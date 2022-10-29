Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
How Duke DT Ja’Mion Franklin saved father’s life and is now supporting sick mother
“He will always be my hero for saving my life,” the Duke defensive tackle’s father said. Ja’Mion Franklin donated stem cells that helped push his dad’s acute myeloid leukemia into remission. His mom is now battling breast cancer.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.995M Incredible Home in Raleigh, NC Proves the Truth “Coming Home Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things”
The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home located in a prime location in the heart of Raleigh now available for sale. This home located at 2301 White Oak Rd, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 11,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Amanda Williams (919-270-7680) – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices YSU for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
WRAL
'Today is a good day': Raleigh restaurant owner Ashley Christensen shares highs, lows in struggle with alcoholism
RALEIGH, N.C. — "Today is a good day," reads an Instagram post from Raleigh-based restaurant owner Ashley Christensen. The image? A sobriety chip. In the post Christensen goes on to say she has reset her journey to sobriety and as of Sunday was eight days into the new journey. Christensen said this has been something she has been working at since February with "nice long stretches of success, and also completely crushing moments of failure."
WRAL
Friends remember two women killed in Durham crash
Friends are remembering Cornisha Shaw and Courtney Simms, who died after a crash last week in Durham. Friends are remembering Cornisha Shaw and Courtney Simms, who died after a crash last week in Durham. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
goduke.com
Beck, Morra Set for ITA National Fall Championship
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Duke women's tennis duo of Chloe Beck and Cameron Morra are set to open action in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Fall Championship, which will be contested at the Barnes Tennis Center Nov. 2-6 in San Diego, Calif. A product of Watkinsville, Ga.,...
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
cbs17
A Raleigh mother’s life after abortion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It took more than a decade and half for Mary Lucas to feel comfortable enough to talk about a choice that was made just as she turned sixteen years old. “I found this was my time to start speaking up and speaking out about the...
cbs17
Hillside High alumni, community working to chronicle school’s history through timeline project
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The conversation to commemorate Hillside High School’s 100-year existence started a couple of years ago. “I think when people come and understand the history of the school, they’ll have a better appreciation for what it is in the community,” said Dr. William Logan.
goduke.com
Rader Earns National Player of the Week Accolades
DURHAM – Coming off helping lead Duke women's soccer into the semifinals of the ACC Championship, freshman Kat Rader has been tabbed the National Player of the Week by TopDrawerSoccer, along with being named to the College Soccer News Team of the Week. Rader, a native of Stuart, Fla.,...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Close Action at the Landfall Tradition
WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Duke women's golf team closed its fall campaign on Sunday at the Landfall Tradition with the junior tandem of Phoebe Brinker and Anne Chen collecting even or under par scores on Sunday at the 6,150-yard, par-72 Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington, N.C. How It...
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
Raleigh mass shooting survivor reunited with beloved dog, able to speak and walk again
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the victims from the mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood of Raleigh has taken another step closer to recovery. Lynn Gardner has been in the hospital since the shooting almost three weeks ago. She spent her 60th birthday in the intensive care unit. On...
goduke.com
Three Blue Devils Travel to ITA National Fall Championships
DURHAM – Michael Heller, Garrett Johns, and Andrew Zhang of Duke men's tennis will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships which is set to begin Wednesday at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. Johns, who is participating in the singles competition and...
An Alamance County cemetery buries another person in the family plot
Theresa Norton always wanted to be buried next to her mother, sister, and brother. That may be a problem after discovering the cemetery made a mistake. Secrets are meant to be kept. So are problems that can cause pain or distress. Theresa Norton had a big problem that caused her heartache, so she kept a secret from her brother Jerry Groce.
Will all five 2023 Duke commits sign early?
The 2023 Duke basketball haul consists of five verbal commits and remains No. 1 in the country with a rating just a fraction of a point higher than Kentucky on the 247Sports Team Rankings. RELATED: Kentucky threatening Duke's top 2023 ranking But with the early signing period (Nov. 9-16) beginning ...
goduke.com
Frias Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week
DURHAM – Duke freshman Dalia Frias has been named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following her stellar performance at the ACC Cross Country Championships this past weekend. Frias kept her outstanding rookie season going as she posted the fastest time of all ACC true women's freshman for...
Proud boys protesters show up to drag brunch at Sanford brewery
Dozens of members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, showed up to a drag show brunch at a brewery in Sanford Sunday to voice their disapproval of the event.
NCCU students, alumni hold food drive for people in need
Students and alumni at North Carolina Central University collected non-perishable items, canned foods, and gift cards Saturday for people in need.
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
Comments / 0