva. Barring my invitation to approach me, assume that there is no fast friend to be made here! But! Those that can mind their manners, respect my space, and patiently earn my trust, can anticipate my transformation from diva to delightful. From my gleeful jumps on you (I could use some pointers in obedience with a concentration in the “off” cue), the ridiculously adorable way I wiggle and jiggle my hips, to zooming around in an overflowing excitement to see you, I am bound to leap straight into your heart. Leaving no pup behind, I accommodate an open-door policy for my kin. Anytime spent loving, walking, romping, chasing, and jumping up, down, and all around with them is a never-ending day at Disneyland! Needless to say, if you manage your expectations when you meet me, and you give me plenty of happy hours with dogs, I just might be your next best friend. The Santa Monica Animal Shelter is located at 1640 9th Street in Santa Monica. Walk-in adoptions are accommodated, but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling (310) 458-8595, Tuesday through Saturday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. For a full list of their adoptables, and more information about the shelter and animal control, visit santamonica.gov, and search Animal Services.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Two homeless men arrested for shooting at 7-11
On October 29, 2022, at 9:35 p.m., Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the 7-11 located at 1865 Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica. Upon arrival, officers found the glass from one of the front doors shattered along with one of the windows next to the front door also shattered. Officers met with the two on-duty employees and several witnesses none of whom were injured during the incident.
