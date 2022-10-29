Hi I’m Indy! A 2-year-old female Beagle Mix, ID#A063686. You know how there’s those dogs you meet that seem to have that certain kinda something that just screams “pet me now?” Shamelessly, I’m a no-nonsense diva. Barring my invitation to approach me, assume that there is no fast friend to be made here! But! Those that can mind their manners, respect my space, and patiently earn my trust, can anticipate my transformation from diva to delightful. From my gleeful jumps on you (I could use some pointers in obedience with a concentration in the “off” cue), the ridiculously adorable way I wiggle and jiggle my hips, to zooming around in an overflowing excitement to see you, I am bound to leap straight into your heart. Leaving no pup behind, I accommodate an open-door policy for my kin. Anytime spent loving, walking, romping, chasing, and jumping up, down, and all around with them is a never-ending day at Disneyland! Needless to say, if you manage your expectations when you meet me, and you give me plenty of happy hours with dogs, I just might be your next best friend. The Santa Monica Animal Shelter is located at 1640 9th Street in Santa Monica. Walk-in adoptions are accommodated, but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling (310) 458-8595, Tuesday through Saturday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. For a full list of their adoptables, and more information about the shelter and animal control, visit santamonica.gov, and search Animal Services.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO