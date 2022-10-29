ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

luxury-houses.net

This $4.995M Incredible Home in Raleigh, NC Proves the Truth “Coming Home Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things”

The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home located in a prime location in the heart of Raleigh now available for sale. This home located at 2301 White Oak Rd, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 11,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Amanda Williams (919-270-7680) – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices YSU for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

'Today is a good day': Raleigh restaurant owner Ashley Christensen shares highs, lows in struggle with alcoholism

RALEIGH, N.C. — "Today is a good day," reads an Instagram post from Raleigh-based restaurant owner Ashley Christensen. The image? A sobriety chip. In the post Christensen goes on to say she has reset her journey to sobriety and as of Sunday was eight days into the new journey. Christensen said this has been something she has been working at since February with "nice long stretches of success, and also completely crushing moments of failure."
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Friends remember two women killed in Durham crash

Friends are remembering Cornisha Shaw and Courtney Simms, who died after a crash last week in Durham. Friends are remembering Cornisha Shaw and Courtney Simms, who died after a crash last week in Durham. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Beck, Morra Set for ITA National Fall Championship

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Duke women's tennis duo of Chloe Beck and Cameron Morra are set to open action in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Fall Championship, which will be contested at the Barnes Tennis Center Nov. 2-6 in San Diego, Calif. A product of Watkinsville, Ga.,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
cbs17

A Raleigh mother’s life after abortion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It took more than a decade and half for Mary Lucas to feel comfortable enough to talk about a choice that was made just as she turned sixteen years old. “I found this was my time to start speaking up and speaking out about the...
RALEIGH, NC
goduke.com

Rader Earns National Player of the Week Accolades

DURHAM – Coming off helping lead Duke women's soccer into the semifinals of the ACC Championship, freshman Kat Rader has been tabbed the National Player of the Week by TopDrawerSoccer, along with being named to the College Soccer News Team of the Week. Rader, a native of Stuart, Fla.,...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Close Action at the Landfall Tradition

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Duke women's golf team closed its fall campaign on Sunday at the Landfall Tradition with the junior tandem of Phoebe Brinker and Anne Chen collecting even or under par scores on Sunday at the 6,150-yard, par-72 Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington, N.C. How It...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Three Blue Devils Travel to ITA National Fall Championships

DURHAM – Michael Heller, Garrett Johns, and Andrew Zhang of Duke men's tennis will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships which is set to begin Wednesday at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. Johns, who is participating in the singles competition and...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Will all five 2023 Duke commits sign early?

The 2023 Duke basketball haul consists of five verbal commits and remains No. 1 in the country with a rating just a fraction of a point higher than Kentucky on the 247Sports Team Rankings. RELATED: Kentucky threatening Duke's top 2023 ranking But with the early signing period (Nov. 9-16) beginning ...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Frias Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week

DURHAM – Duke freshman Dalia Frias has been named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following her stellar performance at the ACC Cross Country Championships this past weekend. Frias kept her outstanding rookie season going as she posted the fastest time of all ACC true women's freshman for...
DURHAM, NC

